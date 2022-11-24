Read full article on original website
Related
WNEM
Cool tonight and tomorrow; ups and downs this week.
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A rainy Sunday comes to an end with rain showers leaving Mid-Michigan. Cloudy and cold becomes the story tonight!. Heading into the overnight hours, rain showers will gradually diminish in coverage leaving behind some isolated lake effect shower activity in the Thumb, overwise, mostly cloudy skies are expected. Temperatures should fall down into the mid-20s to mid 30s from north to south across Mid-Michigan. Expect a cooler morning tomorrow.
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Friday Morning, Nov. 25th
Mid-Michigan mom didn’t hesitate to help with aftermath of Hurricane Ian. It was one of the toughest decisions Jennifer Gruesbeck has ever had to make - should she put her life in mid-Michigan as a mom and Covenant medical assistant on hold and head to Florida to help with Hurricane Ian relief or not?
WNEM
Small business hoping for big business on Small Business Saturday
Mid-Michigan mom didn’t hesitate to help with aftermath of Hurricane Ian. It was one of the toughest decisions Jennifer Gruesbeck has ever had to make - should she put her life in mid-Michigan as a mom and Covenant medical assistant on hold and head to Florida to help with Hurricane Ian relief or not?
WNEM
Mid-Michigan mom didn’t hesitate to help with aftermath of Hurricane Ian
MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - It was one of the toughest decisions Jennifer Gruesbeck has ever had to make - should she put her life in mid-Michigan as a mom and Covenant medical assistant on hold and head to Florida to help with Hurricane Ian relief or not?. “The first thing I...
WNEM
WATCH LIVE: Oxford School Board members reveal new information on shooting
OXFORD, Mich. (WNEM) - The attorney for two Oxford School Board members who resigned are releasing new information about the deadly school shooting. The attorney representing both members say they did so out of frustration and are now coming forward to provide information they were told not to share while they were on the board.
WNEM
Whitmer, Ohio governor place friendly wager on UM/OSU game
MICHIGAN (WNEM) -The University of Michigan is gearing up to face Ohio State University on Saturday, Nov. 26. Both teams are undefeated. Ahead of the game, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer placed a wager on the game with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. “In the 118-year history of The Game, this weekend’s match-up...
WNEM
Two former Oxford school board members speak with victims of school shooting
OXFORD, Mich. (WNEM) - Two former Oxford school board members met with the victims and family members of the Oxford High School shooting Sunday to share information they plan on revealing ahead of a Monday afternoon news conference. Their attorney Bill Seikaly says, “Their entire goal is to be as...
Comments / 0