Indianapolis, IN

WISH-TV

1 shot on Indy’s northeast side of town

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person is in critical condition after being shot early Sunday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just before 3 a.m., IMPD officers responded to the 1800 block of Ludlow Avenue and East 18th Street. Officers found a person with injuries consistent with a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

UPDATE: IMPD homicide investigates man shot Sunday on near northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating an overnight shooting that left a man dean on the city's near northeast side Sunday. Officers were called to 1848 Ludlow Avenue, just east of the Interstate 70 North Split, shortly before 3 a.m. on a report of a person shot. They found the man with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to IMPD, and pronounced dead by medical staff.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
mdmh-bloomington.com

Second shooting incident within two days on Indianapolis’ northeast side left a person in critical condition

Indianapolis, Indiana – A shooting incident on early Sunday morning in Indianapolis left one person suffering from serious wounds, prompting the police to conduct an investigation. Officers were sent to the 1800 block of Ludlow Avenue, located close to the intersection of 18th Street and Massachusetts Avenue, after receiving...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD investigates shooting on East Washington Street

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD officers were called to investigate a person shot Sunday morning on the east side of Indianapolis in the area of Washington Street east of Sherman Drive. Police found a man shot near 130 North Gladstone Avenue shortly after 8:30 a.m. He was described by police as "awake and breathing" when taken to the hospital, but considered to be in critical condition.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Lafayette police investigating man found shot dead in alley

LAYFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — The Lafayette police say their department is investigating the murder of a man who was found shot and killed lying in an alley Friday afternoon. At 2:14 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a call of a deceased male lying in the alley near 60 Green Street. When police arrived the male appeared to have suffered a gunshot wound, according to a media release sent Sunday.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WIBC.com

IMPD Investigates Early Morning Homicide

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating an early Saturday-morning homicide. Officers were called to a home on South Temple Avenue, where they found a man who had been shot. The Indianapolis Fire Department arrived, and he was pronounced dead. As of Saturday afternoon, no one has been arrested in connection...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Police investigate deadly shooting on South Temple Avenue

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after an early morning shooting on Indianapolis' south side . A Metro police spokesperson said it happened around 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of South Temple Avenue, which is just east of Interstate 65's South Keystone Avenue exit. The spokesperson said...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Triple murder suspect jailed on pre-trial release violation

INDIANAPOLIS — Accused triple killer Caden Smith turned 18 last Wednesday morning and celebrated with a female friend in her brother’s house, where Indy police detectives served a search warrant and claimed they found marijuana, ammunition and four guns. Smith was out on bond at the time, wearing a GPS monitor on his ankle, and […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Teenage Murder Suspect Arrested for Second Time

INDIANAPOLIS — For his 18th birthday, a teenage murder suspect was arrested a second time. Caden Smith, who faces three homicide charges, was arrested on Wednesday for violating a no-contact order and drug dealing. In 2021, Smith was charged for killing Michael James, Abdullah Mubarak, and Joseph Thomas on...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Zionsville Fire dept. responds to house fire

The Zionsville Fire Dept. was dispatched 11:48 a.m. on Nov. 25 to a house fire at 12202 Daugherty Dr. in Zionsville. Smoke could be seen from miles away and multiple 911 calls were placed while crews responded, indicating it was a working fire, according to a release. Two residents were...
ZIONSVILLE, IN

