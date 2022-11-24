Read full article on original website
Child of God
4d ago
so sorry for the innocent impacted by this and pray the people in the charger had enough time before they died to ask God for forgiveness. God bless this world.. far to much heartache 💔 😭
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago to issue one time $500 relief payments to eligible residentsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Proposal Will Give Alabama Residents Fitting The Eligibility Rules HundredsC. HeslopAlabama State
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
14 Krispy Kreme stores to close nationwide in 2023Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Village of Hoffman Estates recognizes Sewa Diwali Food Drive in City Council Board MeetingJignesh DixitHoffman Estates, IL
Related
2 killed in wrong-way crash on I-65 after driver flees earlier accident, Indiana State Police say
Preliminary investigation shows that the vehicle at fault had fled from a minor damage crash when they got onto the interstate in the wrong direction, causing the head-on collision.
'It's a fire!': Witness describes speeding Chatham crash that killed 2
CHICAGO (CBS) – About 24 hours since a fiery crash on the South Side killed two people and sent several kids and adults to the hospital, we're learning more about the car, stolen out of Markham, that caused the mangled mess in Chatham.CBS 2's Lauren Victory had more on the new video of the speed car and an update on the victims.The crash sent a 15-year-old, 4-year-old, and 10-month-old to the emergency room at Comer Children's Hospital. They were all listed in good condition at last check.Police said since the beginning that speed was a huge factor in the accident....
Police recover large number of UPS packages found in Little Village alley
A man who lives nearby said he was working in his garage when he heard a noise and saw a UPS truck parked outside. After the truck left, he went out and saw the packages.
2 dead, 11 injured after stolen car causes wrong-way pileup crash at high-rate of speed: CPD
Seven vehicles were involved in the crash at 87th and Cottage Grove after a stolen vehicle caused a chain-reaction crash while driving the wrong way at a high rate of speed, police say.
2 dead, 16 injured in Chicago stolen car crash
Two people are dead and at least 16 have been injured after a major accident in oncoming lanes of traffic involving a stolen vehicle in Chicago on Wednesday afternoon, officials confirmed.
2 dead after stolen car driving wrong way in Chicago causes pileup in fiery crash
Two people are dead and several others injured, including multiple children, after a stolen vehicle going the wrong way collided with seven other vehicles before bursting into flames in Chicago on Wednesday, police said. The fiery crash unfolded at around 5 p.m., the Chicago Police Department said in a news...
Florida man charged after claiming to have bomb in bag at O'Hare Airport
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is charged after claiming to have a bomb in his bag at O'Hare Airport Friday, according to CPD director of communications Tom Ahern. Gilberto Killingbeck, 72, of Boynton Beach, Florida was arrested in Terminal 1 of the airport after jokingly telling TSA that there was a bomb in his bag.The Chicago Police Bomb and Arson detectives investigated and found no explosives in his bag. Killingbeck has been charged with one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct for the incident.
Shots fired at Chicago police in Back of the Yards: CPD
No one is in custody in connection with the incident.
2 boys dead after falling into pond in Chicago area
PALATINE — Two boys, 4 and 6, that were rescued Wednesday afternoon from a pond in a residential area in Palatine have been pronounced dead, according to police. Skycam 9 was above and saw one of the boys pulled out of the water around 3:45 p.m. in the 800 block of West Panorama Drive. Police […]
Man fatally shot in the head while in vehicle on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A man was killed after being shot in the head on Chicago's South Side Thursday. At about 7:54 p.m., a 25-year-old man was inside a vehicle in the 8000 block of South Vernon when he was struck in the head by gunfire, police said. He was transported to...
Your Illinois License Plate Gets Stolen–Are You In Trouble?
You'd think that this would be an easily answered question. If my plate, or plates were stolen, I'd probably think of myself as being the victim in that scenario. However, an Aurora man found out that things sometimes are just not that clear-cut. Welcome to the weird world of license...
1 dead after small plane crashes near Galt Airport in Wonder Lake
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A pilot died after a small plane crashed Friday evening near Galt Airport in northwest suburban Wonder Lake.Around 5:15 p.m., an EA-300/LC plane crashed in a wooded area about a half mile east of the airport, according to the McHenry County Sheriff's Office and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).The pilot, who was the only person on board, was pronounced dead at the scene.NTSB investigators will be at the crash site Saturday morning to investigate the cause of the crash.
ourquadcities.com
Illinois State Police need your help finding an endangered missing person
The Illinois State Police has activated an Endangered Missing Person Advisory. The Chicago Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating Jeffrey Wadsworth. Wadsworth, 56, is described as a white male, 5’6″ and 135 pounds. Wadsworth has grey hair and was last seen wearing a black winter hat, glasses, black jacket, blue sweater vest and grey pants. According to reports, Wadsworth was last seen in the 3200 block of West Potomac Ave., Chicago, at 7:45 a.m. on November 22. He was driving a black 2017 Buick Encore utility with Illinois license BK30003. Wadwsworth has a condition that places him in danger.
2 boys, one just 13, found shot and killed in Roseland
CHICAGO (CBS) – Two teens are dead after being found shot in the Roseland neighborhood Thursday morning. Police said around 6:50 a.m., two unknown males, between the ages of 15 and 18, were found unresponsive, in the 11400 block of South Calumet Avenue. One of the victims, who has yet to be identified, was pronounced dead on the scene with a gunshot wound to the head. The second victim, 13-year-old Michael Hence, was taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital with a gunshot wound to the neck and chest and was pronounced dead. No one is in custody.Area Two detectives are investigating.
