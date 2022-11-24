30-Year-Old Rick Dale Moore Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In Anaheim (Anaheim, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a pedestrian accident on Saturday.
The accident occurred on Magnolia Street near Katella Avenue.
According to the officials, the victim was walking on a marked crosswalk at Katella Avenue when he was struck by a pickup truck heading east on Katella.
The officials have said that the victim was pronounced dead at the scene of the crime.
The cause of the fatal accident is being investigated.
It is not yet known if alcohol or drugs played a role in the fatal accident.
The officials have given a description of the suspect vehicle- a dark-colored pickup which is a late model and is possibly a Chevrolet. It would also have considerable front-end damage.
There are no other details available at the moment.
November 24, 2022
Source: NBC Los Angeles
Recent California News from Nationwide Report™
- California Accident News - Statewide
- Los Angeles Accident News
- San Diego Accident News
- San Jose Accident News
- Search My City in California
Consumer Safety Reports from Nationwide Report™
- Defective Product Reports
- Drugs & Chemical Reports
- Environmental Reports
- Medical Device Reports
- Personal Injury Reports
Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Comments / 0