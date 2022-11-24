ESTERO, Fla. -- Down five with 5:56 remaining, the No. 22-ranked University of Michigan women's basketball team got three straight triples from Maddie Nolan, the last at the 2:10 mark to put U-M ahead for good, to rally for a 63-58 win over South Florida in the semifinals of the Gulf Coast Showcase on Saturday evening (Nov. 26) at Hertz Arena.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO