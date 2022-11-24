Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
JCPenney was once a shopping giant. Can it make a comeback?
Marc Rosen didn't flinch when he was offered the top job at JCPenney last year. A stalwart of twentieth-century retail for middle-class Americans seeking affordable clothing and home furnishings, JCPenney has struggled for more than a decade and fell into bankruptcy shortly after the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. But Rosen,...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Holiday shopping seen solid, despite inflation
Holiday shopping isn't what it used to be. But many Americans are still expected to spend on Black Friday, and into the season. Mastercard projects that sales will grow 15% on Black Friday compared with last year. Spending will be driven by shopping in stores, which was more muted last year due to a winter Covid-19 surge. In-store sales will grow 18% this year, Mastercard estimates.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
The mall where Black Friday refuses to die
The rise of e-commerce in recent years has taken its toll on in-person shopping, felling brick-and-mortar stores and once popular malls in the process. As a result, Black Friday, the traditional first day of the Christmas shopping season and a day once known for door-busting deals and hordes of holiday shoppers, has lost some of its sheen.
Comments / 0