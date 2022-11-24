ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

mgoblue

Wolverines End Game on 20-5 Run, Win Gulf Coast Showcase

ESTERO, Fla. -- Down six with 4:39 remaining to No. 21-ranked Baylor, the No. 22-ranked University of Michigan women's basketball team ended the game on a 20-5 run en route to an 84-75 win over the Bears to win the Gulf Coast Showcase championship Sunday evening (Nov. 27) at Hertz Arena.
ANN ARBOR, MI
mgoblue

Edwards, McCarthy Earn Weekly Honors; U-M Takes National Team Accolade

• 2022 National Awards Season: Who's Up for What?. • D Coordinator Minter Among Finalists for Broyles Award as Top Assistant (11/28/22) • Zinter Earns Academic All-District 5 Honors from College Sports Communicators (11/22/22) Donovan Edwards (Nov. 28) Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week -- Following his performance in...
ANN ARBOR, MI
mgoblue

Wolverines Rally for Win Over South Florida in Gulf Coast Showcase

ESTERO, Fla. -- Down five with 5:56 remaining, the No. 22-ranked University of Michigan women's basketball team got three straight triples from Maddie Nolan, the last at the 2:10 mark to put U-M ahead for good, to rally for a 63-58 win over South Florida in the semifinals of the Gulf Coast Showcase on Saturday evening (Nov. 26) at Hertz Arena.
ANN ARBOR, MI
mgoblue

Lau Closes Legendary U-M Career, Set to Turn Professional

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- University of Michigan women's golf graduate student Ashley Lau announced today (Monday, Nov. 28), she will forgo the remainder of her collegiate career and turn professional as she continues her quest to qualify for the LPGA Tour. "This was honestly such a tough decision," said Lau....
ANN ARBOR, MI
mgoblue

Postgame Notes: #3 Michigan 45, #2 Ohio State 23

• Michigan has won at least a share of the Big Ten East title for the third time in program history, and the second consecutive season. The Wolverines will seek their league-leading 44th Big Ten title next Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium. • U-M earned its 60th win in...
COLUMBUS, OH
mgoblue

Top-10 Battle Between Michigan and Harvard Ends in Tie

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- A sold-out crowd inside Yost Ice Arena was treated to a highly-entertaining non-conference contest on Friday night (Nov. 25), as the fifth-ranked University of Michigan ice hockey team came back from a two-goal deficit to tie ninth-ranked Harvard in a 4-4 game on Friday night (Nov. 25) inside Yost Ice Arena.
ANN ARBOR, MI
mississippiscoreboard.com

BRANDON DEFEATS PREVIOUSLY UNDEFEATED OCEAN SPRINGS 34-31 ON THE ROAD, REACHES MHSAA CLASS 6A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP GAME FOR SECOND STRAIGHT SEASON

Ocean Springs senior quarterback Brayson Hubbard came in with all the publicity – the reigning MHSAA Class 6A Player of the Year, an Alabama commitment and incredible numbers, accounting for 3,707 yards and 40 touchdowns this season for undefeated Ocean Springs. But it was the other quarterback on the...
BRANDON, MS
mainstreetmaury.com

Report: Deion Sanders offered Colorado head-coaching job

Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders has been offered the head-coaching position at Colorado, Fox Sports reported on Saturday. Sanders, 55, is currently in his third season as the head coach at Jackson State, a member of the Southwestern Athletic Conference. The Tigers have followed up 4-3 and 11-2 seasons with an 11-0 record in 2022.
JACKSON, MS
High School Soccer PRO

Yazoo City, November 28 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Winona Christian School soccer team will have a game with Yazoo County High School on November 28, 2022, 15:30:00.
YAZOO CITY, MS
WJTV 12

Focused on Mississippi: Remembering John Adams

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A pioneer of the Fannin Community in Rankin County passed away just before Thanksgiving. I would occasionally see John Adams at the Pelahatchie Bay trading post in our community, where the elite meet to eat and buy bait. I called him the Mayor of Fannin. It wasn’t a jest. It […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man accused of carjacking grandparent at Jackson school

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested for allegedly carjacking a grandparent who was dropping a student off a Jackson middle school. The carjacking happened while a grandparent was at Cardoza Middle School to drop off a student on Tuesday, November 15. The suspect had run out from a wooded area east of the […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson restaurants see surge of business for Black Friday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As Black Friday ramped up the retail sector of Jackson’s economy, Jackson restaurants also hoped to cash in on some holiday crowds. For restaurants in Jackson, large crowds were expected and welcomed on Black Friday. “It should be an all-day event here at Saltine, one that we anticipate being very busy, […]
JACKSON, MS

