Russell County, KY

lakercountry.com

Christmas Parade in Russell Springs is today

The annual Russell Springs Christmas Parade will take place today. The parade will go down Main Street in Russell Springs and will begin at around 5 p.m. Following the parade, there will be a ceremony at the Russell Springs City Park to officially open the Lights at the Park. This...
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
lakercountry.com

Several closings of note tomorrow

With today being the first day of Thanksgiving break for Russell County Schools there will also be several closures of note for the actual holiday tomorrow. City halls in Jamestown and Russell Springs, the Russell County Circuit Clerk’s office and the Russell County Courthouse will all be closed for Thanksgiving.
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

RSES to have site base meeting Monday

Russell Springs Elementary will have their regularly scheduled site base meeting on Monday, November 28th. The meeting will be at 3:15 p.m. at the school.
lakercountry.com

Christmas on the Square just one week away

The annual Russell County Celebrates Christmas on the Square in Jamestown will be taking place in just one week. The 6th annual event is scheduled for Friday, December 2 from 5-8 p.m. The event will also include the annual lighting of the community Christmas tree.
JAMESTOWN, KY
wymt.com

Wildfires keep firefighters busy in Rockcastle County

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Federal and local firefighters were busy on Thanksgiving in Rockcastle County. Several acres of woodland burned from Thursday through Friday morning. Firefighters were forced to put their Thanksgiving day plans on hold, and the U.S. Forest Service sent crews to help. “We had crews, hotshot...
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Russell County Grand Jury indicts 15

A Russell County grand jury handed down indictments on Tuesday. Angel Little, 31, of Russell Springs, on charges of careless driving, driving under the influence first offense, trafficking in a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia, and other traffic violations. Scott R. Swartz, 40,...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
1450wlaf.com

Big rig on its side on I-75; one southbound lane is closed

JELLICO, TN (WLAF) – Seven miles south of Jellico is where the second trailer of a double trailer rig overturned. Part of the trailer is in the right southbound lane forcing traffic down to one lane. The call came in to Central Dispatch at 12:07pm Friday. There are no...
JELLICO, TN
lakercountry.com

Somerset man killed in McCreary County accident

A Somerset man was killed in an auto collision in McCreary County. According to Kentucky State Police, the accident happened on US 27 North in McCreary County when a 2005 Chevy Pickup operated by Zachery J. Heath, 18, of Barbourville, struck a pedestrian identified as 35-year-old Kenneth L. Troxell of Somerset.
MCCREARY COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

More Tesla Charging Stations Coming to Laurel County

Officials with the London-Laurel County Tourism Visitors Center have announced that more Tesla charging stations will be installed in the area. According to Kelly Burton, the new charging stations, along with the preexisting stations, can help invite more people to visit Laurel County. She also said that Tesla reached out...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Pulaski County House Fire Leaves One Person Dead

Officials in Pulaski County are investigating a house fire that left one person dead. The fire broke out on Thursday at a home in Burnside on Antioch Avenue. The victim was identified by Coroner Clyde Strunk as 76 year old Jewell Lester. According to the coroner, Lester’s daughter and grandson...
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Multiple schools in Ky., Southern Indiana cancel class Tuesday due to illnesses

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Classes have been canceled for multiple school districts in Kentucky and Southern Indiana due to illnesses. So far, four school districts have announced canceled classes or e-learning days due to illnesses: Bullitt County Public Schools, Shelby County Schools and Larue County Schools have canceled classes outright while Silver Creek School Corporation in Sellersburg, Ind. said they have shifted to e-learning.
SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY
wymt.com

Ky. fire victim unable to escape; stayed behind with her dog

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A deadly fire is under investigation in Pulaski County. The fire happened Thursday morning at a house on Antioch Ave. in Burnside. According to Coroner Clyde Strunk, the victim has been identified as 76-year-old Jewell Lester. The coroner says Lester, her daughter and her grandson...
BURNSIDE, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Sazerac Co. makes largest distilled spirits-related investment in Kentucky, $600m in barrel warehouses

Gov. Andy Beshear announced the largest distilled spirits-related investment on record in Kentucky this week, as Louisville-based Sazerac Co. will invest $600 million to construct nearly 20 barrel warehouses and expand Robinson Stave and Cumberland Cooperage in London, creating up to 50 full-time jobs and supporting the company’s continued growth.
KENTUCKY STATE
WBIR

Scott County group thankful for recovery

The holidays can be a difficult time for people struggling with addiction. For 10 people in Scott County, Thanksgiving is a reminder of how far they've come.
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in London (KY)

London is an incredible home rule-class city in Laurel County, Kentucky, USA. The city is the seat of Laurel County. It is the second most populous city bearing the name “London” in the United States, having a population of 7,413 in 2021. The city is known for many things; aside from being the trail capital of Kentucky, it hosts the World Chicken Festival annually.
LONDON, KY

