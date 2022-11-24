ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Copper Futures Went Down By Over 5% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 5.24% for the last 10 sessions. At 13:51 EST on Sunday, 27 November, Copper (HG) is $3.62. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 43569, 99.99% below its average volume of 16548015963.22. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news

HANG SENG INDEX Over 13% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 13.68% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:09 EST on Sunday, 27 November, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $16,895.85. About HANG SENG INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 15.75% up from its 52-week low and 32.55% down from its 52-week high.
via.news

USD/CNH Up Momentum: 0.752% Up In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 0.7524% for the last session’s close. At 14:09 EST on Sunday, 27 November, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $7.22. Concerning USD/CNH’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.042% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $7.15 and 0.136% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $7.21.
via.news

Platinum Futures Down Momentum With A 3% Drop In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 3.74% for the last 10 sessions. At 13:54 EST on Sunday, 27 November, Platinum (PL) is $989.60. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 15546, 99.99% below its average volume of 13040758307.6. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news

EUR/JPY Down Momentum: 0.813% Down In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 0.813% for the last session’s close. At 21:19 EST on Sunday, 27 November, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $143.47. Regarding EUR/JPY’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.457% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $144.13 and 1.149% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $145.14.
via.news

Palladium Futures Drops By 9% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 9.19% for the last 10 sessions. At 13:54 EST on Sunday, 27 November, Palladium (PA) is $1,858.00. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 2695, 99.99% below its average volume of 6034464582.87. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news

USD/CNH Is 1% Down In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 1.53% for the last 5 sessions. At 12:10 EST on Friday, 25 November, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $7.21. USD/CNH’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.821% up from its 52-week low and 0.083% down from its 52-week high. Previous days news...
via.news

TherapeuticsMD Stock Down By 27% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ: TXMD) slid by a staggering 27.71% in 21 sessions from $6.17 at 2022-11-10, to $4.46 at 20:01 EST on Sunday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 0.52% to $11,226.36, following the last session’s downward trend. TherapeuticsMD’s...
via.news

Dow Jones Industrial Average Is 7% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 7.92% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:09 EST on Friday, 25 November, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $34,359.89. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 36409358, 89.96% below its average volume of...
via.news

NYSE Composite Is 7% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) has been up by 7.37% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:14 EST on Friday, 25 November, NYSE Composite (NYA) is $15,603.23. Concerning NYSE Composite’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 31.88% up from its 52-week low and 6.72% down from its 52-week high.
via.news

S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Went Up By Over 6% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 6.45% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:08 EST on Sunday, 27 November, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,197.30. Why is S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Index Going Up?. During the past decade, the market for Australian shares...
via.news

Nikola Stock Drops By 22% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) fell by a staggering 22.4% in 10 sessions from $3.08 at 2022-11-14, to $2.39 at 19:58 EST on Sunday, after three consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is dropping 0.52% to $11,226.36, following the last session’s downward trend. Nikola’s...
via.news

Gap Stock Went Up By Over 34% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Gap (NYSE: GPS) jumped by a staggering 34.79% in 21 sessions from $11.01 to $14.84 at 19:57 EST on Sunday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is jumping 0.39% to $15,605.67, after three successive sessions in a row of gains. Gap’s...
via.news

Fair Isaac Corproation Stock Rises By 31% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Fair Isaac Corproation (NYSE: FICO) rose by a staggering 31.2% in 21 sessions from $447.58 to $587.22 at 13:40 EST on Friday, following the last session’s upward trend. NYSE is rising 0.31% to $15,594.11, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. Fair...
via.news

Geo Group Stock Rises By 28% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Geo Group (NYSE: GEO) jumped by a staggering 28.14% in 21 sessions from $8.21 to $10.52 at 19:56 EST on Sunday, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is rising 0.39% to $15,605.67, after three successive sessions in a row of gains.
via.news

IBOVESPA Down By 2% In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – IBOVESPA (BVSP) has been up by 2.83% for the last session’s close. At 14:08 EST on Friday, 25 November, IBOVESPA (BVSP) is $108,667.98. Regarding IBOVESPA’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.16% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $108,846.00 and 3.5% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $112,612.00.
via.news

CBOE Is 2% Up In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 2.79% for the last session’s close. At 10:13 EST on Friday, 25 November, CBOE (VIX) is $20.99. Concerning CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 3.3% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $20.32 and 3.63% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $21.78.
via.news

Safety Insurance Group And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – Safety Insurance Group (SAFT), The RMR Group (RMR), PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio up until now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
