ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

Trash pick-up delays across western Massachusetts

By Kayleigh Thomas
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jm1sn_0jMJncPC00

(WWLP) – Across western Massachusetts, there will be no collection of trash Thursday due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

Free parking at Greenfield’s city lots during the holidays

Like the city of Pittsfield, the trash pick-up schedule is to resume on Friday, Nov. 25th. And the Springfield DPW is also reminding residents that there will be no collection of trash, yard waste, or recycling today due to the Thanksgiving Holiday.

Residents will have their items picked up on Saturday, November 26th.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Four-bedroom home in Springfield sells for $253,800

Salomi Stewart bought the property at 156 Buckingham Street, Springfield, from Todd W Crosset and Anne E Richmond on Nov. 2, 2022, for $253,800 which works out to $110 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and two bathrooms sits on a 7,645 square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WWLP

InFocus: Veterans Advocacy Coalition

This week on 22News InFocus we'll be talking with two members of the newly formed Veterans Advocacy Coalition, both of whom have served as administrators at the Soldiers Home at Holyoke.
HOLYOKE, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence in Worcester sells for $439,999

Eraldo Bango acquired the property at 53 Moreland Green Drive, Worcester, from Oratokhai Chisenga P Oratokhai and Ofemu Oratokhai on Nov. 1, 2022. The $439,999 purchase price works out to $364 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an underground/basement sits on a 9,797-square-foot lot. Additional...
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winners: $4 million prize won in Norwood

One lucky lottery ticket-holder in Massachusetts has beaten incredibly slim odds to score a $4 million prize. The $4 million award, the top prize in the “$4,000,000 Spectacular” scratch-off lottery game, was won Friday. The winning ticket was bought at a Shaw’s supermarket location in Norwood. The winnings amount to $2.6 million before taxes. The odds of winning the award are one in 5.04 million.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
massrealty

How to Change Your Address in Massachusetts

When you are moving there is a mountain of things you need to do from hiring movers, to packing your house, to notifying everyone of your move. One of the most vital things of course is changing your Massachusetts address. Whether you are moving out of state or just down the street it is one of the essential tasks you need to complete.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
spectrumnews1.com

New facilities at Bousquet Mountain Ski Area

PITTSFIELD, Mass. - The oldest existing ski area in the Berkshires is welcoming people for another season. Kevin McMillan is excited for visitors to enjoy the brand new facilities at Bousquet Mountain Ski Area. What You Need To Know. Bousquet Mountain Ski Area in Pittsfield, MA was establised in 1932.
PITTSFIELD, MA
travelawaits.com

12 Quaint Massachusetts Towns Perfect To Visit During Christmas

New England has no shortage of towns that could be mistaken for a Currier & Ives print come to life, or, at the very least, the set of Gilmore Girls. All around the Northeast at Christmas, you can find plenty of cozy, light-strung streets to stroll, spiked cocoa in hand, but the largest density of holiday-ready villages is in Massachusetts.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWLP

WWLP

35K+
Followers
27K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy