Cristiano Ronaldo gets 3-year $225 million offer from Saudi Arabia side Al Nassr after Manchester United exit
Cristiano Ronaldo has been handed an offer to play on into his 40s with Saudi Arabian giants Al Nassr ready to hand him a three year deal after the World Cup, according to CBS Sports sources. Ronaldo is a free agent following the termination of his contract with Manchester United...
Live results, scores and updates for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Get the latest scores and updates on the FIFA World Cup.
World Cup live scores, updates: England vs. USA score; FIFA World Cup 2022 bracket, schedule, standings
Qatar are now close to be eliminated. Day 6 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is here and Wales vs. Iran kicked off the the action dramatically from Ahmed bin Ali Stadium as the second round of games got underway in Group B. A game that looked to...
Japan vs. Costa Rica final score, FIFA World Cup 2022 : Ticos get unexpected victory thanks to Keysher Fuller
After losing 7-0 the opening 2022 World Cup match against Spain, Costa Rica surprisingly won 1-0 against Japan with a late winning goal from right back Keysher Fuller. After Japan won 2-1 in their first match of the competition against Germany, they couldn't repeat the incredible performance of last Wednesday.
Morocco stun sorry Belgium to ignite hopes of World Cup history
“No chance” was Kevin De Bruyne’s blunt assessment when discussing Belgium’s likelihood of success at this World Cup in the build-up to it. After collapsing to a stunning defeat at the hands of Morocco here in Qatar, it’s hard to argue with the Manchester City midfielder’s so famously impeccable vision.Manager Roberto Martinez described the opening display in the narrowest of wins over Canada as “technically the worst” of his six-year tenure but with even the faintest of faint glimpses of the quality this side used to light up Russia four years ago utterly absent for this second outing, you...
