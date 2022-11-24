Read full article on original website
13abc.com
Tree branches knock out power in Toledo area
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Edison has reported various power outages today that have caused thousands of people to lose power. A spokesperson from Toledo Edison said there were tree branches that came in contact with the wires this morning and that caused the outage. Additionally, the spokesperson said all power was restored this afternoon.
13abc.com
Vehicle knocks down traffic light
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Just before 5 a.m., on Sunday Nov. 27, one vehicle crashed and knocked down a traffic light at the intersection of Evergreen and West Bancroft. The Toledo Police Department confirmed that the driver was transported to a local hospital for injuries, but no further details were provided.
13abc.com
Puppy Pals showcases talents in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The “Puppy Pals Comedic Stunt Dog Show” showcased their talents yesterday at the Ohio Theater during three live shows. The group has performed on America’s Got Talent, and is mostly made up of rescued dogs from shelters. Some of the stunts the audience...
13abc.com
Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday: Week 15
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On the season finale of Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday, find out if Central Catholic and Liberty Center were able to advance to the state championship games in Ohio. Whiteford took on Ubly in the Michigan Division 8 state title game in Detroit. Justin Feldkamp also has coverage from the Toledo-Western Michigan game, Walleye highlights, the cheerleaders of the week and the Ultimate Trifecta which includes the three best plays of the entire 2022 high school football season.
13abc.com
Whitmer and DeWine bet over game win
Mostly sunny for The Game... and not nearly as calm or dry for your Sunday. Dan Smith explains. Local shops and stops look forward to Small business Saturday in Toledo. Businesses around Toledo say its important to shop local to keep money flowing throughout the community.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Skelton brothers disappeared from Morenci, Michigan 12 years ago -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Disappearance of 3 Skelton brothers has haunted Morenci, Michigan, for more than a decade. The disappearance of the Skelton brothers has haunted the small town...
Tuba Christmas fills Franklin Park Mall with music
TOLEDO, Ohio — Tubas don't usually get to play the melody, but on Sunday an unusual ensemble gave tubas the starring role in a performance of holiday classics. Dan Corfman, the band director at Gibsonburg schools, said the annual Tuba Christmas event is an opportunity to make joyous music in an unusual way.
13abc.com
Local shops and stops look forward to Small business Saturday in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Saturday Nov. 26 marks Small Business Saturday and places all around Toledo are looking forward to the event. Local shop owners encourage the shopping day because it keeps money flowing within the community. A great place to start your day with brunch is Fowl and Fodder....
Pancreatic Cancer Awareness month | BG family tells their story so others know the signs
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Bovia family from Bowling Green is to hockey what turkey is to Thanksgiving; you can't have one without the other. On a Friday night during Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month, the entire Bovia family was downtown at the Huntington Center for the Toledo Walleye's Hockey Fights Cancer Night.
Unsung Hero: Local native answers call back home
LIMA — The best-kept secrets are the ones waiting impatiently to be revealed. Something too often kept secret is the many men and women who work behind the scenes to care for their beloved community. People who exemplify what it means to give their life away for the sake of helping others.
13abc.com
Northwest Ohio law enforcement agencies collaborate for “Lights for Lives”
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol collaborated with the Findlay District and various Northwest Ohio law enforcement agencies to complete their 11th annual “Lights for Lives” campaign. The campaign focuses on officers activating their overhead lights and stopping vehicles that have committed traffic violations to...
WTOL-TV
Busiest night of the year for bars isn't the case in this college town
The biggest bar night of the year doesn't apply everywhere. The night before Thanksgiving is known to draw crowds to bars, but not necessarily in Bowling Green.
13abc.com
Local non-profit donates a house and car to East Toledo woman
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s officially the giving season, and in the spirit of the holiday, local non-profit Homeboys Haven is pulling off one of its largest donations yet. The family-led group took time to gather Thanksgiving day to donate a car and a house to an East Toledo woman named Laurie Estrada.
Crews anticipate it may take days to fully extinguish Thursday morning barn fires in Morenci
MORENCI, Mich. — Fire departments from both sides of the state line are tackling a barn fire Thursday morning in Morenci. The fire fully engulfed two barns just north of Morenci at SR 156 and Ridgeville Road. The Morenci Fire Department responded to the fire at 5:30 a.m. and...
presspublications.com
Penta Career Center Outstanding Alumni recognized
Penta Career Center has selected six former students as recipients of the 2022 Outstanding Alumni Award. The alumni were recognized during a special evening banquet at Penta on Nov. 10. Each year, the Outstanding Alumni Award is bestowed upon individuals who have completed a career-technical training program at Penta and...
13abc.com
Thanksgiving at Cherry St Mission
Whitehouse Tree Farm holds Grand Opening for start of holiday season. With more than 65 acres filled with thousands of trees, the Whitehouse Christmas Tree Farm is a favorite for those looking for the perfect tree. This is Home: Nov. 25, 2022. Updated: 5 hours ago. This is Home for...
hometownstations.com
Nearly 900 citations were issued by law enforcement in NW Ohio for the start of Thanksgiving travel
Findlay, OH (WLIO) - The Findlay District of the Ohio State Highway Patrol calls their 11th annual “Light for Lives” a success. Troopers in Northwest Ohio, worked with law enforcement from 12 different counties, including Allen, Putnam, Hancock, Hardin, and Van Wert counties to stop as many motorists that they see committing traffic violations. The efforts ran from Tuesday, November 22nd to the morning of Thanksgiving. During that time period, nearly 900 vehicles were stopped, and 316 citations were issued. 14 drivers were charged with OVI, and 13 stops led to drug arrests. Troopers want to remind motorists to buckle up and slow down or move over for stopped traffic.
Lima News
Putnam County court records, Nov. 10-17
Haley S. McGue, 30, Columbus Grove, was granted credit for an additional four days off her sentence for work performed at the Putnam County Adult detention facility. She was incarcerated on a community control violation. Alex J. Kujawski, Leipsic, was granted a divorce from Chenoa L. Kujawski, Leipsic. They were...
11 Investigates: How will Toledo's new water meters avoid problem like Maumee's?
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo is in the midst of installing thousands of smart water meters for its residents. The city says this new meter system will provide customers the tools they need to manage their accounts. But Maumee said that, too. Then, dozens of customers were billed thousands of...
13abc.com
Police searching for missing Bryan, Ohio man
BRYAN, Ohio (WTVG) - Police in Bryan Ohio are searching for a missing adult who they say may be at risk of hurting himself. Bryan Police are looking for 22-year-old Noah Johnson, a 22-year-old white male, described as 5′10″, 180 pounds, with blue eyes. Police said Johnson’s vehicle...
