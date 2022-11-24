ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
newschain

Potential new South Downs woodland ‘could spearhead UK climate change fight’

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GfUQb_0jMJo5an00

Managers of the South Downs National Park have identified 23,000 hectares of land for new woodland which could have “huge” potential to help fight climate change.

A study of the full extent of the national park, which spreads across Sussex and Hampshire, has been carried out to find suitable sites to plant trees ahead of National Tree Week starting on Saturday.

Of the suggested sites, 5,500 hectares lies within the national park, with other suitable areas ranging from Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) to urban areas.

It shows that we have the potential to create a major carbon sink in the South East of England that can help spearhead Britain’s fight against climate change.

A spokesman for the park authority, which has produced an interactive map detailing the proposed sites, said: “The potential new area of woodland – twice the size of Manchester – could store up to 37,667,500 tonnes of CO2 after 100 years.”

Sonia Lorenzo-Martin, who is responsible for the park’s woodlands, said: “Trees provide clean air for us to breathe, enrich our soils, provide a vital habitat for wildlife and, crucially, are amazing carbon capturers in the fight against climate change.

“This new research is very significant. It shows that we have the potential to create a major carbon sink in the South East of England that can help spearhead Britain’s fight against climate change.

“Around a quarter of the South Downs National Park is already wooded, so adding to that even more across the region is a very exciting prospect for our nation’s climate action.

“Every scheme counts and it could be that we help provide a blueprint for woodland creation that’s replicated across the UK.”

The park is also planting 28,000 trees in memory of the late Queen as part of its campaign to plant 100,000 trees in the next few years.

The spokesman said: “The tree-planting is restoring those lost to pests and diseases, including ash dieback and Dutch elm disease, as well as creating new habitat for wildlife and amenity value for local communities.

“The trees will be a mixture of disease-resistant elm trees and native species, such as oak and black poplar. Sites include schools, farms, recreation grounds and historic parks.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Woman with Down’s syndrome loses abortion case appeal

A woman with Down’s syndrome has lost a Court of Appeal challenge over legislation which allows the abortion of babies with the condition up until birth. Heidi Crowter, 27, from Coventry, brought legal action against the Department of Health and Social Care in the hope of removing a section of the Abortion Act she believes to be an “instance of inequality”.
newschain

Police say fatal stabbings of two boys, 16, a mile apart are ‘linked’

Police said the fatal stabbings of two 16-year-old boys just a mile apart in south-east London are linked. One boy was found with stab wounds in Titmuss Avenue, Thamesmead, and the other in Sewell Road, Abbey Wood, on Saturday afternoon. As neighbours mourned the losses of the boys, police revealed...
newschain

Pakistan launches new anti-polio drive amid spike in cases

Pakistani authorities have launched a new nationwide anti-polio drive amid a spike in new cases among children, health officials said. It is the sixth such campaign this year and will last for five days, aiming to inoculate children under the age of five in high-risk areas. The newest drive was...
The Independent

‘No excuse’ for police beating BBC journalist at China protests, says Grant Shapps

There is “no excuse” for police to beat a BBC journalist who was covering anti-lockdown protests in China, Grant Shapps has said.Edward Lawrence was “beaten and kicked” after being arrested in Shanghai on Sunday, 27 November, according to the broadcaster.The BBC said it has had “no official explanation or apology” and that authorities claimed they arrested Mr Lawrence in case he caught Covid from the crowd.“There can be absolutely no excuse whatsoever for journalists who are simply covering the protests being beaten by the police,” the business secretary said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More What’s next for Scottish independence after Supreme Court rules on referendum powers?Mick Lynch says train strike talks with transport secretary were ‘positive’BBC journalist appears to be ‘kicked and beaten’ during arrest in Shanghai
newschain

Shapps hints at onshore wind ban U-turn as Tory rebellion grows

A Cabinet minister has hinted that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak could back down amid a growing Tory rebellion trying to force him to drop a ban on new onshore wind farms. Business Secretary Grant Shapps denied the challenge constitutes a “row” or that there is a “massive gulf” between the rebels’ position and that of the Government.
newschain

Europe works to help Ukraine keep the heat and lights on

European officials are working to help Ukraine stay warm and keep functioning through the bitter winter months – pledging to send more support to mitigate the Russian military’s efforts to turn off the heat and lights. Nine months after Russia invaded its neighbour, the Kremlin’s forces have zeroed...
newschain

Australian shift to nuclear-powered submarines ‘reaffirms security commitment’

Australia’s shift to nuclear-powered submarines will assure its South Pacific neighbours of its commitment to regional security, the UK’s Minister of State for the Indo-Pacific Anne-Marie Trevelyan has said. Australia will announce in March what type of submarine powered with US nuclear technology it wants to build under...
newschain

Chinese officials affirm zero-Covid stance despite protests

Chinese authorities have affirmed their commitment to a severe “zero-Covid” strategy after crowds demanded the resignation of President Xi Jinping during protests against measures that confine millions of people to their homes. The government made no comment on the protests or criticism of Mr Xi following the most...
newschain

Lionel Messi sparks Argentina as win over Mexico keeps World Cup hopes alive

Argentina’s World Cup flame flickered on as moments of class from Lionel Messi and substitute Enzo Fernandez settled a bad-tempered clash against Mexico. The South Americans, who were among the pre-tournament favourites, suffered a shock 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday but brought themselves back into last-16 contention with victory at the Lusail Stadium.
newschain

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford relishing ‘tough game’ against Wales

Jordan Pickford believes the rivalry between England and Wales is the kind that makes football “great” and warned not to underestimate Rob Page’s side. The neighbouring nations clash at the World Cup in the final round of Group B matches on Tuesday, with England all-but through and Wales almost certainly heading home.
newschain

Two rescued from plane caught in power lines

Two people have been rescued from a small plane in the US state of Maryland, several hours after it crashed into power lines. The two men were taken to hospital after the incident in Gaithersburg, Montgomery County, which caused widespread power outages in the surrounding area. The men, identified by...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
newschain

Football rumours: Cristiano Ronaldo offered ‘mammoth contract’ by Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo’s free agency may not last long, with reports the former Manchester United striker has already been offered a mammoth contract by a Saudi Arabian side. The Daily Star, via American broadcaster CBS Sports, says Al Nassr have offered the Portugal international a three-year deal worth a whopping £186million. It is believed the 37-year-old will wait until the World Cup is over before making any decision on his future.
newschain

England look ahead to Wales clash following goalless draw against US

Gareth Southgate is braced for the volume to turn up a notch at this “tournament of external noise” after stuttering England were held to a 0-0 draw by the United States. Expectations were high after kicking off the World Cup with a 6-2 thrashing of Iran, only to be given a reality check in Friday’s Al Khor contest.
newschain

Rishi Sunak’s climate tsar latest Tory MP to announce exit plan

Rishi Sunak’s net-zero tsar Chris Skidmore has become the latest in a steady stream of Conservative MPs to announce they will not be running again for Parliament. The former minister said he would not be fighting to find another constituency when expected boundary changes abolish his Kingswood constituency. Mr...
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
169K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy