A Look at the Laqira Protocol: An NFT and Metaverse Platform
Laqira Protocol is a blockchain-based platform aiming to create an ecosystem that covers multiple crypto and blockchain services. First, let's look at the platform and how it works. What is Laqira?. Laqira Protocol is a platform that aims to build a metaverse network comprising various decentralized applications (dapps). The ecosystem...
TechCrunch
Logistics and procurement on autopilot is the future Cofactr wants to live in
Cofactr addresses a suite of challenges for electronics producers through pre-manufacturing, third-party logistics services and supply chain automation. By providing these products as a unified strategic solution, the goal is to enable hardware manufacturers the ability to get to production volume without investing in the specialized facilities or headcount historically needed to manage electronic components.
Fruits Eco-Blockchain Project Completes its Security Audit of their Native Blockchain Conducted by Quantstamp
SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 25, 2022-- Fruits Eco-Blockchain Project is pleased to announce their completion of a security audit of the Fruits Blockchain’s contract system conducted by Quantstamp, a leader in web3 security. The focus of the audit was to verify that the smart contract system is secure, resilient and working according to its specifications. The audit activities can be grouped in the following three categories: This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221120005089/en/ Fruits Eco-Blockchain Project completes its security audit of their native blockchain conducted by Quantstamp (Graphic: Business Wire)
hackernoon.com
Foundation Models - A hidden revolution in enterprise Artificial Intelligence
An introductory article to bring a preliminary cognizance on the broadening prospects of foundation models in the AI industry. It's no doubt that the growth of the Artificial Intelligence industry in recent times has paved the way for many innovations and research that have shown the potential of unlocking the solutions for problems that we considered complex a couple of years ago. Although we have an understanding of the algorithmic computations and sophisticated methodologies for developing AI models, the availability of computational power and the training datasets for small-scaled startups were always interrupting as a key challenge for AI enthusiasts who can't easily access these high-cost resources. “Foundation models”- A word that is becoming popular in recent times among the techies is expected to become a boon in overcoming the above-mentioned challenges and providing state-of-the-art AI results for researchers and students mainly predictive modelling. In this article, I will try to take you through various aspects and prospects of the foundation models that will get you an idea of how this concept is going to become a biggie in the AI industry in the upcoming times.
marktechpost.com
Latest Artificial Intelligence (AI) Research Proposes A Method To Transform Faces Through Time
Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Deep Learning (DL) techniques are recently becoming the foundation of applications such as text-to-image generation, super-resolution, and in-image painting. Indeed, it is possible to give them as input the high-detailed description of an image and receive a realistic picture corresponding to the given text as output....
MATRIX Succeeds in Generating Metaverse World Through AI; Prototype Video Released
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Metaverse advanced technology research organization “MATRIX GENESIS LABS” operated by MetaReal’s MATRIX Co., Ltd. (Head office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director: Junichi Goishi; hereinafter “MATRIX”) succeeded in automatically generating a Metaverse world using artificial intelligence. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221113005151/en/ “Project Genesis” AI-based Metaverse World Generation Technology (Photo: Business Wire)
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Achieving Data Security and Analytics with AI – Member Recap from (ISC)² Security Congress 2022
A member recap of “Achieving Data Security and Analytics with AI” presented by Glendon Schmitz at (ISC)² Security Congress 2022. By Angus Chen, CISSP, CCSP, PMP, MBA. Amazon was charged with U.S. $887 million, WhatsApp U.S. $267 million and Marriott 18 million British Pounds for data breaches. The list goes on and on. Furthermore, organizations sharing data with third parties infringe on user’s privacy without consent such as the Facebook and Cambridge Analytica cases.
TechCrunch
Deepomatic wants to build the AI-based computer vision companion for field workers
EnBW New Ventures and Orbia Ventures are leading the newly announced funding round, which Deepomatic closed in October. Existing investors Alven, Hi-Inov Dentressangl and, Swisscom Ventures are participating once again in a new round. The startup has been around for a few years already as I first covered Deeepomatic back...
The Cheapest Crypto Marketing Agencies for Low-Budget Projects
In a world full of fresh crypto initiatives, marketing offers several methods to help new projects stand out. While some projects are lucky enough to have a big budget for marketing, others have to resort to cheaper methods. This article will explore five of the cheapest cryptocurrency marketing agencies available...
salestechstar.com
Pure IP Named Supplier on the G Cloud 13 Framework
Pure IP, a leading provider in SIP-based enterprise voice communications, has been successful in being approved as a supplier on Crown Commercial Service’s (CCS) G Cloud framework following the latest refresh process. The most recent version of the framework, G Cloud 13, replaces G-Cloud 12 as the UK’s digital marketplace for selling cloud solutions and services to the public sector.
Hear What Technology Giants Envision for the Remote Work and Play Industry at the International Future Computing Summit
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 28, 2022-- The International Future Computing Summit (IFC Summit) invites executives, thought leaders, and decision-makers looking for opportunities to enhance revenue, business, and user experiences in remote work and play. The Summit is remotely held online from 1:30 to 6:30 PM EST on December 6, 2022. Register today; complimentary attendance is limited. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221128005224/en/ Hear event sponsors AMD and HP Anywhere speak, plus presentations from Intel, Lenovo, Nvidia, Jon Peddie Research, and many more at The International Future Computing Summit (IFC Summit). The event is remotely held online from 1:30 to 6:30 PM EST on December 6, 2022. Register today; complimentary attendance is limited. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Tecnotree Recognized by Gartner® as a Representative Vendor in Market Guide for CSP Revenue Management and Monetization Solutions
ESPOO, Finland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 28, 2022-- Tecnotree, a global digital platform and services leader for 5G and cloud-native technologies, is proud to announce that it has been recognized again as a Representative Vendor in Gartner® Market Guide for complete ( RM&M) Revenue Management and Monetization Solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221128005337/en/ Tecnotree Recognized by Gartner as a Representative Vendor in Market Guide for CSP Revenue Management and Monetization Solutions (Photo: Business Wire)
Updating a .NET MAUI Canvas with Messaging events
Since I was about 10 years old I have been addicted to code. I always want to try new things. Professionally I work on MAUI apps as a software architect. The kind of architect that cannot resist to code. And so I started building emulators. Intro. Recently I found out...
How to Build Table Sorting and Pagination in a Web Component
Last week I blogged about my first experience building a simple web component. As I said, this was something I've heard about for years but never got around to playing with. If you read that first article, you'll see it didn't take a lot of work to get started. I didn't need a build process or a framework, just a JavaScript file to define my custom component. If you are a regular reader here, you know I've built the same demo a few times, a basic table with Ajax loaded data that supported sorting and pagination. As a refresher, here are those previous articles:
Going Beneath the GraphQL Federated API
I am fascinated to work with GraphQL federated API. Recently, I was building a code generation framework that can generate actual compilable and deployable code in Java and connect automatically through GraphQL Federation API. For this to shine, I needed to have a profound understanding of how GrahQL works and...
Autocomplete Search Component With React and TypeScript
Nowadays, one of the most widely used components of a website is the search engines with autocomplete or suggestions. It is usually the first component with which the user interacts since it is more practical to perform a search and go directly to what we need. These components are essential in sites such as e-commerce for a good user experience.
makeuseof.com
The 6 Best Blockchains for Building Decentralized Applications (DApps)
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Decentralized applications (DApps) are becoming more popular in the technology space because of their functionality, reliability, and security. Smart contracts power DApps, and they run on a blockchain. They represent the next phase of applications and form a core component of Web 3.0.
How to Not Screw Up Your Product Strategy
As a consultant, I’ve had dealings with many companies. So, I’ve seen a lot of product strategies. Most have been problematic. Occasionally, I see an example of a product strategy that stands out. Today in this article, I review common problems with product strategies. Then, we’ll cover how...
Value-Added Link Building Services That Will be Impactful in 2023
I hope you all are doing well and gaining as much knowledge from Hackernoon's writings as I am. In this article, we will discuss "The value-added and Impactful Link building Services to follow in 2023," a topic crucial for those working in marketing and search engine optimization. First and foremost,...
makeuseof.com
The Top 5 Virtual Event Software Programs
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Globalization has affected every industry. This means that clients and customers no longer have to be in your backyard or accessible with a quick drive or flight. Virtual events have become popular as technology advances and allow you to host an event virtually, so attendee location is irrelevant.
