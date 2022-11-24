ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hendersonville, TN

55-year-old man reported missing from Hendersonville

By Brittney Baird
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities are searching for a man with mental health issues who was reported missing from his Hendersonville home Wednesday

Hendersonville police reported 55-year-old Sterling Knox went missing from his home in the Mansker Farms subdivision around 1:30 p.m.

Sterling Knox (Courtesy: Hendersonville Police Department)
Sterling Knox (Courtesy: Hendersonville Police Department)

It is believed that he left his residence on foot to an unknown location. Knox was last seen wearing a flannel shirt, blue jeans, black Chuck Taylor shoes and possibly a black beanie.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Knox is asked to call the Hendersonville Police Department at 615-451-3838 or anonymous tips can be reported to Crime Stoppers at 615-594-4113 and can also be submitted by text to the number 274637 (crimes) using keyword TIPHPD.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Earth Reign
3d ago

This is the most scariest thing when someone goes missing without a trace. I pray for his family at this time and hopefully he'll come home safe soon.

