Football: More questions need answers after No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes handle ‘disheartening’ consecutive loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensRomulus, MI
Football: Henderson, Smith-Njigba among 8 Buckeyes unavailable against MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
mgoblue
Wolverines End Game on 20-5 Run, Win Gulf Coast Showcase
ESTERO, Fla. -- Down six with 4:39 remaining to No. 21-ranked Baylor, the No. 22-ranked University of Michigan women's basketball team ended the game on a 20-5 run en route to an 84-75 win over the Bears to win the Gulf Coast Showcase championship Sunday evening (Nov. 27) at Hertz Arena.
mgoblue
Edwards, McCarthy Earn Weekly Honors; U-M Takes National Team Accolade
• 2022 National Awards Season: Who's Up for What?. • D Coordinator Minter Among Finalists for Broyles Award as Top Assistant (11/28/22) • Zinter Earns Academic All-District 5 Honors from College Sports Communicators (11/22/22) Donovan Edwards (Nov. 28) Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week -- Following his performance in...
mgoblue
Michigan Hands No. 9 Harvard First Loss of Season in Series Finale
» Erik Portillo made 39 saves to earn his ninth win of the season. » With an assist, Adam Fantilli has recorded points in 13 of his 14 games as a Wolverine. » Mackie Samoskevich expanded his team lead in goals with his 12th marker of the year.
mgoblue
Wolverines Rally for Win Over South Florida in Gulf Coast Showcase
ESTERO, Fla. -- Down five with 5:56 remaining, the No. 22-ranked University of Michigan women's basketball team got three straight triples from Maddie Nolan, the last at the 2:10 mark to put U-M ahead for good, to rally for a 63-58 win over South Florida in the semifinals of the Gulf Coast Showcase on Saturday evening (Nov. 26) at Hertz Arena.
mgoblue
Lau Closes Legendary U-M Career, Set to Turn Professional
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- University of Michigan women's golf graduate student Ashley Lau announced today (Monday, Nov. 28), she will forgo the remainder of her collegiate career and turn professional as she continues her quest to qualify for the LPGA Tour. "This was honestly such a tough decision," said Lau....
mgoblue
Postgame Notes: #3 Michigan 45, #2 Ohio State 23
• Michigan has won at least a share of the Big Ten East title for the third time in program history, and the second consecutive season. The Wolverines will seek their league-leading 44th Big Ten title next Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium. • U-M earned its 60th win in...
mgoblue
Top-10 Battle Between Michigan and Harvard Ends in Tie
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- A sold-out crowd inside Yost Ice Arena was treated to a highly-entertaining non-conference contest on Friday night (Nov. 25), as the fifth-ranked University of Michigan ice hockey team came back from a two-goal deficit to tie ninth-ranked Harvard in a 4-4 game on Friday night (Nov. 25) inside Yost Ice Arena.
Here's What Mike Woodson Said After Indiana's Win over Jackson State
Indiana coach Mike Woodson was pleased with the Hoosiers' 90-51 win over Jackson State on Friday. He talked about Tamar Bates' big day, the impact of Xavier Johnson's play and the status of the ''banged-up'' Trayce Jackson-Davis just a few days out from the big matchup with North Carolina on Wednesday.
brproud.com
WATCH: Southern HC and ‘Prime Time’ speak before 2022 SWAC Championship game
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Southern Jaguars are Jackson State Tigers are set to tangle for the second time in 2022. This time it will be for the SWAC Championship on Saturday, December 3. Jackson State shutout Southern by a score of 35-0 in their first meeting on...
Jackson State to Face Southern in SWAC Championship
Southern topped Grambling State Saturday to win the SWAC West title and advance to the SWAC Championship. Jackson State hosts the Championship game on December 3 at 3:00 p.m. in Jackson.
CBS Sports
Colorado offers Deion Sanders coaching job as Jacksonville State boss mulls options, per report
Colorado has taken a big swing and offered Deion Sanders its head coaching job, according to Fox Sports' Bruce Feldman. There is interest from Sanders' camp in taking the job but no decision has been made at this time. Sanders has emerged as a legitimate FBS coaching candidate after transforming...
Reports: Colorado Offers Head Football Coaching Job to Coach Prime
The Athletic reported Saturday that Jackson State football head coach Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders has been offered the head coaching job at Colorado. CBS-affiliate 247Sports analyst Carl Reed had previously reported that Coach Prime was in talks with Colorado and South Florida.
mississippiscoreboard.com
BRANDON DEFEATS PREVIOUSLY UNDEFEATED OCEAN SPRINGS 34-31 ON THE ROAD, REACHES MHSAA CLASS 6A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP GAME FOR SECOND STRAIGHT SEASON
Ocean Springs senior quarterback Brayson Hubbard came in with all the publicity – the reigning MHSAA Class 6A Player of the Year, an Alabama commitment and incredible numbers, accounting for 3,707 yards and 40 touchdowns this season for undefeated Ocean Springs. But it was the other quarterback on the...
mainstreetmaury.com
Report: Deion Sanders offered Colorado head-coaching job
Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders has been offered the head-coaching position at Colorado, Fox Sports reported on Saturday. Sanders, 55, is currently in his third season as the head coach at Jackson State, a member of the Southwestern Athletic Conference. The Tigers have followed up 4-3 and 11-2 seasons with an 11-0 record in 2022.
Yazoo City, November 28 High School ⚽ Game Notice
Focused on Mississippi: Remembering John Adams
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A pioneer of the Fannin Community in Rankin County passed away just before Thanksgiving. I would occasionally see John Adams at the Pelahatchie Bay trading post in our community, where the elite meet to eat and buy bait. I called him the Mayor of Fannin. It wasn’t a jest. It […]
Arrest made in carjacking of grandparent who was dropping off student at Mississippi middle school
An arrest has been made in the carjacking of a grandparent who was dropping off a student at a Mississippi middle school earlier this month. WLBT in Jackson reports that Tyler Charles Payne, 32, was arrested in Lauderdale County, where the car he stole at Cardozo Middle School in Jackson was found nearly 100 miles away.
Man accused of carjacking grandparent at Jackson school
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested for allegedly carjacking a grandparent who was dropping a student off a Jackson middle school. The carjacking happened while a grandparent was at Cardoza Middle School to drop off a student on Tuesday, November 15. The suspect had run out from a wooded area east of the […]
WLBT
Northeast Jackson residents say Richard’s Disposal is inconsistent with pick-up
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Bags, boxes, old furniture, and trash cans were seen on the streets of homes in East Jackson Sunday as residents say that the trash hasn’t been picked up in days. “Trash is supposed to be picked up on Monday and Thursday. Regularly, that does not...
Jackson restaurants see surge of business for Black Friday
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As Black Friday ramped up the retail sector of Jackson’s economy, Jackson restaurants also hoped to cash in on some holiday crowds. For restaurants in Jackson, large crowds were expected and welcomed on Black Friday. “It should be an all-day event here at Saltine, one that we anticipate being very busy, […]
