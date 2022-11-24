ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPTV

Tracking a few showers Monday ahead of a cold front

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — We're tracking a weak cold front for Monday that will help to lower our temperatures by a few degrees. This approaching cold front could kick off a few showers in spots but some won't see any rain at all. Following Monday's front - Tuesday...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WPTV

Pitt pounds Miami 42-16, eliminates Hurricanes from bowl contention

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — For Pitt, it's bowl season. For Miami, it's next season. Kedon Slovis threw three touchdown passes, all to Jared Wayne, and Israel Abanikanda rushed for two touchdowns as Pittsburgh rolled past Miami 42-16 on Saturday night and eliminated the Hurricanes from bowl contention. "It's still...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPTV

Willie Taggart fired after 3 seasons at Florida Atlantic

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Willie Taggart is out at Florida Atlantic. FAU athletic director Brian White announced Saturday that Taggart has been fired, only hours after the Owls capped a third consecutive five-win season with a 32-31 overtime loss to Western Kentucky at home. "This evening, we made a...
BOCA RATON, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy