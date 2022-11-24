Want a Kansas-grown Christmas tree? Here are options within an hour’s drive of Wichita

It’s not easy being a Christmas tree grower in Kansas.

First of all, the only evergreen tree that’s native to Kansas is the eastern red cedar, which is usually found among windbreaks, not in Kansas living rooms during the holidays.

Second, it takes a good six to seven years to grow the non-native evergreen trees that most area tree farmers grow for the holidays: Scotch, Austrian, Virginia and white pine varieties. In the coming spring, many area farmers will need to replenish their less-established trees, particularly seedlings, that didn’t make it through this year’s drought.

“It takes a long view and patience,” said Ardie Goering, who as the second-generation owner of Pine Creek Farm in Newton continues many of the traditions her family created — such as her late brother’s hand-painted signs set up in the tree maze, serving complimentary cherry-flavored apple cider used by her mother and being open on Thanksgiving Day.

“It’s a labor of love,” said 85-year-old Bob Scott, who planted his first seedlings at Prairie Pines in Maize in 1974 and started selling you-cut trees in 1980. “You’ve got to love farming, you’ve got to love people and you’ve got to love Santa Claus.”

Prairie Pines marks its first day open for the season — the day after Thanksgiving — with a visit from the North Pole visitor. Santa also has visiting hours at the farm on the weekends.

Celia Goering said she and her husband, Glenn, enjoy running their longtime farm, Pine Lake Christmas Trees in Derby, for another reason.

“It’s the one business where you always see happy people all the time — and what better way to celebrate the holidays,” said Celia Goering. The Goerings planted their first trees in 1978 and have been open for business since 1984.

Nearly all area farms supplement available Christmas trees with imports — primarily Fraser firs — shipped in from other states, usually Michigan, Minnesota or North Carolina. The available supply of Fraser firs remains tight this season, however, and higher shipping costs are hitting the Kansas tree farms that import. Most are holding the line, however, on raising prices too much, farmers said.

“We don’t want our customers to be uncomfortable, but they’ll recognize there might be small increases,” said Celia Goering, whose farm opened Nov. 21.

If you want a Kansas-grown tree, six of the seven tree farms within an hour’s drive of Wichita offer that option. Cardinal Creek Farm in Leon offers only import trees since its trees are not yet ready for holiday harvests.

The Foster family looks for a tree at the Pine Lake Christmas Tree Farm. The Derby farm has been harvesting Christmas trees since 1984. Jaime Green/The Wichita Eagle

Here are the area farms, listed in the order that they open.

Pine Lake Christmas Tree Farm , 6802 S. Oliver, Derby. The farm is open now through Dec. 20. Regular hours are 2 to 6 p.m. weekdays (except Thanksgiving), 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and 1 to 6 p.m. Sundays. Most of the hundreds of trees sold by the Goerings during the holidays are ones they’ve grown: Scotch, Austrian, Virginia, Southwestern and Eastern White pine trees. Prices for Kansas trees will be about $10 a foot, Celia Goering said. It also imports Fraser firs, blue spruce and some other varieties. The farm offers hayrack rides and sells s’mores kits that can be made onsite using the farm’s fire pit. Santa will visit the farm from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27. More information: 316-258-0088 or pinelakechristmastrees.com

Windy Knoll , 15630 E. 47th St. South, Derby, open now. Regular hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, and 2 to 5 p.m. weekdays (except Thanksgiving). Established in 1980, Windy Knoll has new owners this year, Jeff and Josie Adams, who purchased the farm from Bob and Susan Grelinger. The farm is continuing its wreath- and pine decoration-making classes that can be booked for groups of three or more now through Nov. 23, 25-29 and Dec. 7-10. Cost is $45 per person and includes all supplies. The farm also handles bookings for professional photo sessions on the farm, said Amy Grelinger, a family member who still works at the farm. Classes and photo sessions can be booked through the farm’s website and Facebook page. Four types of pines are available for cutting and cost $12 per foot with a 5-foot minimum price. Imported trees are also available. More information: 316-733-0918 or windyknolltrees.com

Pine Creek Farm , 994 Meridian Road, Newton, is open now and is the only farm also open on Thanksgiving Day, from 1 to 5:30 p.m. Hours are 1-5:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Saturdays, and noon-5:30 p.m. Sundays. The farm plans to be open until Dec. 15 or as long as supplies last. For the past two years, the farm has closed earlier than planned because supplies ran out, said Ardie Goering, the second-generation owner. Tree prices will remain around $8-10 a foot for the farm-grown trees and imports will be about $14-15 a foot. The farm also offers 3-foot trees for those looking for a smaller tree. More info: 620-367-2606 or pinecreektreefarm.com

Prairie Pines , 4055 N. Tyler Road, Maize, opens at 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 25, and closes at 5 p.m. with Santa arriving at 11 a.m. and staying until 4 p.m. Regular hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 17, noon-5 p.m. Sundays through Dec. 18, and 2-6 p.m. Wednesdays-Fridays through Dec. 9. After Dec. 18, the farm offers tree cuttings by appointment only. Santa will be available for visits from 11 a.m-4 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 10 and 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17; and 1-4 p.m. Sundays through Dec. 11 and 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Dec 18. This year, the farm is offering three varieties grown on its farm: Scotch, Austrian and limited quantities of Virginia pines. The field trees range in height from 4 to 9 feet and are sold at a fixed price of $79 each. Imported trees account for the majority of tree sales at Prairie Pines, according to owner Bob Scott. Prices for those start at $99. Besides Santa visits, other weekend activities include horse-drawn wagon rides, hot chocolate and cookie concessions by the Maize High School choral music department and a children’s tractor-pulled train. More information: 316-303-2037 or prairiepines.com

4 C Tree Farm , 11229 E. Creed, Wichita. Opening day is Friday, Nov. 26, 10 a.m. to dark. Regular hours are 10 a.m. to dark Saturdays, noon to dark Sundays and 2 p.m. to dark Wednesdays through Fridays. Last year, the farm ran out of trees after the first two weekends, according to owner Willy Goevert. The farm, started in 1978, offers Scotch and Austrian pines. Precut and you-cut farm trees are available at $14 per foot with a 5-foot minimum. Most trees range in the 6- to 7-foot range, Goevert said. The farm also is a collection point for trees donated by Kansas growers to the national Trees for Troops effort. On Monday, Nov. 28, Fed Ex will pick up 100 trees from his farm, which will be part of the 17,000 to 20,000 trees collected nationwide and distributed to U.S. military bases and troops overseas, Goevert said. More information: 316-684-0464 or 4cchristmastreefar.wixsite.com/trees/about

Peaceful Pines, 762 80th, Walton, opening Friday, Nov. 25, from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Regular hours are 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Fridays and Sundays, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturdays. The farm plans to stay open four full weekends but may close early depending on its supply, according to owner Eunice Nickel. The farm, which opened in 2018, grows Scotch, Virginia Austrian and white pine trees and does not import trees. Activities include a scavenger hunt and crafts for kids, and backdrops for casual photos. More info: 620-367-2612 or peacefulpinestreefarm.com

Cardinal Creek Farm , 396 SW 110th St., Leon, open Nov. 25 through Dec. 23. Hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and noon to 7 p.m. Sundays. Zac Yarnell had hoped this was the year that his farm could start selling trees it’s grown but the drought impacted his crop, he said. The farm is selling imported trees only starting at about $60. Farm activities include hayrack rides, faux snowball tosses and Christmas movie-viewing in the farm’s Santa’s Workshop building, where wooden toys can be purchased. Visitors can skate on the synthetic ice-skating rink for $5, which includes skate rental. The farm has a new covered patio and fireplace. More info: 316-323-4609 or cardinalcreekfarm.org

5 tips for a tree-farm trip

Measure the space, both vertically and horizontally, where you will display your tree so you don’t overbuy. Trees look deceptively smaller in the field because there’s no ceiling.

Different tree species means different characteristics. Scotch pines, the most common tree found on Kansas tree farms, have stiff branches that can hold both light and heavy ornaments. Virginia pines have a nice aroma, Austrian pines have open branches to accommodate larger ornaments and white pines have more limber branches for smaller ornaments. The latter are less fragrant, which reportedly causes fewer allergic reactions.

Check for freshness. Needles shouldn’t come off easily or be brittle. If they are brittle that means your tree already is dry. Most pine trees grown in Kansas have good or excellent needle retention. Be sure to check water levels when displaying the tree to avoid it drying out.

Dress for the outdoors with appropriate layers and shoes fit for walking in a field. Bring gloves, which is especially important for those who will handle the trees.

Have the right tools. All farms provide saws but you may need access to one once you get home. If it’s been an hour or more from the time you cut your tree at the farm to the time you put it in water, you’ll need to cut another ½ to 1 inch off the bottom of the tree to reopen its circulatory cells to drink up water. Most local growers provide free twine or rope to tie down a tree but bring a tarp or blanket if you want to protect the roof of your vehicle.

Sources: Kansas Christmas Tree Growers Association and National Christmas Tree Association