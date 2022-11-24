ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Lenox, IL

SHG and Providence bring similar pedigrees into Class 4A championship football game

By Ryan Mahan, State Journal-Register
 3 days ago
For Sacred Heart-Griffin, this game is the one they’ve been fighting to get to for a year.

For the Cyclones’ opponent, it’s the chance to end a long drought.

No. 1-ranked Sacred Heart-Griffin (13-0) meets No. 9-ranked New Lenox Providence Catholic (9-4) in the Class 4A state championship game at the University of Illinois’ Memorial Stadium in Champaign at 7 p.m. Friday.

SHG coach Ken Leonard said his players and the Providence Catholic players have a lot of similarities.

“They’re cut out of the same mold as the Providence kids, the Catholic league kids in Chicago,” Leonard said. “They’re tough. I watched Providence and I’m so impressed: they’re very well-coached and they get after you.

"In that first half, and against Waterloo, we didn’t play at that level of intensity that we played most of the rest of the year. Hopefully that don’t happen against Providence — that can’t happen or we’ll lose.”

SHG beat Rochester 56-42 in a crazy comeback from a 28-0 deficit on Friday, Nov. 18 in the semifinals. On Saturday, Nov. 19, No. 13 seed Providence Catholic beat Wheaton St. Francis 17-14 in the other semifinal.

The Celtics have won 10 state championships and have finished runner-up three times. But the seven seasons since their last title game appearance is the longest such span since 1987, when Providence Catholic made the final game of the season for the first time after the Illinois High School Association began football playoffs in 1974. The Celtics’ 2014 Class 7A state championship is the only one for the program since 2004.

SHG is headed to its 12th state championship game in Leonard’s final season before retirement. The Cyclones made it this far a year ago and returned much of the roster from its 56-27 loss to Joliet Catholic.

Leonard, who has five state championships in his pocket and a 418-81 record to make him the winningest coach in Illinois high school history, is seeking one final win to wrap up his 43rd season.

“It never feels the same to be in a state championship,” Leonard said. “It’s so hard to get here and I know coach Plantz is just starting, so if I have one bit of advice for him, it’s to absorb it because it’s just not that easy.”

SHG has the star power. The Cyclones have a pair of two-time Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Class 4A all-staters: quarterback Ty Lott and linebacker Cory West to go along with all-state honorable mention wide receiver Madixx Morris.

Providence Catholic had no players recognized on that list or, according to Plantz, on the all-Chicago Catholic League either. But no worries, he said.

“I wouldn’t say we have one guy under the radar; if anything, our whole team is,” said Plantz, an alumni of Providence Catholic, in his first season.

While SHG might have the state finals experience factor, the Celtics feel their schedule has prepped them for anything. Of Providence’s four losses, two came from IHSA state champions from a year ago — 7A titlist Wheaton North and 4A champ Joliet Catholic, which beat SHG. The other two losses were to 7A runner-up Chicago St. Rita and an 8A finalist from this season, Loyola.

“I think playing at such a high level is important,” Plantz said. “You threw these kids into the fire. These kids are sophomores and they’re playing three defending state champions in the first four games. You’re going to learn fast. You go on and you play Loyola who is (completing for 8A state championship) and literally, you almost beat the dang team and you blow coverage late in the game and lose by a touchdown.

“St. Rita damned near beat Mt. Carmel (in the 7A semifinals) the other night and where you gave up zero yards in the first half and obviously I figured out a way to poorly coach the second half. These guys have learned, they’ve played at a high level, and they’ve seen the game fast and had to digest the game fast and they’ve had to play four quarters of football. The learning has been awesome.”

The Celtics have four sophomores in the starting lineup.

“Throughout the season, I was confident,” Plantz said. “Obviously the guys are young, we have a lot of sophomores starting — especially on defense — so that was a little bit of a progression: how do we teach these kids, how do we bring them along?

“Throughout the summer, the biggest point of emphasis was on fundamental football: how do we block, how do we tackle, how do we just move? Finally getting the sophomores on the field was a huge piece and you could watch throughout the course of the year, the guys competed with the best of them but it was just a stupid play here — like a rookie mistake where you’re hitting yourself in the head as a coach and you think, ‘Everyone in the country must think you’re the worst football coach in America.’ It’s been fun to watch the kids grow and the coolest thing is to see how they’ve stepped up to the challenge.”

Who's going to win?What to watch and predictions for the IHSA state championship games

Providence Catholic has been challenged a lot this season. Plantz said his starters have played into the fourth quarter in every game. Meanwhile, Leonard’s starters at SHG have only done that twice. But it’s been in the playoffs — against Waterloo in the second round and in the comeback from a 28-point deficit last week against Rochester.

However Leonard’s 500th and final game ends, he’s happy for the journey.

“It’s been a great ride,” he said. "It’s the last week, and I’m excited about it. I’m absorbing everything and it goes by real quick.”

Contact Ryan Mahan: 788-1546, ryan.mahan@sj-r.com, Twitter.com/RyanMahanSJR.

