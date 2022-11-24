ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

30-Year-Old Rick Dale Moore Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In Anaheim (Anaheim, CA)

Nationwide Report
 3 days ago

The California Highway Patrol reported a pedestrian accident on Saturday.

The accident occurred on Magnolia Street near Katella Avenue.

According to the officials, the victim was walking on a marked crosswalk at Katella Avenue when he was struck by a pickup truck heading east on Katella.

The officials have said that the victim was pronounced dead at the scene of the crime.

The cause of the fatal accident is being investigated.

It is not yet known if alcohol or drugs played a role in the fatal accident.

The officials have given a description of the suspect vehicle- a dark-colored pickup which is a late model and is possibly a Chevrolet. It would also have considerable front-end damage.

There are no other details available at the moment.

November 24, 2022

Source: NBC Los Angeles

Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

