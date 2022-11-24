ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westlake Village, CA

Gene Perret, Emmy-winning writer on ‘The Carol Burnett Show,’ dead at 85

By Nika Shakhnazarova
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jR2ME_0jMJyXTa00

Emmy-winning writer Gene Perret, who wrote for “The Carol Burnett Show” as well as for Bob Hope, has died aged 85.

His daughter, Linda Perret, told The Hollywood Reporter that her beloved dad died on Nov. 15 of liver failure at his home in Westlake Village, Calif.

Throughout his glittering career, Perret was a treasured writer at “The Carol Burnett Show” — for which he won three Emmys for Outstanding Writing in a Comedy-Variety or Music Series, in 1974, 1975, and 1978.

His star status propelled him to major fame among Hollywood locals, and he later wrote for “All in the Family,” “Welcome Back,” “Kotter,” and “Three’s Company.”

According to his website , Perret wrote jokes for Phyllis Diller, Bob Hope, Carol Burnett, Bill Cosby, and Tim Conway — to name a few. He served as Hope’s head writer from 1969 until the comedian retired.

During a career spanning five decades, Perret also tried his hand at writing books which ended up contributing immensely to his success. He ended up writing over 45 books on comedy, and later contributed to several well-known publications.

Speaking to The Writer in 2016, Perret was asked how he determined if what he saw on the page in front of him was good material.

“You really don’t,” he told the outlet. “Comedy writers depend on a sense of humor and experience to determine what’s funny. But basically, we’re only guessing.”

“Many times a joke that you love is rejected by the client or the rest of the writing staff. Writers must go with their instincts, but ultimately it’s the audience that determines what’s funny,” he added.

Perret is survived by his wife of 64 years, Joanne, and children Joe, Terry, Carole, and Linda. He also leaves behind six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Will Smith says he ‘understands’ if viewers aren’t ‘ready’ to watch new film after Oscars slap

Will Smith has shared a message for those who might not want to see his new film because of his behaviour at the Oscars.Emancipation, a new drama from Training Day director Antoine Fuqua, is the first new Smith film to be released after the actor struck Chris Rock around the face on stage at the awards ceremony in March 2022.He hit Rock after the comedian made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.Since the incident, Smith, who was condemned for his actions, has apologised twice and resigned as a member of the Academy.During the promotional trail for Emancipation,...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Independent

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney mark their son’s first birthday: ‘My joy’

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney have celebrated their son Malcolm Hiá»p’s first birthday with plenty of cake involved.The Tales of the Walking Dead star shared a series of photos of the baby boy wearing a knitted crown with the number one on it and enjoying chocolate cake.In one photograph, Malcolm sits in his comedian father Mulaney’s lap as he smiles at the camera, with Munn holding the elephant-shaped cake and laughing beside them.She wrote in the caption: “Just got back from celebrating ONE YEAR of the most joyful baby being in this world and in our lives. My son,...
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
78K+
Followers
64K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy