EUR/CHF Up Momentum: 0.93% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/CHF (EURCHF) has been up by 0.93% for the last 10 sessions. At 12:06 EST on Sunday, 27 November, EUR/CHF (EURCHF) is $0.98. EUR/CHF’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 4.2% up from its 52-week low and 7.407% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/CHF’s last...
HANG SENG INDEX Over 3% Down In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 3.86% for the last session’s close. At 21:08 EST on Sunday, 27 November, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $16,895.85. Regarding HANG SENG INDEX’s daily highs and lows, it’s 2.96% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $17,412.00 and 4.4% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $17,673.20.
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Went Up By Over 6% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 6.45% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:08 EST on Sunday, 27 November, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,197.30. Why is S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Index Going Up?. During the past decade, the market for Australian shares...
NYSE FANG Down By 7% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 7.34% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:12 EST on Friday, 25 November, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,614.90. About NYSE FANG’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.28% up from its 52-week low and 1.35% down from its 52-week high.
Platinum Futures Is 4% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 4.27% for the last 10 sessions. At 10:50 EST on Friday, 25 November, Platinum (PL) is $984.20. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 12207, 99.99% below its average volume of 12412792604.5. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Dow Jones Industrial Average Is 7% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 7.92% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:09 EST on Friday, 25 November, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $34,359.89. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 36409358, 89.96% below its average volume of...
CBOE Is 2% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 2.79% for the last session’s close. At 10:13 EST on Friday, 25 November, CBOE (VIX) is $20.99. Concerning CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 3.3% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $20.32 and 3.63% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $21.78.
Copper Futures Down Momentum With A 4% Slide In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 4.98% for the last 10 sessions. At 01:50 EST on Sunday, 27 November, Copper (HG) is $3.63. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 43569, 99.99% below its average volume of 16548015963.22. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
EUR/JPY Down Momentum: 0.813% Down In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 0.813% for the last session’s close. At 21:19 EST on Sunday, 27 November, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $143.47. Regarding EUR/JPY’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.457% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $144.13 and 1.149% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $145.14.
Palladium Futures Drops By 9% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 9.19% for the last 10 sessions. At 13:54 EST on Sunday, 27 November, Palladium (PA) is $1,858.00. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 2695, 99.99% below its average volume of 6034464582.87. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Novavax Stock Down Momentum With A 27% Drop In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell by a staggering 27.49% in 21 sessions from $22.81 at 2022-10-26, to $16.54 at 14:11 EST on Friday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.52% to $11,226.36, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. Novavax’s...
Nikola Stock Drops By 22% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) fell by a staggering 22.4% in 10 sessions from $3.08 at 2022-11-14, to $2.39 at 19:58 EST on Sunday, after three consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is dropping 0.52% to $11,226.36, following the last session’s downward trend. Nikola’s...
Coupons.com Stock Over 29% Up In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Coupons.com (NASDAQ: COUP) rose by a staggering 29.69% in 5 sessions from $48.34 at 29.69, to $62.69 at 13:43 EST on Friday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 0.52% to $11,226.36, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains.
Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Down By 26% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE) dropped by a staggering 26.23% in 10 sessions from $1.83 at 2022-11-11, to $1.35 at 19:50 EST on Sunday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is sliding 0.52% to $11,226.36, following the last session’s downward trend.
Geo Group Stock Rises By 28% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Geo Group (NYSE: GEO) jumped by a staggering 28.14% in 21 sessions from $8.21 to $10.52 at 19:56 EST on Sunday, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is rising 0.39% to $15,605.67, after three successive sessions in a row of gains.
Pacific Biosciences Of California Stock Rises By 31% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ: PACB) rose by a staggering 31.81% in 21 sessions from $7.67 at 2022-10-27, to $10.11 at 19:42 EST on Friday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is falling 0.52% to $11,226.36, following the last session’s downward trend.
MicroStrategy Stock Over 32% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) slid by a staggering 32.36% in 21 sessions from $270.55 at 2022-10-27, to $183.00 at 19:44 EST on Sunday, after three sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 0.52% to $11,226.36, following the last session’s downward trend. MicroStrategy’s...
Natural Gas Futures Went Up By Over 9% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Natural Gas (NG) has been up by 9.08% for the last 21 sessions. At 13:57 EST on Sunday, 27 November, Natural Gas (NG) is $6.80. Today’s last reported volume for Natural Gas is 25341, 99.99% below its average volume of 5856635928.14. Volatility. Natural Gas’s last week,...
Fair Isaac Corproation Stock Rises By 31% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Fair Isaac Corproation (NYSE: FICO) rose by a staggering 31.2% in 21 sessions from $447.58 to $587.22 at 13:40 EST on Friday, following the last session’s upward trend. NYSE is rising 0.31% to $15,594.11, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. Fair...
IBOVESPA Down By 2% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – IBOVESPA (BVSP) has been up by 2.83% for the last session’s close. At 14:08 EST on Friday, 25 November, IBOVESPA (BVSP) is $108,667.98. Regarding IBOVESPA’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.16% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $108,846.00 and 3.5% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $112,612.00.
