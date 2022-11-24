1 Child Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Riverside (Riverside, CA)

Photo by Nationwide Report

The Riverside Fire Department reported a multi-vehicle accident on Tuesday.

The accident occurred on the 215 Freeway in Riverside at night.

According to the officials, they were called to reports of a traffic collision with people trapped in the wreck. The officials arrived at the scene to find one child dead and another child critically injured. There was also an adult man who was moderately injured.

The victims had managed to free themselves of the wreckage before the officials had come.

The identities of the victims have not been disclosed.

Footage from the crash site shows that there were at least two vehicles involved in the crash- a Kia and a box truck.

The cause of the fatal accident is being investigated. The officials have ruled it as an “unintentional” accident.

There are no other details available at this time.

November 24, 2022

Source: ABC 7

