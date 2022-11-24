ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

KOMU

Thanksgiving travelers check out COU's new terminal

COLUMBIA – As millions return home after the Thanksgiving holiday, roads and airports are seeing an influx of travelers. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) reported over 2 million travelers at security checkpoints across the U.S this weekend. According to FlightAware, on Sunday there were over 6,000 delayed flights and nearly 200 canceled flights in the U.S. as of 9 p.m.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Columbia Parks and Recreation to host commemorative poster unveiling

COLUMBIA - In preparation for the CoMoGives campaign, Columbia Parks and Recreation unveil a commemorative parks system poster for the Parks and Recreation Fund. The unveiling will be held Tuesday, Nov. 29, from 5:15 to 7 p.m. at Walt’s Bike Shop, located at 1217 Rogers Street. The artwork is...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Additional homeless services start Monday in Columbia

COLUMBIA - Room at the Inn and Turning Point will offer extra services for the local homeless population beginning Monday, Nov. 28. Room at the Inn will start providing overnight emergency shelter services until April 2 in the recently-acquired Ashley Street Center located at 1509 Ashley Street. The shelter will...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Small Business Saturday draws area shoppers looking for deals

Just hours after Black Friday ended, Columbia residents packed into local storefronts searching for Small Business Saturday deals. Originally created by American Express in 2010, Small Business Saturday, which is always the day after Black Friday, has grown into an unofficial holiday that promotes shopping at small businesses. Nicole Morris,...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Road maintenance closes two roads in Boone County

COLUMBIA − The Boone County Commission said Boone County Road and Bridge will close two roads for maintenance. According to a press release, Memar Road, 0.29 miles north of Whilhite Road and 1.17 miles south of Evert School Road, will be closed for a culvert replacement on Tuesday, Nov. 29 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Room at the Inn, Turning Point to begin winter homeless services Monday

Two local centers will begin offering winter, overnight services for Columbia’s homeless community starting Monday. Room at the Inn will offer an overnight shelter, and Turning Point will have an overnight warming center. Both will run through April 2, according to a news release from Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

The District grants help Columbia minority-owned businesses meet goals

COLUMBIA - Dr. Christine Woods, the owner of Crowned Counseling in Columbia, says therapy is an outlet for her to give back to the community. "Growing up in Kansas City, in the hood, and experiencing those things that families in poverty experience, some of the things that I went through, I accredited to my village that was around me," she said.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Missouri wins big over Houston Christian, improves to 7-0 for the first time since 2013

COLUMBIA - DeAndre Gholston's season high 22 points helped Missouri remain undefeated as the Tigers earned a 105-69 victory over Houston Christian on Saturday afternoon. The Tigers have now recorded at least 20 assists in every game they've played this season after compiling 28 of them against the Huskies. Head men's basketball coach Dennis Gates credited his players' willingness to share the basketball each game.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Arrest made after multiple shots fired at west Columbia property

COLUMBIA − A man was arrested after a shooting occurred in west Columbia Friday night. Deputies responded to the 4300 block of Germantown Drive Friday around 11 a.m., according to a news release from the Boone County Sheriff's Office. The suspect was identified as Columbia resident Nicholas Dean Brunda,...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Blair Oaks defeats Bowling Green, advances to state title game

Blair Oaks has a chance to make it three state titles in five seasons. The Falcons defeated Bowling Green 66-48 in the MSHSAA Class 2 semifinals Saturday in Bowling Green, booking their spot in the championship game. Blair Oaks quarterback Dylan Hair rushed for two first-half touchdowns, helping his team...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Boone county crash sends two to the hospital

BOONE - Two drivers involved in a head-on collision on Route B near Mount Zion Church Road were sent to the hospital. The crash happened around 6:30 Sunday evening. Missouri State Troopers say two cars were driving Southbound when one tried to pass the other and hit a third car head on.
BOONE COUNTY, MO

