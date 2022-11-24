Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
4 Investment Management Stocks to Watch in a Prospering Industry
BLK - Free Report) , Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (. AMP - Free Report) , Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (. AMG - Free Report) and Prospect Capital Corporation (. PSEC - Free Report) should benefit from growth in assets under management (AUM). About the Industry. The Zacks Investment Management industry consists...
Zacks.com
Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
UUUU - Free Report) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Over the past month, shares of this uranium and vanadium miner and developer have...
Zacks.com
How Much Upside is Left in Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (TYRA)? Wall Street Analysts Think 184%
Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (TYRA - Free Report) closed the last trading session at $7.04, gaining 0.4% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $20 indicates an 184.1% upside potential.
Zacks.com
Why You Should Stay Invested in Intercontinental (ICE) Stock
ICE - Free Report) compelling portfolio, expansive risk-management services, strategic buyouts, solid balance sheet, effective capital deployment and favorable growth estimates make it worth retaining in one’s portfolio. ICE, an operator of five cash equity exchanges and two equity options exchanges, has delivered 16 straight years of adjusted EPS...
Zacks.com
Why TopBuild (BLD) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term
Taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for new and old investors, and Zacks Premium offers many different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, the research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor.
Zacks.com
Here is What to Know Beyond Why Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is a Trending Stock
XOM - Free Report) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Over the past month, shares of this oil and natural gas company have returned...
Zacks.com
3 Stocks to Buy From the Thriving Advertising & Marketing Industry
PUBGY - Free Report) , Gambling.com Group Limited (. HHS - Free Report) to sail through the current testing times. The Zacks Advertising and Marketing industry comprises companies that offer an extensive range of services, including advertising, branding, content marketing, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services. Prominent players from the industry include The Interpublic Group of Companies and Omnicom. The pandemic will continue to change the way industry players have conducted business and delivered services so far. Currently, the industry’s key focus is on channelizing money toward media formats and devices. To position themselves suitably in the post-pandemic era, service providers are increasing their efforts toward formulating strategic initiatives and identifying sources of demand.
Zacks.com
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 25th
SNEX - Free Report) : This global financial services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days. StoneX Group Inc. Price and Consensus. StoneX Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | StoneX Group Inc. Quote. StoneX’s shares...
Zacks.com
Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for GreenSky (GSKY) Stock
GreenSky appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this financial technology company is...
Zacks.com
Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why Western New England Bancorp (WNEB) is a Solid Choice
Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a...
Zacks.com
Key Reasons Why Macerich's (MAC) Shares Soared 65.8% QTD
MAC - Free Report) have skyrocketed 65.8% in the quarter-to-date period compared with its industry’s growth of 19.1%. Earlier this month, this retail real estate investment trust (REIT), headquartered in Santa Monica, CA, reported third-quarter 2022 FFO per share of 46 cents, excluding financing expenses in relation to Chandler Freehold. The figure grew 2.2% year over year.
Zacks.com
Why This 1 Value Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks...
Zacks.com
Is Navios Maritime Partners (NMM) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Of these,...
Zacks.com
Here's Why Marathon Petroleum (MPC) is a Strong Value Stock
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks...
Zacks.com
Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) This Year?
ELF - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question. e.l.f. Beauty is one of 201 companies in the Consumer Staples group. The Consumer Staples group...
Zacks.com
Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging Albany International (AIN) This Year?
AIN - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Albany International is a member of the Industrial Products sector. This group includes 219 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
Zacks.com
Should Value Investors Buy Forrester Research (FORR) Stock?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Considering these...
Zacks.com
H&R Block (HRB) is a Top-Ranked Value Stock: Should You Buy?
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks...
Zacks.com
Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?
STNG - Free Report) ? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 6.9% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $54.24 in the previous session. Scorpio Tankers has gained 304.9% since the start of the year compared to the -13.3% move for the Zacks Transportation sector and the 37.6% return for the Zacks Transportation - Shipping industry.
Zacks.com
3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love American Assets Trust (AAT)
Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. By their very nature, these stocks carry...
Comments / 0