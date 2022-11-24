ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitman County, WA

FTX owned an $11.5 million stake in a tiny rural bank in Washington state with just 3 employees, bankruptcy hearing shows

By Pete Syme
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HRTnf_0jMJmygZ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NBPIu_0jMJmygZ00
The Palouse hills in Whitman County, Washington, where FTX's investment is located.

Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images; Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

  • Farmington State Bank had 3 staff and was the 26th-smallest bank in America out of a total 4,800.
  • Then FTX bought an $11.5 million stake in the bank, it has emerged during FTX's bankruptcy case.
  • That stake was more than twice the bank's previous net worth.

FTX has come under more scrutiny after it emerged that the collapsed crypto giant owned an $11.5 million stake in one of America's smallest banks – more than double the bank's previous net worth – the New York Times reported.

Farmington State Bank, which is based in the small town of Farmington in the rural farming region of Whitman County, Washington, was described as "no-frills" by local newspaper The Spokesman-Review in 2010. Its then-president, John Widman, told the newspaper that it had stopped making mortgage loans because the paperwork was too much effort.

Its single branch had three employees until this year, and didn't offer online banking or even credit cards. It instead specialised in agricultural loans to farmers.

FTX's investment came to light during the crypto firm's bankruptcy case , and is raising red flags about its financial strategy.

Ties between the farmers' bank and the crypto exchange began in March this year, when FTX's sister company, Alameda Research, invested in Farmington's parent company, FBH. The purchase was led by Ramnik Arora , one of Sam Bankman-Fried 's inner circle, who was often responsible for much larger deals.

At the time, it was the 26th-smallest bank in America out of 4,800. With a net worth of $5.7 million, FTX's stake was worth more than double the bank's value.

The town of Farmington has just 146 residents, and is so small that Google Street View doesn't cover the whole town.

For a decade, Farmington's bank held around $10 million in deposits. In the third quarter this year, deposits jumped to $84 million – 85% of which came from just four accounts, according to FDIC data cited by the Times.

Online, the bank now appears as "Moonstone Bank," a name which was trademarked a few days before FTX's investment. Moonstone doesn't mention cryptocurrency, but does say it wants to "support the evolution of next generation finance."

Questions are being asked over how FTX got federal approval to buy its stake in Farmington. Banking veterans told the New York Times that it was hard to believe regulators would have knowingly allowed the crypto firm to do so.

Moonstone and FTX did not immediately reply to a request for comment, sent outside normal US working hours.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 31

Michael Jacobs
3d ago

these crypto guys smell regulation coming so there trying to move as fast as possible to infotrait every form of finance and financing as possible because regulation will put them out of business because they can't meet regulation standards

Reply(1)
4
Paul Meta
2d ago

I hope the Democrats enjoy paying back all of thet money they received from FTX. bankruptcy requires that.

Reply
11
PoppaDock
3d ago

He tricked and suckered most who thought his FTX exchange was #1top to invest into.

Reply(1)
11
Related
The Independent

Bitcoin worth $3.3 billion found in a popcorn tin

A huge stash of cryptocurrency has been discovered in a popcorn tin following a raid by the US Department of Justice. Over 50,676 bitcoins, worth around $3.36 billion at the time of discovery, were hidden on various devices found within the home of a hacker who had stolen them from the dark web marketplace Silk Road.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Former Dollar General Employee Warns Customers

Photo byBy Michael Rivera - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:BestLifeOnlineand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.
KEYC

Federal jury awards largest financial settlement in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - A federal jury awarded a record $564 million in damages to victims of a massive Ponzi scheme by Minnesota businessman Tom Petters. The verdict handed down Tuesday against BMO Harris Bank is believed to be the largest financial penalty handed out by a jury in a Minnesota courtroom.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Game 730 AM WVFN

It is Illegal to Sleep in Your Car in These Midwest States

The laws for Michigan, Indiana, and Ohio are very different. Here's a list of where you legally can't sleep in your car in the Midwest. Someone recently asked the question on Reddit, "Where can I legally sleep in my car in Michigan?" That got me wondering about laws against sleeping in your car. What if I'm traveling from Michigan to Nebraska but am too cheap to get a hotel? Worse yet, what if I've fallen on hard times and have to live in my car? I did a deep dive to answer questions like that. I souced SleepInsider to find the Midwest states where you can and can't legally sleep in your car.
INDIANA STATE
Wayness Tamm

Billionaire loses entire fortune in the past week

During the previous week, cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried's net worth fell from 16 billion dollars to nothing. Bankman-Fried primarily made his money as the head of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. According to Wikipedia:
Business Insider

Business Insider

749K+
Followers
45K+
Post
444M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy