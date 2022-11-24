An introductory article to bring a preliminary cognizance on the broadening prospects of foundation models in the AI industry. It's no doubt that the growth of the Artificial Intelligence industry in recent times has paved the way for many innovations and research that have shown the potential of unlocking the solutions for problems that we considered complex a couple of years ago. Although we have an understanding of the algorithmic computations and sophisticated methodologies for developing AI models, the availability of computational power and the training datasets for small-scaled startups were always interrupting as a key challenge for AI enthusiasts who can't easily access these high-cost resources. “Foundation models”- A word that is becoming popular in recent times among the techies is expected to become a boon in overcoming the above-mentioned challenges and providing state-of-the-art AI results for researchers and students mainly predictive modelling. In this article, I will try to take you through various aspects and prospects of the foundation models that will get you an idea of how this concept is going to become a biggie in the AI industry in the upcoming times.

15 HOURS AGO