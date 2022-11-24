ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Voices: The Japanese are putting the rest of us to shame at the World Cup

Japanese football fans have been caught on camera cleaning up Doha’s Khalifa International Stadium after their side’s momentous 2-1 performance against Germany at the World Cup – and the fact that the rest of the world is surprised (even shocked) is very telling. Videos on social media showed Japanese fans filling rubbish bags with litter from around their seats after the full-time whistle. The Japan players were also praised for leaving their changing room “spotless” after the match. I wasn’t surprised; but I will admit to having some small bias. I lived in Tokyo for two years, some 20...
NME

Wallows announce second Singapore show as part of Asian tour

Los Angeles indie rockers Wallows have announced a second show date in Singapore as part of their 2023 Asia tour, which will also hit the Philippines, Thailand, Korea and Japan. In response to the indie rockers’ sold-out February 18 show, the newly-announced date will take place at the Capitol Theatre...
NME

‘Call Of Duty’ remixes national anthems for special World Cup event

Call Of Duty Modern: Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 players can hear a remixed version of their national anthem in a special World Cup event running alongside the tournament. As part of the ‘Support A Team’ event that started yesterday (November 24), each day players will be able to predict which team will win the daily highlighted event.

