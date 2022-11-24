Read full article on original website
Two more buses of migrants arrive in Philadelphia from Texas
PHILADELPHIA - Two more busses of migrants arrived in Philadelphia from Texas on Friday. The buses of asylum seekers pulled up to 30th Street Station in Center City between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. Officials were on hand to welcome the travelers and usher them to a processing center on...
Bensalem teen charged as adult in connection with death of a juvenile female
BENSALEM, Pa. - A 16-year-old Bensalem teen is being charged as an adult with homicide and related charges in connection with the death of a juvenile female. According to Bensalem police, a 911 call came in about a possible homicide Friday afternoon, a little after 4 p.m. The caller stated...
