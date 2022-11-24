ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ulster County, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

If you think COVID-19 is gone, think again

ALBANY – A total of 484 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Hudson Valley/Catskills on Thanksgiving Day, the State Health Department reports. The actual number of cases may be higher as people may have contracted mild cases and did not test for it and others may have caught the virus and displayed no symptoms.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
hudsonvalleypost.com

Amazing Hidden Feature in $45k Dutchess County Home

It's no secret that it's getting harder and harder to buy a home in the Hudson Valley. In addition to high demand, new record-high interest rates have only made things more difficult. But that's what makes the cheapest house for sale in Dutchess County so special: it's under $50,000 and comes with an amazing hidden feature.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Parallel Parking Capital of New York is This Hudson Valley Town

There are a ton of things to love about one Dutchess County town but if you aren't good at parallel parking you might as well forget trying to visit...LOL!. You already know that the Hudson Valley is full of towns and cities that have a ton of things to offer. We've told you numerous times about one town/city that we love to visit a few times a year that has something for everyone.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
kingstonthisweek.com

Hundreds of Kingston demonstrators decry Bill 23

Hundreds rallied in front of Kingston City Hall on Sunday morning to protest the Ontario government’s Bill 23, designed to fast-track development projects across the province. Story continues below. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Protesters and speakers on Sunday voiced concern...
KINGSTON, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Thousands Will Line the Streets of Rhinebeck, NY for Sinterklaas Celebration

One Hudson Valley town will welcome thousands of visitors as they celebrate a long-standing holiday tradition. Sinterklaas! Is Back for 2022 in Rhinebeck, New York. There are a ton of holiday events taking place throughout the Hudson Valley over the next few weeks. But it's safe to say Rhinebeck, New York is home to the biggest and most unique holiday celebration. Dutchess County Tourism announced over the weekend the return of Sinterklaas for 2022.
RHINEBECK, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Fatal fire in Kingston

KINGSTON – A three-alarm fire in the City of Kingston on Saturday claimed one life. The fire a 94 First Avenue claimed the life of an elderly man, fire officials said. The blaze that fully engulfed the structure brought out several area fire departments under mutual aid.
KINGSTON, NY
capitalbnews.org

Traveling Oral Surgeon Meets Small-Town People Where They Live

This story originally appeared in The Daily Yonder. When Cesar Martinez started feeling the pain in his mouth, he knew his battle to get his wisdom teeth taken care of would be a tough one. Martinez lives in Newburgh, New York, a city of 29,000 residents about 40 miles north...
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Vails Gate fire damages home

VAILS GATE – Fire Saturday evening damaged a residence on Beakes Road in the Vails Gate section of the Town of New Windsor. According to first responders, the fire started in the garage and spread into the house. Firefighters had the two-alarm fire out within one hour with overhaul...
NEW WINDSOR, NY
Daily Voice

New Rochelle Restaurant Praised As "Outstanding" Holds Official Grand Opening Ceremony

An already-popular restaurant in Westchester County that has received heavy praise from visitors held an official grand opening ceremony. Town House, which opened its doors in September and is located in New Rochelle at 559 Main St., held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 10 with city officials and restaurant owners in attendance, according to the New Rochelle Chamber of Commerce.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Two rescued from distressed sailboat on Hudson River Saturday night

BEACON – Two people were rescued from a sailboat that was taking on water in the Hudson River on Saturday night near the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. The City of Beacon Fire Department fielded the call around 8:30 p.m. on November 26, 2022. The Beacon Fire Department requested a marine unit...
BEACON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

UPDATE… Cornwall fire damages home

CORNWALL – Fire Saturday evening damaged a residence on Beakes Road in Cornwall. According to first responders, the fire started in the garage and spread into the house displacing six children and two adults. Orange County investigators determined the cause of the fire to be a malfunctioning lithium battery...
CORNWALL, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Poughkeepsie police investigate Sunday stabbing

POUGHKEEPSIE – City police and fire personnel responded to 25 Hammersley Avenue in Poughkeepsie on Sunday at approximately 3:15 p.m. for a report of a man suffering from a stab wound to the back. The man was triaged at the scene and transported to a local hospital by Mobile...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

House fire rages in Blauvelt

BLAUVELT – Fire Friday evening sent bright orange flames into the evening skies in Blauvelt as a blaze raged at as residence at 7 Regina Court, first responders at the scene reported. The fire in the two-story, single-family home brought out a number of Rockland County departments under mutual...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY

