ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 7

Lisa Johnson
3d ago

why is it you guys only focused on the negative things? Only bad things. can't u have anything good to report?

Reply(2)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMBC.com

Kansas City man charged in Jefferson City double homicide

A Kansas City man has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder for a double homicide in Jefferson City. It happened early Saturday morning at J. Pfenny's Sports Grill and Pub. The Cole County Prosecutor's Office says 35-year-old Damien Davis, of Kansas City, Missouri, shot and killed Skylar Smock,...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Great Bend Post

Brothers charged in Kansas City double murder

KANSAS CITY —Two Kansas City brothers face First Degree Murder and other charges related to a double homicide near 28th and Prospect Avenue in Kansas City, according Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Marques Derrick Smith, 20, and Marquan D. Smith, 19 each face two Murder 1st Degree charges,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Pedestrian crash kills 1 in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - A pedestrian who police said was walking across 40 Highway was struck and killed Saturday night in Independence, Missouri. According to the Independence Police Department, a crash occurred at 7:32 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of 40 Highway west of Washington Avenue. IPD said an eastbound...
INDEPENDENCE, MO
kjluradio.com

SECOND UPDATE: Two fatally shot inside pub & grill in downtown Jefferson City, one person in custody

SECOND UPDATE: According to the probable cause statement provided by Cole County Prosecuting Attorney Locke Thompson, when officers arrived at the scene, they learned Damien Davis, 35, of Kansas City, was headed toward the business’ back door, where he was arrested. Court documents state Davis told police, “I did the shooting.” Police say at the time of Davis’ arrest, he was in possession of a Smith and Wesson 9mm firearm, the same type used during the fatal shootings.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Kansas City man charged with killing 2 at Jefferson City bar

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Editor's note: This article was updated to more accurately represent the findings of the police investigation. The Cole County prosecutor charged a Kansas City man with two counts of first-degree murder after shooting and killing two at a Jefferson City bar early Saturday morning. Two were shot just before 1 a.m. The post Kansas City man charged with killing 2 at Jefferson City bar appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
WIBW

Topeka woman hospitalized after attempting to avoid Kansas City collision

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman from Topeka recovered in a Kansas City hospital after attempting to avoid a collision on the interstate. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27, emergency crews were called to the area of I-70 and Mill St. with reports of an injury crash.
TOPEKA, KS
St. Joseph Post

Missouri woman killed in two-vehicle accident Saturday

JOHNSON COUNTY — A Missouri woman was killed in a two-vehicle accident at 10:36 a.m. Saturday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2020 Ford Ecosport driven by Linda K. Ridge, 69, Warrensburg, was southbound on Missouri 13 at NE 600 Road when the vehicle turned into the path of a 2017 Ford Transit driven by Caleb J. Henry, 22, Blue Springs.
WARRENSBURG, MO
kmmo.com

WARRENSBURG WOMAN KILLED IN JOHNSON COUNTY CRASH

A Warrensburg woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Johnson County on November 26, 2022. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 69-year-old Linda Ridge turned left into the path of a vehicle driven by 22-year-old Caleb Henry. Henry’s vehicle swerved and impact occurred of the right side of the roadway.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
St. Joseph Post

Sheriff: Woman accused of selling meth in Kansas

JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a woman on drug distribution allegations. Just after 4:30p.m. Wednesday, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop on a 2016 Chevrolet Impala near 330th Road on U.S. Highway 75 for speeding, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. The traffic stop resulted in the search...
EDMOND, OK
KMZU

Route 13 intersection site of fatal collision

JOHNSON COUNTY, MO - A Warrensburg driver died Saturday in a fatal car collision. Highway Patrol says Linda Ridge, 69, was the driver of a vehicle that was turning left onto northbound 13 Highway in Johnson County at 600 Road. A southbound SUV attempted to swerve, but hit the vehicle. Ridge was listed as not wearing safety equipment.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Two injured in rollover crash

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO - Highway Patrol attended the scene of a single vehicle accident that caused injuries in Lafayette County Saturday night. Officers say the vehicle, driven by Dylan Distefano, 29, traveled off northbound 13 Highway near Page City Road and overturned. Distefano and passenger, Mary McNabb, both of the...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy