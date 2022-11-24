Read full article on original website
BVNK acquires UK licensed E-Money Institution to accelerate expansion
BVNK, the next-generation payments platform for global businesses, today announces it has acquired UK fintech, System Pay Services Limited (SPS Ltd), to accelerate expansion. SPS Ltd is registered as an EMI (Electronic Money Institution) in the UK and offers a one-stop payment solution for businesses — providing e-money services, e-wallets, and multi-currency accounts for merchants to make, receive, and process payments.
Clearstream’s Priya Sharma on Why Compliance Officers Are Right to Focus on Data Management
In this segment of The Fintech Show, we talk to Priya Sharma, the Head of Client Connectivity & Data at post-trading services provider, Clearstream, about regulatory reporting and the need for more automation around it. For Sharma, as regulation becomes tighter, compliance officers are rightly focusing more attention on data management a creating more awareness around its need.
Silvia Mensdorff-Pouilly on Why You’re Thinking about Innovation Wrong
Joining us at the FF Salon for Sibos 2022, we catch up with Silvia Mensdorff-Pouilly, the SVP of Banking & Payments Europe at FIS, to talk about the emerging trends in the fintech industry, from ISO 20022 and CBDC to digital assets. Mensdorff-Pouilly provides a measured point of view about the future of these products, explaining that the risks around them have yet to be identified and remedied – once those are solved, then innovation in payments can expand.
2022 Cybersecurity Census Report: Less than a quarter of financial services organisations feel their business is very well prepared to defend against cyberattacks
Financial services organisations in the UK are preparing for an onslaught of increased cyberattacks in the next year, according to new research by Keeper Security. The 2022 Financial Services Cybersecurity Census Report uncovered that, on average, UK financial services businesses experienced 39 cyberattacks in the last 12 months and one in 10 experienced between 500 and 1,000 attacks.
AntAlpha Hosts Digital Asset Conference in Hong Kong
Antalpha Technologies Ltd, a digital asset platform for institutional partners, held a digital asset conference in Hong Kong. This conference, which gathered over 40 industry leaders from industry giants including Animoca Brands, BC Group, Riot Blockchain, S&P Dow Jones Indices and more, was held to explore the opportunities in digital assets investment amid the inflationary environment.
Agreement with Singapore opens new fintech market for UK businesses
The Fintech Bridge builds on an agreement signed in 2016 – which will remove barriers to fintech trade by opening new regular talks between regulators and businesses, in addition to previous areas of cooperation. This will increase the cooperation and sharing of information on emerging trends in the fintech...
Boost.ai Appoints Jerry Haywood as Chief Executive Officer
Boost.ai, a Nordic Capital-backed global leader in conversational AI for enterprises, today announced that Jerry Haywood is joining the company’s executive team as Chief Executive Officer effective December 1, 2022. Haywood brings 20 years of enterprise technology experience with him and has held various sales and senior leadership positions at IBM, Cisco, and Salesforce. He joins Boost.ai from LivePerson, a global technology company that develops conversational commerce and AI software. Haywood will succeed founder and current CEO Lars Ropeid Selsås, who desires to devote more time to product development and innovation.
Nium Unveils ‘Closed Loop’ Payments Alternative for Airlines and OTAs
Nium, the global platform for Modern Money Movement, has announced the launch of Nium Airline Payments (NAP), a closed-loop payments solution powered by Universal Air Travel Plan (UATP). NAP provides airlines, travel agents, and online travel agencies (OTAs) with a sustainable and equitable ‘closed loop’ payment model, which closes the door on damaging surcharges and business restricting non-acceptance policies that have inflated the cost of B2B travel payments for decades. Technology for the solution comes to Nium via its acquisition of travel payments optimization leader, Ixaris, in 2021.
