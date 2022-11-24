Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
1 shot on Indy’s northeast side of town
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person is in critical condition after being shot early Sunday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just before 3 a.m., IMPD officers responded to the 1800 block of Ludlow Avenue and East 18th Street. Officers found a person with injuries consistent with a...
1 killed in shooting on Indy’s northeast side
Police are investigating after a person was critically injured in a shooting early Sunday morning on Indy's northeast side.
WTHR
UPDATE: IMPD homicide investigates man shot Sunday on near northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating an overnight shooting that left a man dean on the city's near northeast side Sunday. Officers were called to 1848 Ludlow Avenue, just east of the Interstate 70 North Split, shortly before 3 a.m. on a report of a person shot. They found the man with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to IMPD, and pronounced dead by medical staff.
mdmh-bloomington.com
Second shooting incident within two days on Indianapolis’ northeast side left a person in critical condition
Indianapolis, Indiana – A shooting incident on early Sunday morning in Indianapolis left one person suffering from serious wounds, prompting the police to conduct an investigation. Officers were sent to the 1800 block of Ludlow Avenue, located close to the intersection of 18th Street and Massachusetts Avenue, after receiving...
WTHR
IMPD investigates shooting on East Washington Street
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD officers were called to investigate a person shot Sunday morning on the east side of Indianapolis in the area of Washington Street east of Sherman Drive. Police found a man shot near 130 North Gladstone Avenue shortly after 8:30 a.m. He was described by police as "awake and breathing" when taken to the hospital, but considered to be in critical condition.
WISH-TV
Lafayette police investigating man found shot dead in alley
LAYFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — The Lafayette police say their department is investigating the murder of a man who was found shot and killed lying in an alley Friday afternoon. At 2:14 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a call of a deceased male lying in the alley near 60 Green Street. When police arrived the male appeared to have suffered a gunshot wound, according to a media release sent Sunday.
WIBC.com
IMPD Investigates Early Morning Homicide
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating an early Saturday-morning homicide. Officers were called to a home on South Temple Avenue, where they found a man who had been shot. The Indianapolis Fire Department arrived, and he was pronounced dead. As of Saturday afternoon, no one has been arrested in connection...
1 arrested after deadly shooting in Hope, Indiana
The Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office has a man in custody after a deadly shooting Saturday night.
Police investigate deadly shooting on South Temple Avenue
INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after an early morning shooting on Indianapolis' south side . A Metro police spokesperson said it happened around 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of South Temple Avenue, which is just east of Interstate 65's South Keystone Avenue exit. The spokesperson said...
mdmh-bloomington.com
Teenager suspected of killing three people last year is now arrested on drug-related charges
Indianapolis, Indiana – Authorities have once again arrested a teenager who was suspected of fatally shooting two men and another teenager a year before, but this time on drug-related charges. The bodies of the victims were discovered in the vicinity of the 4400 block of South Meridian Street in...
Shooting victim found in crashed vehicle on Indy’s near east side
Police are investigating after a shooting victim was found inside a crashed vehicle Thursday afternoon.
Triple murder suspect jailed on pre-trial release violation
INDIANAPOLIS — Accused triple killer Caden Smith turned 18 last Wednesday morning and celebrated with a female friend in her brother’s house, where Indy police detectives served a search warrant and claimed they found marijuana, ammunition and four guns. Smith was out on bond at the time, wearing a GPS monitor on his ankle, and […]
Columbus police seek driver who opened fire during Thanksgiving road rage shooting
The man said when he pulled over to the side of the road to check for damage, the driver of the SUV shot a firearm into his vehicle multiple times, according to the Columbus Police Department.
mdmh-bloomington.com
Two people injured in a crash between a vehicle and a holiday-themed train in Hamilton County
Cicero, Indiana – Responding crews were sent to the scene of a crash between a vehicle and a train decked out for the holidays that runs this time of the year in Hamilton County. The crash occurred at around 8 in the evening at a railroad crossing located along...
Edinburgh man arrested on murder charge after Thanksgiving shooting
The sheriff's office said Damion Bryant was identified as the shooter.
WIBC.com
Teenage Murder Suspect Arrested for Second Time
INDIANAPOLIS — For his 18th birthday, a teenage murder suspect was arrested a second time. Caden Smith, who faces three homicide charges, was arrested on Wednesday for violating a no-contact order and drug dealing. In 2021, Smith was charged for killing Michael James, Abdullah Mubarak, and Joseph Thomas on...
mdmh-bloomington.com
36-year-old Stinesville reserve deputy fired after last weekend’s drunken driving crash and arrest
Indianapolis, Indiana – The 36-year-old Doug Rutoskey was under the influence of alcohol when he caused a crash during the weekend, an incident that resulted in his contract termination. Doug Rutoskey was a reserve officer with the Stinesville Police Department, which is located in Monroe County about 15 miles northwest of Bloomington.
Current Publishing
Zionsville Fire dept. responds to house fire
The Zionsville Fire Dept. was dispatched 11:48 a.m. on Nov. 25 to a house fire at 12202 Daugherty Dr. in Zionsville. Smoke could be seen from miles away and multiple 911 calls were placed while crews responded, indicating it was a working fire, according to a release. Two residents were...
Teen suspected of killing 3, back in custody after pretrial violation
The teenager charged with murdering three people in December 2021 is back in jail following a pretrial violation.
mdmh-bloomington.com
Four women arrested for stealing over $3,300 in merchandise at four different stores in Seymour
Seymour, Indiana – Authorities in Seymour were able to arrest four women a couple of days ago, all residing in Indianapolis, who were accused of stealing alcohol from separate local stores. At around 7:55 on Tuesday, the Seymour Police Department was alerted about a theft that had taken place...
