Trash pick-up delays across western Massachusetts
(WWLP) – Across western Massachusetts, there will be no collection of trash Thursday due to the Thanksgiving holiday.
Like the city of Pittsfield, the trash pick-up schedule is to resume on Friday, Nov. 25th. And the Springfield DPW is also reminding residents that there will be no collection of trash, yard waste, or recycling today due to the Thanksgiving Holiday.
Residents will have their items picked up on Saturday, November 26th.
