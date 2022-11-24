Read full article on original website
Voices: The Japanese are putting the rest of us to shame at the World Cup
Japanese football fans have been caught on camera cleaning up Doha’s Khalifa International Stadium after their side’s momentous 2-1 performance against Germany at the World Cup – and the fact that the rest of the world is surprised (even shocked) is very telling. Videos on social media showed Japanese fans filling rubbish bags with litter from around their seats after the full-time whistle. The Japan players were also praised for leaving their changing room “spotless” after the match. I wasn’t surprised; but I will admit to having some small bias. I lived in Tokyo for two years, some 20...
BBC journalist 'beaten and kicked by the police' as protests spread across China
Edward Lawrence, a journalist at the BBC, was arrested by police in Shanghai at the scene of protests on Sunday night, according to the BBC and as captured on what appears to be mobile phone footage of the arrest.
Rare protests are spreading across China. Here's what you need to know
From Shanghai to Beijing, protests have erupted across China in a rare show of dissent against the ruling Communist Party sparked by anger over the country's increasingly costly zero-Covid policy.
NME
Sony says ‘Battlefield’ is outmatched by ‘Call of Duty’ – is that true?
This Week In Games is a weekly column that tackles gaming’s biggest stories. This week, Andy Brown examines whether Sony is right in claiming Battlefield “can’t keep up” with Call of Duty. Corporations are usually keen to harp on about how infinitely superior they are to...
China markets fall after protests erupt over Covid lockdowns
China's major stock indices and its currency traded sharply lower on Monday, as widespread protests against the country's stringent Covid-19 restrictions over the weekend roiled investor sentiment.
NME
Wallows announce second Singapore show as part of Asian tour
Los Angeles indie rockers Wallows have announced a second show date in Singapore as part of their 2023 Asia tour, which will also hit the Philippines, Thailand, Korea and Japan. In response to the indie rockers’ sold-out February 18 show, the newly-announced date will take place at the Capitol Theatre...
NME
‘Call Of Duty’ remixes national anthems for special World Cup event
Call Of Duty Modern: Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 players can hear a remixed version of their national anthem in a special World Cup event running alongside the tournament. As part of the ‘Support A Team’ event that started yesterday (November 24), each day players will be able to predict which team will win the daily highlighted event.
NME
‘The Sims 4’ makes “critical updates” to profanity filter following pro-Nazi uploads
EA has implemented “critical updates” to The Sims 4‘s profanity filter after a series of pro-Nazi and anti-Semitic content was uploaded to the gallery. In an update launched earlier this week, EA has confirmed that its team has “reviewed and made critical updates to the profanity filter.”
