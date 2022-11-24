ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selah, WA

Selah Fire Department helps deliver son of one of its own firefighters

By Jill Sperling
 3 days ago

SELAH, Wash. — A Selah firefighter and his family have a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving.

The Selah Fire Department responded to a call for a woman in active labor on Tuesday, Nov. 22. It turns out, they were on their way to help deliver the baby of one of their own.

The mother was in the midst of a quickly progressing delivery and the dad, Selah firefighter Jose Choque, needed help.

With help from Jose and firefighters, a baby boy was delivered safely. The baby’s mother is also doing well.

The Selah Fire Department says they think the family has another future firefighter in the making.

