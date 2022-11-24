ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
newschain

In Pictures: Royal staff deck Windsor Castle hall with 20ft Christmas tree

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XgxZH_0jMJnbWT00

Staff at Windsor Castle have made their finishing touches to Christmas decorations before the doors opened to visitors.

Tourists exploring the historic Berkshire royal residence are able to see the State Apartments transformed with shimmering trees, twinkling lights and festive garlands.

One highlight is a 20ft Nordmann fir tree in St George’s Hall, grown nearby in Windsor Great Park and dressed with hundreds of iridescent ornaments.

A tree is also on display in the Crimson Drawing Room, one of the most ornate rooms in the castle and part of the Semi-State Rooms.

In the Waterloo Chamber, a large table has been laid with a display of decorative items from the royal collection, fruits and foliage beneath glittering chandeliers.

Originally created as private apartments for George IV and used by members of the royal family for official entertaining, the Semi-State Rooms opened to visitors for the winter months on Thursday.

The Queen spent her last Christmas at Windsor, the oldest and largest occupied castle in the world.

Founded by William the Conqueror in the 11th century, it has been the home of 40 monarchs.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Charles to host first Christmas as King at Sandringham

The King is to spend Christmas Day at Sandringham this year, marking a return to the traditional royal family Christmas on the Norfolk estate. Charles and the Queen Consort are expected to be joined by their wider family as they mark their poignant first Christmas since the death of the late Queen and Charles’s accession to the throne.
newschain

Woman with Down’s syndrome loses abortion case appeal

A woman with Down’s syndrome has lost a Court of Appeal challenge over legislation which allows the abortion of babies with the condition up until birth. Heidi Crowter, 27, from Coventry, brought legal action against the Department of Health and Social Care in the hope of removing a section of the Abortion Act she believes to be an “instance of inequality”.
casawatkinsliving.com

decorating a Cozy, bohemian Woodland Christmas tree and living room

Christmas is my most favorite time to decorate. Yes, it is my favorite holiday and that adds to the excitement, but I also love to challenge myself each year to create a new theme for our holiday decor. I’ve done a botanical theme Christmas tree, a colorful serape theme Christmas tree, and even a Caribbean Christmas theme in the past. You can see all my past Boho Christmas decorating ideas for more fun, Christmas decor inspiration. This year, was probably the most challenging. Why? Because, I chose a very popular Christmas theme and then globalized it to make it my own.
The Independent

King adds green touch to flowers at his first state banquet

The King turned to his green credentials as he hosted the first state banquet of his reign by personally requesting only sustainable flowers be used.In the Buckingham Palace ballroom, the grand horseshoe-shaped table, set for 163 people, was decorated with blooms sourced from the palace gardens and Windsor Castle.And in a new addition to the traditional floral centrepieces at banquets during the late Queen’s reign, the table was also lined with hundreds of tiny individual stem glass vases, each filled with pink, red and purple flowers.🌺 As final touches are made, The King and The Queen Consort inspect the table...
StyleCaster

Prince Philip Left Behind a Fortune After His Death—Here’s Who Inherited It & How Much He Was Worth

Following his death at the age of 99, many wondered what Prince Philip‘s net worth is and who inherited his fortune. Not unlike his wife and monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, it’s safe to say that the Duke of Edinburgh amassed a great deal of wealth over his lifetime. Below, we dive into what might happen to it now that he is no longer with us—but first, read on for a bit of background on the Iron Duke himself. Long before he became the Queen’s husband, Philip was already born into royalty as the Prince of Greece and Denmark. His parents, Prince...
Footwear News

Queen Consort Camilla Sparkles in Queen Elizabeth’s Tiara & Blue Lace Dress for King Charles’ First State Banquet at Buckingham Palace

Queen Consort Camilla brought back the late Queen Elizabeth II’s treasured jewelry for her first state banquet this week. The occasion marked the first state visit hosted by the royal couple since taking the throne earlier this week. Arriving with King Charles III to host the occasion for President Cyril Ramaphosa of the Republic of South Africa, Camilla wore a long cobalt blue gown. Her ensemble included long sheer sleeves, a matte bodice and long tiered hem, covered in a swirling lace pattern. Her ensemble’s most prominent feature was sparkling sapphire and diamond necklace and drop earrings previously belonging to Queen Elizabeth...
The List

King Charles And Prince William Face A Brand New Andrew Scandal

If there's one thing the royal family is good at, it's finding drama, and Prince Andrew's scandals seem to especially put pressure on King Charles III and Prince William. Before his birthday, King Charles refused to attend a party near Windsor Castle that the Duke of York attended. According to the Daily Mail, Prince Edward and Princess Anne were worried about their brother and attended the event, to the king's dismay. Sources have said that Charles does not want his brother making public appearances, and a Newsweek poll agrees, with 83% of the Brits saying they don't want Andrew to return to royal life either.
The List

The Royal Lives Of Princess Margaret's Non-Royal Children

Princess Margaret has long been known as the original wild child of the royal family, but not much is known about her family life. The late sister of Queen Elizabeth II was played by the sensational Helena Bonham Carter in seasons three and four of "The Crown," garnering her masses of new fans who saw parts of themselves reflected in the eccentric and honest "spare."
tatler.com

‘Deluxe captivity’: newly-unearthed documents reveal Mary, Queen of Scots’ lavish lifestyle

The only surviving legitimate heir of King James V of Scotland, Mary, Queen of Scots reigned from her father’s death in 1542 until her forced abdication in 1567. She thereafter lived in captivity in England until she was found guilty of plotting to assassinate her Protestant cousin, Queen Elizabeth I, and beheaded in 1587. Despite spending more than 18 years in confinement, Mary’s living conditions were anything but meagre, as rediscovered financial records from the period reveal.
Cheryl E Preston

Archie and Lilibet are caught in the middle of royal drama and are not recognized as a Prince and Princess

Liliibet and ArchieRoyal family YouTube screenshot. British law says Archie and Lilibet are a prince and princess. British law states that the grandchildren of a reigning monarch automatically become a prince and princess but King Charles III has not yet acknowledged this regarding Archie and Lilibet the children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The law does not state that there are any stipulations like the parents having to be working royals or living in the UK. It does not matter whether or not the new king recognizes them or if Meghan haters and or racists don't believe they should have the titles the truth is these children were born with royal blood and their grandfather is the reigning monarch.
The List

Punishments For The Person Who Threw Eggs At King Charles Has Royal Experts Amused

Queen Elizabeth, as the UK's longest-reigning monarch, left big shoes for her son to fill — figuratively, of course since she wore a UK size 4 (U.S. size 6), per Express. Shortly after the queen's death, according to a survey by YouGov/Times, 63% of Britons surveyed thought he'd do a good job as king. However, doing a good job and being popular aren't always necessarily the same thing, and King Charles is already facing a number of challenges early in his reign.
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
169K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy