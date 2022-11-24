Selah Fire Department helps deliver son of one of its own firefighters

SELAH, Wash. — A Selah firefighter and his family have a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving.

The Selah Fire Department responded to a call for a woman in active labor on Tuesday, Nov. 22. It turns out, they were on their way to help deliver the baby of one of their own.

The mother was in the midst of a quickly progressing delivery and the dad, Selah firefighter Jose Choque, needed help.

With help from Jose and firefighters, a baby boy was delivered safely. The baby’s mother is also doing well.

The Selah Fire Department says they think the family has another future firefighter in the making.

ALSO ON YAKTRINEWS.COM:

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.