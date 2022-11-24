ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 All-Advocate Football Team: See who made the list

By Kurt Snyder, Newark Advocate
Newark Advocate
Newark Advocate
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PBT8V_0jMJsVvO00

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

BRAYDEN BAYLES, HEATH

Position: QB

Grade: Junior

Notable: Threw for 1,645 yards, 9 TDs; Ran for 730 yards, 6 TDs.

DEUCE CALDWELL, LICKING HEIGHTS

Position: QB

Grade: Senior

Notable: Ran for 967 yards, 13 TDs; Threw for 772 yards, 5 TDs.

PATRICK CARNEY, WATKINS MEMORIAL

Position: QB

Grade: Junior

Notable: Threw for 1,515 yards, 14 TDs; Ran for 946 yards, 14 TDs.

TYLER ERNSBERGER, GRANVILLE

Position: QB

Grade: Senior

Notable: Threw for 2,337 yards, 21 TDs.

HAYDEN RODGERS, LICKING VALLEY

Position: QB

Grade: Junior

Notable: Threw for 1,872 yards, 19 TDs; Ran for 519 yards, 7 TDs.

MATT CHAYKOWSKI, GRANVILLE

Position: RB

Grade: Senior

Notable: Ran for 1,034 yards, 6 TDs.

MASON HACKETT, NEWARK CATHOLIC

Position: RB

Grade: Senior

Notable: Has run for 1,325 yards, 21 TDs.

DAAVION LONG, WATKINS MEMORIAL

Position: RB

Grade: Senior

Notable: Ran for 1,063 yards, 7 TDs.

GAVIN CHINN, UTICA

Position: WR

Grade: Junior

Notable: Made 34 catches for 727 yards, 9 TDs.

GRANT MOORE, NEWARK CATHOLIC

Position: WR

Grade: Senior

Notable: Has made 38 catches for 768 yards, 12 TDs.

AYDEN STALNAKER, LICKING VALLEY

Position: WR

Grade: Senior

Notable: Made 35 catches for 894 yards, 8 TDs.

DANTE VARRASSO, GRANVILLE

Position: WR

Grade: Junior

Notable: Made 65 catches for 906 yards, 11 TDs.

COOPER CRINER, JOHNSTOWN

Position: OL

Grade: Senior

Notable: LCL-Cardinal Offensive Lineman of the Year.

TREVOR CROAK, LICKING VALLEY

Position: OL

Grade: Junior

Notable: Blocked for offense scored at least 25 points eight times.

COLTEN MIDDENDORF, WATKINS MEMORIAL

Position: OL

Grade: Senior

Notable: LCL-Buckeye Defensive Lineman of the Year.

ANDREW SCHMITZ, LICKING HEIGHTS

Position: OL

Grade: Senior

Notable: LCL-Buckeye Offensive Lineman of the Year.

KYLE WRIGHT, NEWARK CATHOLIC

Position: OL

Grade: Senior

Notable: Blocked for an offense that has averaged 38 points per game.

ISAIAH MITCHELL, LAKEWOOD

Position: Flex

Grade: Junior

Notable: Made 59 catches for 734 yards, 7 total TDs.

NOAH MUSICK, GRANVILLE

Position: K

Grade: Junior

Notable: Made 12 FGs, 24-24 on PATs.

DEFENSE

GABE CARLISLE, NEWARK CATHOLIC

Position: DL

Grade: Senior

Notable: Has made 53 tackles.

GARRETT GRINSTEAD, JOHNSTOWN

Position: DL

Grade: Senior

Notable: Made 43 tackles, 6 sacks.

JAMES KALAS, NORTHRIDGE

Position: DL

Grade: Senior

Notable: Made 4 1/2 sacks.

DAYLEN MCINTYRE, HEATH

Position: DL

Grade: Junior

Notable: Made 61 tackles, 12 TFLs.

MIKEY CHAYKOWSKI, GRANVILLE

Position: LB

Grade: Senior

Notable: Made 32 1/2 tackles, 1 sack.

