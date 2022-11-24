Read full article on original website
Lisa Johnson
3d ago
why is it you guys only focused on the negative things? Only bad things. can't u have anything good to report?
Historic Lewis-Webb House in Missouri from the 1800s was home to early settlers who influenced a city's developmentCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
Historic 'Lowe and Campbell Sporting Goods Building' was constructed in 1925 and merged with Wilson Sporting GoodsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic 'Kritser House' dating back to 1850 was linked to a man who was influential in Independence, Missouri.CJ CoombsIndependence, MO
Historic Kirkwood Building built in 1920 on McGee Street was part of Kansas City's 'automobile row'CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historic 1908 'John and Adele Georgen House' was made from stacked limestone that was locally quarriedCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
KCPD investigating double fatal shooting in 2000 block of East 38th Street
A double fatal shooting Sunday is under investigation by Kansas City, Missouri, police. Officers were called just before 2:30 p.m. to the 2000 block of East 38th Street.
Kansas City man charged in Jefferson City double homicide
A Kansas City man has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder for a double homicide in Jefferson City. It happened early Saturday morning at J. Pfenny's Sports Grill and Pub. The Cole County Prosecutor's Office says 35-year-old Damien Davis, of Kansas City, Missouri, shot and killed Skylar Smock,...
Brothers charged in Kansas City double murder
KANSAS CITY —Two Kansas City brothers face First Degree Murder and other charges related to a double homicide near 28th and Prospect Avenue in Kansas City, according Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Marques Derrick Smith, 20, and Marquan D. Smith, 19 each face two Murder 1st Degree charges,...
Pedestrian crash kills 1 in Independence
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - A pedestrian who police said was walking across 40 Highway was struck and killed Saturday night in Independence, Missouri. According to the Independence Police Department, a crash occurred at 7:32 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of 40 Highway west of Washington Avenue. IPD said an eastbound...
Pedestrian dies in crash on US 40 Highway in Independence, Missouri
A pedestrian died in a crash Saturday evening on eastbound U.S. 40 Highway, near Washington Avenue, in Independence, Missouri.
SECOND UPDATE: Two fatally shot inside pub & grill in downtown Jefferson City, one person in custody
SECOND UPDATE: According to the probable cause statement provided by Cole County Prosecuting Attorney Locke Thompson, when officers arrived at the scene, they learned Damien Davis, 35, of Kansas City, was headed toward the business’ back door, where he was arrested. Court documents state Davis told police, “I did the shooting.” Police say at the time of Davis’ arrest, he was in possession of a Smith and Wesson 9mm firearm, the same type used during the fatal shootings.
Kansas City man charged with killing 2 at Jefferson City bar
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Editor's note: This article was updated to more accurately represent the findings of the police investigation. The Cole County prosecutor charged a Kansas City man with two counts of first-degree murder after shooting and killing two at a Jefferson City bar early Saturday morning. Two were shot just before 1 a.m. The post Kansas City man charged with killing 2 at Jefferson City bar appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
3 hospitalized, 15-20 displaced in Kansas City, Kansas, apartment fire
Three people were hospitalized and 15-20 people were displaced in an apartment fire Saturday night in Kansas City, Kansas.
Topeka woman hospitalized after attempting to avoid Kansas City collision
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman from Topeka recovered in a Kansas City hospital after attempting to avoid a collision on the interstate. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27, emergency crews were called to the area of I-70 and Mill St. with reports of an injury crash.
Missouri woman killed in two-vehicle accident Saturday
JOHNSON COUNTY — A Missouri woman was killed in a two-vehicle accident at 10:36 a.m. Saturday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2020 Ford Ecosport driven by Linda K. Ridge, 69, Warrensburg, was southbound on Missouri 13 at NE 600 Road when the vehicle turned into the path of a 2017 Ford Transit driven by Caleb J. Henry, 22, Blue Springs.
Man dies in early Thursday morning shooting
A man is dead after a shooting outside a home in Kansas City early Thursday morning.
WARRENSBURG WOMAN KILLED IN JOHNSON COUNTY CRASH
A Warrensburg woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Johnson County on November 26, 2022. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 69-year-old Linda Ridge turned left into the path of a vehicle driven by 22-year-old Caleb Henry. Henry’s vehicle swerved and impact occurred of the right side of the roadway.
Driver seriously injured following crash on I-435 ramp in Kansas City
The crash was reported just after 5 p.m. at the entrance ramp to southbound Interstate 435 and E. 63rd Street.
One man seriously injured in fire in Kansas City’s Northland
One man was seriously injured with severe burns Friday night after a fire on Mokane Avenue in Kansas City's Northland.
Sheriff: Woman accused of selling meth in Kansas
JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a woman on drug distribution allegations. Just after 4:30p.m. Wednesday, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop on a 2016 Chevrolet Impala near 330th Road on U.S. Highway 75 for speeding, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. The traffic stop resulted in the search...
Brothers accused of shooting, killing 2 victims Tuesday in Kansas City
A pair of brothers caught by Kansas City, Missouri, police Tuesday near a double murder scene were charged today with both killings.
KCPD officers surround home after teen calls 911 to report domestic violence incident
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officers with the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department surrounded a home Thanksgiving afternoon after a teen called 911 to report a domestic violence incident. Police said officers were dispatched to a house in the 1700 block of East 28th Street on a disturbance call shortly...
Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office identifies body found at Wyandotte County Lake
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) --- The Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office has identified the body found this week at Wyandotte County Lake. Ahmed Abdulkadir of KCK was identified as the man found on Tuesday afternoon. The sheriff’s office is still investigating the case. Deputies reported to the lake, located...
Route 13 intersection site of fatal collision
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO - A Warrensburg driver died Saturday in a fatal car collision. Highway Patrol says Linda Ridge, 69, was the driver of a vehicle that was turning left onto northbound 13 Highway in Johnson County at 600 Road. A southbound SUV attempted to swerve, but hit the vehicle. Ridge was listed as not wearing safety equipment.
Two injured in rollover crash
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO - Highway Patrol attended the scene of a single vehicle accident that caused injuries in Lafayette County Saturday night. Officers say the vehicle, driven by Dylan Distefano, 29, traveled off northbound 13 Highway near Page City Road and overturned. Distefano and passenger, Mary McNabb, both of the...
