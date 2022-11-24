10 Life-Changing Products You Can Buy for Less Than $100

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies.

These days, most people are trying to do more downsizing and decluttering than anything else. But that doesn’t mean you can’t make your life a little easier… and not break the budget doing it. Whether you’re looking to free up time or just make things a little easier on your weary back, these 10 products will help you squeeze a little more joy out of each day.

AllCool 4.5-Quart Digital Air Fryer

Sure, you have already been bombarded by air fryer recipes. Maybe you’re still hiding from a few of them. It’s time to join the air fryer revolution, cook with less fat, and get really flavorful meals in less time. This isn’t the air fryer of yesteryear. All parts are PFOA and BPA free, nonstick, and dishwasher safe. You’ll have temperature ranges from 175-400 degrees with a 30 minute timer.

Fry like a pro, but healthier. It’s around $79 on Amazon, so check it out.

Want to learn how to build wealth like the 1%? Sign up for Worthy to get ideas and advice delivered to your inbox.

NutriBullet Pro Blender

Smoothies are way better than takeout for a quick pick-me-up, and often a lot cheaper to boot. The NutriBullet Pro turns blending up smoothie goodness into an activity that you’ll actually want to do, rather than a chore. This blender is the perfect size for individual smoothies, and with 900 watts of power, you can smooth up just about anything.

It’s a unitasker, sure, but this is life-changing. It’s easier to clean than the big dinosaur blender lurking in your cabinet and the cup is even dishwasher safe, which means you’ll actually use it more often.

You’re welcome.

Moen 5-Spray Hand Shower

Upgrading your shower experience is life changing. Sure, you can stick with the basics and it gets the job done. But the Moen 5-Spray Hand Shower makes it a much more enjoyable experience. It’s life changing because of how consistent the spray is, as well as how many settings are on the showerhead itself.

Use a tighter spray to bring relief to stiff muscles, or a wider spray to get an all over clean that will leave you feeling like the head of the pack – even if it’s just the Zoom pack.

Meater Plus Smart Meat Thermometer

Fire up the grill, the oven, the open pit, the…well, you get the idea. This smart meat thermometer has enough bells and whistles to make it worthwhile. It’s 100% wireless, meaning that you don’t have any pesky wires poking out of the oven or the grill. In addition, it has a range of 165 feet. That means that you don’t have to stay right at the grill while the Meater Plus does its thing.

The Meater Plus doesn’t just manage the internal heat of the meat, but the external environment as well. If you want perfectly timed steaks, roasts, and other cooked meat dishes, this is the life-changing thermometer you’ve been looking for.

Shokz Open Move Headphones

Runner? Fitness hound? Walking busy nature trails and sidewalks? No matter how you move, the Shokz Open Move headphones are a game changer. They have a unique technology that makes them worth every penny: bone conduction.

The science is groovy, but the main point to remember about bone conduction is that it uses your cheekbones to deliver quality sound, leaving your ears free and clear. That means you get rockin’ sound while still being able to hear e-bikes whizzing by, cars, speedy delivery drivers, and other assorted sounds around you.

This is far safer than earbuds that block out all of the sound, and it’s good to make sure that you are aware of your surroundings.

OXO Punctual Egg Timer with Piercer

Easy to do, hard to do well: boiling an egg. This is an easy purchase that can make a tough task so much easier. This smart timer makes it easy to not only get the perfect boiled egg (with 7 different settings), it also has a built-in piercer to make the eggs much easier to peel after they’re to your preferred doneness.

Logitech MX Master Wireless Mouse

The sweetest thing you can do for your work life is to be nice to your wrists. When you don’t have the right mouse, you certainly feel it. Save yourself the aches and get the right mouse. Wireless mice are far superior to their wired counterparts, and the Logictech MX Master Wireless Mouse leads the pack.

The coolest feature? It only takes 4 minutes to get a full charge, and then you get to enjoy nearly 40 days of use before you have to recharge it again.

It’s well worth the cost.

LapGear Elevation Pro Lap Desk

Working from home doesn’t mean that you have to be chained to a desk. Set yourself free with the LapGear Elevation Pro Lap Desk. Big sunny window? Park there for the afternoon instead of at your desk. New creative ideas flow best when you give them time to bloom, and this lap desk is here for the entire journey, anywhere you want to go.

It’s not only a life changing product but a pretty affordable one as well.

Ovalware RJ3 Cold Brew Maker and Tea Infuser

If you’ve been paying for that daily plastic cup of cold brew every morning, it’s time to set yourself free. The Ovalware RJ3 Cold Brew Maker and Tea Infuser helps you break the chains of drive thru cold brew and bring more convenience to your day. Once you see how easy it is to make cold brew on the cheap, you’ll never sit in another drive-thru coffee lane again.

Treat yourself.

SodaStream Fizzi OneTouch

A recycling bin full of glass bottles of mineral water is so noisy… and heavy. Skip the clang-jingle-clang and try the SodaStream Fizzi OneTouch. Absolutely worth it if you’d prefer a little fizz in your day.

After all, it’s just water. Why pay for the bubbles, when you can make your own?

Earn rewards and travel more while spending less with these top travel credit cards.

Bottom line

Personal shopping is just that: personal. So if you aren’t into fitness, fitness items won’t interest you. On the flip side, if you’re a gym rat but you don’t like cooking, kitchen gadgets aren’t likely to move you.

Take the guide above as a hint to treat yourself well, and use the products here as a bit of inspiration. If you have a hard time hitting “add to cart” and going to checkout, take this as permission to finally treat yourself. Go on. You deserve it.