Chicago, IL

Comments / 15

Child of God
4d ago

so sorry for the innocent impacted by this and pray the people in the charger had enough time before they died to ask God for forgiveness. God bless this world.. far to much heartache 💔 😭

CBS Chicago

'It's a fire!': Witness describes speeding Chatham crash that killed 2

CHICAGO (CBS) – About 24 hours since a fiery crash on the South Side killed two people and sent several kids and adults to the hospital, we're learning more about the car, stolen out of Markham, that caused the mangled mess in Chatham.CBS 2's Lauren Victory had more on the new video of the speed car and an update on the victims.The crash sent a 15-year-old, 4-year-old, and 10-month-old to the emergency room at Comer Children's Hospital. They were all listed in good condition at last check.Police said since the beginning that speed was a huge factor in the accident....
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Florida man charged after claiming to have bomb in bag at O'Hare Airport

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is charged after claiming to have a bomb in his bag at O'Hare Airport Friday, according to CPD director of communications Tom Ahern. Gilberto Killingbeck, 72, of Boynton Beach, Florida was arrested in Terminal 1 of the airport after jokingly telling TSA that there was a bomb in his bag.The Chicago Police Bomb and Arson detectives investigated and found no explosives in his bag.  Killingbeck has been charged with one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct for the incident.
CHICAGO, IL
Q985

Your Illinois License Plate Gets Stolen–Are You In Trouble?

You'd think that this would be an easily answered question. If my plate, or plates were stolen, I'd probably think of myself as being the victim in that scenario. However, an Aurora man found out that things sometimes are just not that clear-cut. Welcome to the weird world of license...
AURORA, IL
CBS Chicago

1 dead after small plane crashes near Galt Airport in Wonder Lake

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A pilot died after a small plane crashed Friday evening near Galt Airport in northwest suburban Wonder Lake.Around 5:15 p.m., an EA-300/LC plane crashed in a wooded area about a half mile east of the airport, according to the McHenry County Sheriff's Office and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).The pilot, who was the only person on board, was pronounced dead at the scene.NTSB investigators will be at the crash site Saturday morning to investigate the cause of the crash.
WONDER LAKE, IL
ourquadcities.com

Illinois State Police need your help finding an endangered missing person

The Illinois State Police has activated an Endangered Missing Person Advisory. The Chicago Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating Jeffrey Wadsworth. Wadsworth, 56, is described as a white male, 5’6″ and 135 pounds. Wadsworth has grey hair and was last seen wearing a black winter hat, glasses, black jacket, blue sweater vest and grey pants. According to reports, Wadsworth was last seen in the 3200 block of West Potomac Ave., Chicago, at 7:45 a.m. on November 22. He was driving a black 2017 Buick Encore utility with Illinois license BK30003. Wadwsworth has a condition that places him in danger.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

2 boys, one just 13, found shot and killed in Roseland

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two teens are dead after being found shot in the Roseland neighborhood Thursday morning. Police said around 6:50 a.m., two unknown males, between the ages of 15 and 18, were found unresponsive, in the 11400 block of South Calumet Avenue. One of the victims, who has yet to be identified, was pronounced dead on the scene with a gunshot wound to the head. The second victim, 13-year-old Michael Hence, was taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital with a gunshot wound to the neck and chest and was pronounced dead. No one is in custody.Area Two detectives are investigating. 
CHICAGO, IL

