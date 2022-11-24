Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Magical Christmas Botanical Garden in North Carolina this YearTravel MavenBelmont, NC
Arrest Warrant Issued For Friend Of Shanquella RobinsonStill UnsolvedCharlotte, NC
4 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Visit the Largest Drive-Through Light Show in North CarolinaTravel MavenMecklenburg County, NC
Related
thecharlotteweekly.com
Christmas story coming to life through drive-through Charlotte Nativity Festival
WEDDINGTON – The Charlotte Nativity Festival returns the first weekend in December to Weddington. The festival's goal is to bring the community together by sharing the story of Jesus Christ's birth and providing an opportunity to donate to area nonprofits. The free event will be hosted by The Church...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Gardhouse to launch scholarship initiative as part of Giving Tuesday
CHARLOTTE – GardHouse – a Charlotte-based nonprofit that develops college students of color for employment – will host its Giving Tuesday community event on Nov. 29 with a call to action that addresses a growing area of concern for its participants: student debt. Leaders will introduce a...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Union County Restaurant Inspections (Nov.18-24)
The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Nov. 18 to 24:. • Benton Crossroads Grill, 6004 Concord Hwy. – 100. • East Frank Superette And Kitchen, 209 E. Franklin St. – 98 • Knockout Enterprises (KO Food Truck), 1122 Turtle Ridge Drive – 100. •...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Indian Trail duo wins award at National Gingerbread House Competition
ASHEVILLE – Michael and Julie Andreacola, of Indian Trail, submitted a winning entry in the largest Annual National Gingerbread House Competition at The Omni Grove Park Inn. The competition not only attracted 219 entries but also celebrated its 30th year with new specialty awards, a new judge and increased prizes. More than $40,000 in cash and prizes were available to winners.
thecharlotteweekly.com
Research program studying Union County well water
CHAPEL HILL – The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s Superfund Research Program is conducting a study to prevent and reduce harmful exposure to contaminated well water. In coordination with its partners at Clean Water for NC, the program is conducting a survey to better understand well...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Native American Studies Center hosts ninth annual Winter Art Festival
LANCASTER – Just in time for the holiday season, shop for jewelry, Catawba pottery, baskets, quilts and one-of-a-kind artwork at the ninth Winter Native American Art and Craft Festival, held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 3 at USC Lancaster’s Native American Studies Center. Held in conjunction...
thecharlotteweekly.com
College Basketball: McLaurin drops 16 points in Queens loss to George Mason
FAIRFAX, Va. – The Queens University of Charlotte men’s basketball team fell to the George Mason Patriots, 72-65, on Nov. 26 at EagleBank Arena despite five Royals reaching double figures, including a season-high 16 points from BJ McLaurin. Queens (5-2) jumped out to an 18-6 lead banging five...
Comments / 0