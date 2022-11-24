Read full article on original website
Cyber Monday laptop deals 2022: Best offers from Microsoft, Dell, Lenovo, Acer and more
Cyber Monday is here, marking the end of the Black Friday weekend sale, but you still have an entire day to pick up a Cyber Monday laptop deal. As well as that there are still some great discounts on TVs at Currys, gaming bargains, Nintendo switch offers and tech gadgets to mattresses, fashion, toys and more. As always, our team of tech experts at IndyBest are on hand to guide you through the blizzard of discounts, weeding out the “fake” deals to bring you the Cyber Monday laptop deals that are actually worth your time and money.Laptops are always a...
The Best SSDs and PC Storage - Holidays 2022
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. Fast storage is now a commodity, and hopefully it will only get bigger and faster in the years to come. For new builds, NVMe drives are the norm, with prices close to those of SATA SSDs and file transfer speeds that are several times higher. For legacy systems, SATA SSDs offer a great upgrade option with app load times similar to NVMe drives. Yet, if you want to save a huge library of files that you open one by one, traditional hard drives still offer the best value.
Asus ROG Swift PG42UQ 41.5"
Our editors hand-pick these products using a variety of criteria: they can be direct competitors targeting the same market segment or can be similar devices in terms of size, performance, or features. The Asus ROG Swift PG42UQ is a great gaming monitor, but whether it's the best choice for you...
Microsoft Office deal is down to $39 for a lifetime license
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. Using your PC for work and play is great, but no matter if you're doing basic tasks or managing a business, sooner or later you will need a productivity suite to write, proofread, make some calculations, or create a presentation. Word, Excel, PowerPoint are industry standards but paying an Office 365 subscription may not be in your immediate plans.
LG Display announces vibrating panel that turns parts of a car interior into speakers
In brief: We've already seen TVs that use vibrating panels instead of traditional speaker setups to produce sound. Now, LG Display has transferred the technology to a new area: vehicles. The company has announced the Thin Actuator Sound Solution, which it claims will usher in a new era of vehicle infotainment.
The Best Cyber Monday Deals on Hulu, Disney+, Peacock, HBO Max and More Streaming Services
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re already planning to upgrade your home theater setup this Cyber Monday you might as well expand your library of movies and TV shows, too. Many streamers are using the retail therapy holiday to lure in new subscribers, and platforms including Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Discovery+, Peacock and Philo are offering some of their best deals of the year.More from The Hollywood ReporterThe Best Deals at Nordstrom's Cyber Monday Sale, From Winter Jackets to Luxe Beauty GiftsHarrison...
Home Depot for DIY Chips: What's the going trend?
The big picture: Earlier this year we were reviewing Analyst Day slides from leading semiconductor companies and a clear theme emerged. Large companies are all shifting in a similar direction, posing some potential challenges for their long-term positions. More and more customers are looking for special purpose chips, a coping mechanism for dealing with the slowdown in Moore's Law. And the big players are all looking to support those customers.
Cyber Monday 2022 – live: Latest deals on Dyson, air fryers, Vodafone and more
Black Friday is over. Finito. But fret not, because Cyber Monday is here, and it acts as your last chance to cop a deal before the season of sales comes to an end. Currys, Amazon, Argos and John Lewis are continuing to drop even more discounts.There are currently thousands of discounts to be had across everything from TVs, Apple, laptops, gaming consoles and tech to fashion, beauty, home appliances and mattresses, and even more savings will be rolling in thick and fast.To save you from endlessly scrolling, our team of IndyBest deal-hunters are on hand to guide you through the...
Time Keeper
Black Friday deals for techies, we'll keep the updates coming
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. The TechSpot team wishes you and your loved ones a very happy Thanksgiving. And with that comes the kickstart for holiday shopping. There are tons of deals out there, but they are not all great, so we're doing all that legwork, skipping the fluff, and listing the best deals we can find.
Windows Subsystem for Linux comes to the Microsoft Store for everyone
Why it matters: The tiny Linux kernel hidden within Windows has grown, and is now a proper, stable part of the operating system thanks to the Microsoft Store integration. Updates will be easier and faster this way. Four years after the initial release, the compatibility layer known as Windows Subsystem...
jellowiggler
Apple AirPods pro 2 drop to their lowest price for Black Friday and Cyber Monday
Amazon has reduced the price of Apple’s wildly popular AirPods pro 2 by a further £10, making the all-new earbuds cheaper than ever for Cyber Monday.The all-new second-generation AirPods pro earbuds, which were released in September this year, have never been discounted before. For Cyber Monday they now have the price cut you’ve been waiting for. Retailers originally discounted the AirPods pro 2 by £10 at the start of last week, but the price has just dropped again for Black Friday, and Cyber Monday giving you a saving of £20. If you’re searching for more Apple gadgets to pair with...
Windows 8.1 extended support is ending soon
In brief: Microsoft is scheduled to put another of its legacy operating systems out to pasture in the near future. Anyone still using the aging OS needs to start getting serious about transitioning to a current, in-service release. Windows 8.1 launched in late 2013 – just one year after Microsoft...
TSMC reportedly plans to raise 3nm wafer prices 25 percent over 5nm to $20,000
Why it matters: Prices of computer components and other consumer electronics have recently either risen or stagnated. Manufacturers blame component costs, inflation, supply chain shocks, and other macroeconomic conditions. Reports indicate TSMC's latest node process won't alleviate the problem. According to DigiTimes, TSMC intends to sell its 3nm N3 semiconductors...
This Apple Watch Black Friday deal takes the series 7 down to its lowest ever price
Amazon’s Black Friday sale is showing no sign of slowing down, with more products entering the virtual bargain bucket or those already in the sale having their prices slashed further as we speak.From home appliances such as air fryers, vacuum cleaners, microwaves and more to big-ticket tech treats such as TVs, laptops, gaming and phones, there’s no short supply of savings to be had, and we’re keeping tabs on the latest and greatest on our designated Amazon Black Friday guide.Follow live: The best Black Friday deals to shop nowBut, every now and again, a really great deal comes out of...
Amazon's hardware group faces steep losses, Alexa monetization efforts flounder
Recap: Amazon found itself between a rock and a hard place in 2014. The Fire Phone was already going down in flames when Amazon introduced its Echo speaker near the end of the year. The unassuming connected speaker had obvious potential as a shopping companion but few realized just how much of an impact Alexa would have on the company's product portfolio and strategy in the years to come.
