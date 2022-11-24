2022 All-Advocate Football Team: See who made the list
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
BRAYDEN BAYLES, HEATH
Position: QB
Grade: Junior
Notable: Threw for 1,645 yards, 9 TDs; Ran for 730 yards, 6 TDs.
DEUCE CALDWELL, LICKING HEIGHTS
Position: QB
Grade: Senior
Notable: Ran for 967 yards, 13 TDs; Threw for 772 yards, 5 TDs.
PATRICK CARNEY, WATKINS MEMORIAL
Position: QB
Grade: Junior
Notable: Threw for 1,515 yards, 14 TDs; Ran for 946 yards, 14 TDs.
TYLER ERNSBERGER, GRANVILLE
Position: QB
Grade: Senior
Notable: Threw for 2,337 yards, 21 TDs.
HAYDEN RODGERS, LICKING VALLEY
Position: QB
Grade: Junior
Notable: Threw for 1,872 yards, 19 TDs; Ran for 519 yards, 7 TDs.
MATT CHAYKOWSKI, GRANVILLE
Position: RB
Grade: Senior
Notable: Ran for 1,034 yards, 6 TDs.
MASON HACKETT, NEWARK CATHOLIC
Position: RB
Grade: Senior
Notable: Has run for 1,325 yards, 21 TDs.
DAAVION LONG, WATKINS MEMORIAL
Position: RB
Grade: Senior
Notable: Ran for 1,063 yards, 7 TDs.
GAVIN CHINN, UTICA
Position: WR
Grade: Junior
Notable: Made 34 catches for 727 yards, 9 TDs.
GRANT MOORE, NEWARK CATHOLIC
Position: WR
Grade: Senior
Notable: Has made 38 catches for 768 yards, 12 TDs.
AYDEN STALNAKER, LICKING VALLEY
Position: WR
Grade: Senior
Notable: Made 35 catches for 894 yards, 8 TDs.
DANTE VARRASSO, GRANVILLE
Position: WR
Grade: Junior
Notable: Made 65 catches for 906 yards, 11 TDs.
COOPER CRINER, JOHNSTOWN
Position: OL
Grade: Senior
Notable: LCL-Cardinal Offensive Lineman of the Year.
TREVOR CROAK, LICKING VALLEY
Position: OL
Grade: Junior
Notable: Blocked for offense scored at least 25 points eight times.
COLTEN MIDDENDORF, WATKINS MEMORIAL
Position: OL
Grade: Senior
Notable: LCL-Buckeye Defensive Lineman of the Year.
ANDREW SCHMITZ, LICKING HEIGHTS
Position: OL
Grade: Senior
Notable: LCL-Buckeye Offensive Lineman of the Year.
KYLE WRIGHT, NEWARK CATHOLIC
Position: OL
Grade: Senior
Notable: Blocked for an offense that has averaged 38 points per game.
ISAIAH MITCHELL, LAKEWOOD
Position: Flex
Grade: Junior
Notable: Made 59 catches for 734 yards, 7 total TDs.
NOAH MUSICK, GRANVILLE
Position: K
Grade: Junior
Notable: Made 12 FGs, 24-24 on PATs.
DEFENSE
GABE CARLISLE, NEWARK CATHOLIC
Position: DL
Grade: Senior
Notable: Has made 53 tackles.
GARRETT GRINSTEAD, JOHNSTOWN
Position: DL
Grade: Senior
Notable: Made 43 tackles, 6 sacks.
JAMES KALAS, NORTHRIDGE
Position: DL
Grade: Senior
Notable: Made 4 1/2 sacks.
DAYLEN MCINTYRE, HEATH
Position: DL
Grade: Junior
Notable: Made 61 tackles, 12 TFLs.
MIKEY CHAYKOWSKI, GRANVILLE
Position: LB
Grade: Senior
Notable: Made 32 1/2 tackles, 1 sack.
