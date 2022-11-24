SECOND UPDATE: According to the probable cause statement provided by Cole County Prosecuting Attorney Locke Thompson, when officers arrived at the scene, they learned Damien Davis, 35, of Kansas City, was headed toward the business’ back door, where he was arrested. Court documents state Davis told police, “I did the shooting.” Police say at the time of Davis’ arrest, he was in possession of a Smith and Wesson 9mm firearm, the same type used during the fatal shootings.

JEFFERSON CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO