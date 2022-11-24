A Cabinet minister has hinted that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak could back down amid a growing Tory rebellion trying to force him to drop a ban on new onshore wind farms.Business Secretary Grant Shapps denied the challenge constitutes a “row” or that there is a “massive gulf” between the rebels’ position and that of the Government.Former prime ministers Boris Johnson and Liz Truss are among some 30 Conservatives backing former levelling-up secretary Simon Clarke’s pro-wind amendment to the Levelling Up Bill.We’re all basically saying the same thing. You need local consent if you’re going to have wind power onshoreBusiness Secretary...

38 MINUTES AGO