CONNOR CORBETT, HEATH
Position: LB
Grade: Sophomore
Notable: Made 106 tackles, 3 sacks.
MAX DURBIN, NEWARK
Position: LB
Grade: Senior
Notable: Made 40 tackles, 2 INTs.
GRANT HOFF, LICKING HEIGHTS
Position: LB
Grade: Senior
Notable: Made 72 tackles, 12 TFLs.
CALEB SCHNEIDER, JOHNSTOWN
Position: LB
Grade: Senior
Notable: Made 63 tackles, 8 TFLs.
BRENDAN SHEEHAN, NEWARK CATHOLIC
Position: LB
Grade: Senior
Notable: Has made 61 tackles, 3 INTs.
CALVIN UNTIED, NEWARK
Position: LB
Grade: Senior
Notable: Made 62 1/2 tackles, 1 sack.
JONAH HANE, LICKING HEIGHTS
Position: DB
Grade: Senior
Notable: Made 74 tackles, 3 FRs.
JACE HENRY, WATKINS MEMORIAL
Position: DB
Grade: Senior
Notable: Made 6 INTs; Blocked 5 punts, 2 FGs.
BRODY LEE, WATKINS MEMORIAL
Position: DB
Grade: Senior
Notable: Made 3 INTs.
LOGAN WORKMAN, LICKING VALLEY
Position: DB
Grade: Junior
Notable: Made 57 tackles; Blocked 1 FG.
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
QB Zach Heckman, Sr., Utica
QB Lane Hess, Sr., Northridge
QB Miller Hutchison, So., Newark Catholic
QB Steele Meister, Jr., Newark
RB Jake Lopinto, So., Licking Heights
RB Nathan Sheets, Sr., Johnstown
WR Miles Eckenrode, Sr., Granville
WR Conner Toomey, Jr., Heath
OL Connor Fee, Sr., Licking Valley
OL Reece Shriner, Jr., Heath
OL Keegan Jacks, Jr., Lakewood
OL Quinn Tackett, Sr., Granville
OL Connor Wright, Sr., Newark Catholic
Flex Kyle Kirby, Fr., Granville
K Jody Katz, Jr., Watkins Memorial
DEFENSE
DL Jordan Hartman, Sr., Utica
DL Dylan Layne, So., Granville
DL Luke Mumford, Sr., Watkins Memorial
DL Titan Priest, Jr., Licking Valley
DL Ethan Whitt, Jr., Licking Heights
DL Nate Willis, Jr., Newark Catholic
LB Brody Booher, Sr., Northridge
LB Kaden Green, Jr., Heath
LB Tannar Patterson, So., Heath
LB Kalen Winbush, So., Newark
DB Dylan Chambers, So., Northridge
DB Adam Crawford, Jr., Lakewood
DB Justin Giffin, Jr., Utica
DB Trey Robinson, Sr., Newark
HONORABLE MENTION
Nick Purdy, Sr., Granville
Hayden Woodward, Jr., Heath
Spencer Thomson, Sr., Johnstown
Josh Hicks, Sr., Lakewood
Bobby Ruh, Sr., Licking Heights
Seth Phelps, Sr., Licking Valley
Lucas Kubik, Sr., Newark
Bradyn Ehret, Sr., Newark Catholic
Peyton Wheeler, Sr., Northridge
Tyler Collura, Jr., Utica
Logan Fitch, Sr., Watkins Memorial
PAST OFFENSIVE PLAYERS OF THE YEAR
2021 Devon Haley, Granville
2020 Keshawn Bonner, Granville
2019 Mitchell Ford, Licking Valley
2018 Cameron Crouch, Granville
PAST DEFENSIVE PLAYERS OF THE YEAR
2021 Gavin Postelwaite, Heath
2020 Dane Hogue, Heath
2019 Ethan Hile, Licking Valley
2018 Kaden Davis, Johnstown
Comments / 0