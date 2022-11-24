Read full article on original website
ALBANY – A total of 484 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Hudson Valley/Catskills on Thanksgiving Day, the State Health Department reports. The actual number of cases may be higher as people may have contracted mild cases and did not test for it and others may have caught the virus and displayed no symptoms.
Amazing Hidden Feature in $45k Dutchess County Home
It's no secret that it's getting harder and harder to buy a home in the Hudson Valley. In addition to high demand, new record-high interest rates have only made things more difficult. But that's what makes the cheapest house for sale in Dutchess County so special: it's under $50,000 and comes with an amazing hidden feature.
Parallel Parking Capital of New York is This Hudson Valley Town
There are a ton of things to love about one Dutchess County town but if you aren't good at parallel parking you might as well forget trying to visit...LOL!. You already know that the Hudson Valley is full of towns and cities that have a ton of things to offer. We've told you numerous times about one town/city that we love to visit a few times a year that has something for everyone.
Hundreds of Kingston demonstrators decry Bill 23
Hundreds rallied in front of Kingston City Hall on Sunday morning to protest the Ontario government’s Bill 23, designed to fast-track development projects across the province. Story continues below. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Protesters and speakers on Sunday voiced concern...
Ulster County Gas Station Robbed, This Is What Happened
In the last few weeks, Ulster County has seen a rise in robberies and according to police, the latest business to be robbed was a gas station on one of the Hudson Valley's most traveled roads. According to the Ulster County Sheriff's Office and the Daily Freeman, the Citgo gas...
'The sixth borough': How Westchester became a Democratic firewall in New York
Other suburban counties went red, but not New York City’s northern neighbor.
Thousands Will Line the Streets of Rhinebeck, NY for Sinterklaas Celebration
One Hudson Valley town will welcome thousands of visitors as they celebrate a long-standing holiday tradition. Sinterklaas! Is Back for 2022 in Rhinebeck, New York. There are a ton of holiday events taking place throughout the Hudson Valley over the next few weeks. But it's safe to say Rhinebeck, New York is home to the biggest and most unique holiday celebration. Dutchess County Tourism announced over the weekend the return of Sinterklaas for 2022.
Fatal fire in Kingston
KINGSTON – A three-alarm fire in the City of Kingston on Saturday claimed one life. The fire a 94 First Avenue claimed the life of an elderly man, fire officials said. The blaze that fully engulfed the structure brought out several area fire departments under mutual aid.
What Happened? Dog Rescued Without Back Feet in Sullivan County, NY
Hundreds of people are looking for answers after two dogs were rescued in Sullivan County, NY. Not only did they appear to have been neglected, but one of the dogs was missing both its back feet. "Do Not Return to Owners" The original post by the Sullivan County SPCA (SCSPCA)...
Traveling Oral Surgeon Meets Small-Town People Where They Live
This story originally appeared in The Daily Yonder. When Cesar Martinez started feeling the pain in his mouth, he knew his battle to get his wisdom teeth taken care of would be a tough one. Martinez lives in Newburgh, New York, a city of 29,000 residents about 40 miles north...
Ulster County Sheriff’s Office: Driver injured after car crashes into Esopus home
The Ulster County Sheriff’s Office says a vehicle crashed into a home in the Town of Esopus last week.
Vails Gate fire damages home
VAILS GATE – Fire Saturday evening damaged a residence on Beakes Road in the Vails Gate section of the Town of New Windsor. According to first responders, the fire started in the garage and spread into the house. Firefighters had the two-alarm fire out within one hour with overhaul...
Shocking Death of Upstate New York Superintendent In Hudson Valley
A father with ties to the Catskills, Poughkeepsie and Newburgh lost his life in the lower Hudson Valley. Police from Westchester County, New York responded to a one-car crash off the Cross County Parkway in Yonkers. Newburgh, New York Father Killed In Yonkers, New York Crash. Dr. Ronel Cook died...
New Rochelle Restaurant Praised As "Outstanding" Holds Official Grand Opening Ceremony
An already-popular restaurant in Westchester County that has received heavy praise from visitors held an official grand opening ceremony. Town House, which opened its doors in September and is located in New Rochelle at 559 Main St., held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 10 with city officials and restaurant owners in attendance, according to the New Rochelle Chamber of Commerce.
Two rescued from distressed sailboat on Hudson River Saturday night
BEACON – Two people were rescued from a sailboat that was taking on water in the Hudson River on Saturday night near the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. The City of Beacon Fire Department fielded the call around 8:30 p.m. on November 26, 2022. The Beacon Fire Department requested a marine unit...
Amazon driver alerts family to house fire in Blauvelt
A Blauvelt family having dinner Friday night were able to escape unharmed after an Amazon driver alerted them to a fire that had broken out at their home.
UPDATE… Cornwall fire damages home
CORNWALL – Fire Saturday evening damaged a residence on Beakes Road in Cornwall. According to first responders, the fire started in the garage and spread into the house displacing six children and two adults. Orange County investigators determined the cause of the fire to be a malfunctioning lithium battery...
Poughkeepsie police investigate Sunday stabbing
POUGHKEEPSIE – City police and fire personnel responded to 25 Hammersley Avenue in Poughkeepsie on Sunday at approximately 3:15 p.m. for a report of a man suffering from a stab wound to the back. The man was triaged at the scene and transported to a local hospital by Mobile...
6 Outstanding Places in Orange County to Cut Your Own Christmas Trees
If this is the year you are going out to cut your own tree, here are six places to do it in Orange County. As the holidays approach many families across the Hudson Valley are making plans to cut down their own Christmas tree and if you live anywhere near Orange County, we found six great places to get this year's tree.
House fire rages in Blauvelt
BLAUVELT – Fire Friday evening sent bright orange flames into the evening skies in Blauvelt as a blaze raged at as residence at 7 Regina Court, first responders at the scene reported. The fire in the two-story, single-family home brought out a number of Rockland County departments under mutual...