CONNOR CORBETT, HEATH

Position: LB

Grade: Sophomore

Notable: Made 106 tackles, 3 sacks.

MAX DURBIN, NEWARK

Position: LB

Grade: Senior

Notable: Made 40 tackles, 2 INTs.

GRANT HOFF, LICKING HEIGHTS

Position: LB

Grade: Senior

Notable: Made 72 tackles, 12 TFLs.

CALEB SCHNEIDER, JOHNSTOWN

Position: LB

Grade: Senior

Notable: Made 63 tackles, 8 TFLs.

BRENDAN SHEEHAN, NEWARK CATHOLIC

Position: LB

Grade: Senior

Notable: Has made 61 tackles, 3 INTs.

CALVIN UNTIED, NEWARK

Position: LB

Grade: Senior

Notable: Made 62 1/2 tackles, 1 sack.

JONAH HANE, LICKING HEIGHTS

Position: DB

Grade: Senior

Notable: Made 74 tackles, 3 FRs.

JACE HENRY, WATKINS MEMORIAL

Position: DB

Grade: Senior

Notable: Made 6 INTs; Blocked 5 punts, 2 FGs.

BRODY LEE, WATKINS MEMORIAL

Position: DB

Grade: Senior

Notable: Made 3 INTs.

LOGAN WORKMAN, LICKING VALLEY

Position: DB

Grade: Junior

Notable: Made 57 tackles; Blocked 1 FG.

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

QB Zach Heckman, Sr., Utica

QB Lane Hess, Sr., Northridge

QB Miller Hutchison, So., Newark Catholic

QB Steele Meister, Jr., Newark

RB Jake Lopinto, So., Licking Heights

RB Nathan Sheets, Sr., Johnstown

WR Miles Eckenrode, Sr., Granville

WR Conner Toomey, Jr., Heath

OL Connor Fee, Sr., Licking Valley

OL Reece Shriner, Jr., Heath

OL Keegan Jacks, Jr., Lakewood

OL Quinn Tackett, Sr., Granville

OL Connor Wright, Sr., Newark Catholic

Flex Kyle Kirby, Fr., Granville

K Jody Katz, Jr., Watkins Memorial

DEFENSE

DL Jordan Hartman, Sr., Utica

DL Dylan Layne, So., Granville

DL Luke Mumford, Sr., Watkins Memorial

DL Titan Priest, Jr., Licking Valley

DL Ethan Whitt, Jr., Licking Heights

DL Nate Willis, Jr., Newark Catholic

LB Brody Booher, Sr., Northridge

LB Kaden Green, Jr., Heath

LB Tannar Patterson, So., Heath

LB Kalen Winbush, So., Newark

DB Dylan Chambers, So., Northridge

DB Adam Crawford, Jr., Lakewood

DB Justin Giffin, Jr., Utica

DB Trey Robinson, Sr., Newark

HONORABLE MENTION

Nick Purdy, Sr., Granville

Hayden Woodward, Jr., Heath

Spencer Thomson, Sr., Johnstown

Josh Hicks, Sr., Lakewood

Bobby Ruh, Sr., Licking Heights

Seth Phelps, Sr., Licking Valley

Lucas Kubik, Sr., Newark

Bradyn Ehret, Sr., Newark Catholic

Peyton Wheeler, Sr., Northridge

Tyler Collura, Jr., Utica

Logan Fitch, Sr., Watkins Memorial

PAST OFFENSIVE PLAYERS OF THE YEAR

2021 Devon Haley, Granville

2020 Keshawn Bonner, Granville

2019 Mitchell Ford, Licking Valley

2018 Cameron Crouch, Granville

PAST DEFENSIVE PLAYERS OF THE YEAR

2021 Gavin Postelwaite, Heath

2020 Dane Hogue, Heath

2019 Ethan Hile, Licking Valley

2018 Kaden Davis, Johnstown

