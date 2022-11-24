Read full article on original website
Copper Futures Went Down By Over 5% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 5.24% for the last 10 sessions. At 13:51 EST on Sunday, 27 November, Copper (HG) is $3.62. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 43569, 99.99% below its average volume of 16548015963.22. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
HANG SENG INDEX Over 13% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 13.68% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:09 EST on Sunday, 27 November, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $16,895.85. About HANG SENG INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 15.75% up from its 52-week low and 32.55% down from its 52-week high.
USD/CNH Up Momentum: 0.752% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 0.7524% for the last session’s close. At 14:09 EST on Sunday, 27 November, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $7.22. Concerning USD/CNH’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.042% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $7.15 and 0.136% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $7.21.
Platinum Futures Down Momentum With A 3% Drop In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 3.74% for the last 10 sessions. At 13:54 EST on Sunday, 27 November, Platinum (PL) is $989.60. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 15546, 99.99% below its average volume of 13040758307.6. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
EUR/JPY Down Momentum: 0.813% Down In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 0.813% for the last session’s close. At 21:19 EST on Sunday, 27 November, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $143.47. Regarding EUR/JPY’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.457% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $144.13 and 1.149% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $145.14.
Palladium Futures Drops By 9% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 9.19% for the last 10 sessions. At 13:54 EST on Sunday, 27 November, Palladium (PA) is $1,858.00. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 2695, 99.99% below its average volume of 6034464582.87. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
USD/CNH Is 1% Down In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 1.53% for the last 5 sessions. At 12:10 EST on Friday, 25 November, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $7.21. USD/CNH’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.821% up from its 52-week low and 0.083% down from its 52-week high. Previous days news...
TherapeuticsMD Stock Down By 27% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ: TXMD) slid by a staggering 27.71% in 21 sessions from $6.17 at 2022-11-10, to $4.46 at 20:01 EST on Sunday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 0.52% to $11,226.36, following the last session’s downward trend. TherapeuticsMD’s...
Dow Jones Industrial Average Is 7% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 7.92% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:09 EST on Friday, 25 November, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $34,359.89. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 36409358, 89.96% below its average volume of...
NYSE Composite Is 7% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) has been up by 7.37% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:14 EST on Friday, 25 November, NYSE Composite (NYA) is $15,603.23. Concerning NYSE Composite’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 31.88% up from its 52-week low and 6.72% down from its 52-week high.
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Went Up By Over 6% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 6.45% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:08 EST on Sunday, 27 November, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,197.30. Why is S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Index Going Up?. During the past decade, the market for Australian shares...
Nikola Stock Drops By 22% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) fell by a staggering 22.4% in 10 sessions from $3.08 at 2022-11-14, to $2.39 at 19:58 EST on Sunday, after three consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is dropping 0.52% to $11,226.36, following the last session’s downward trend. Nikola’s...
Gap Stock Went Up By Over 34% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Gap (NYSE: GPS) jumped by a staggering 34.79% in 21 sessions from $11.01 to $14.84 at 19:57 EST on Sunday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is jumping 0.39% to $15,605.67, after three successive sessions in a row of gains. Gap’s...
Fair Isaac Corproation Stock Rises By 31% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Fair Isaac Corproation (NYSE: FICO) rose by a staggering 31.2% in 21 sessions from $447.58 to $587.22 at 13:40 EST on Friday, following the last session’s upward trend. NYSE is rising 0.31% to $15,594.11, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. Fair...
Geo Group Stock Rises By 28% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Geo Group (NYSE: GEO) jumped by a staggering 28.14% in 21 sessions from $8.21 to $10.52 at 19:56 EST on Sunday, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is rising 0.39% to $15,605.67, after three successive sessions in a row of gains.
IBOVESPA Down By 2% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – IBOVESPA (BVSP) has been up by 2.83% for the last session’s close. At 14:08 EST on Friday, 25 November, IBOVESPA (BVSP) is $108,667.98. Regarding IBOVESPA’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.16% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $108,846.00 and 3.5% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $112,612.00.
CBOE Is 2% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 2.79% for the last session’s close. At 10:13 EST on Friday, 25 November, CBOE (VIX) is $20.99. Concerning CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 3.3% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $20.32 and 3.63% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $21.78.
Liberty Media And ARC Group Worldwide On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Friday’s US Session
(VIANEWS) – Another day of trading has ended and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US session. The three biggest winners today are Liberty Media, Acorda Therapeutics, and Coupons.com. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Updated (EST) 1 Liberty Media (LSXMB)...
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital And 3 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (HASI), Fortinet (FTNT), PDC Energy (PDCE) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity....
Safety Insurance Group And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Safety Insurance Group (SAFT), The RMR Group (RMR), PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio up until now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
