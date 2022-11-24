ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Gardhouse to launch scholarship initiative as part of Giving Tuesday

CHARLOTTE – GardHouse – a Charlotte-based nonprofit that develops college students of color for employment – will host its Giving Tuesday community event on Nov. 29 with a call to action that addresses a growing area of concern for its participants: student debt. Leaders will introduce a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Union County Restaurant Inspections (Nov.18-24)

The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Nov. 18 to 24:. • Benton Crossroads Grill, 6004 Concord Hwy. – 100. • East Frank Superette And Kitchen, 209 E. Franklin St. – 98 • Knockout Enterprises (KO Food Truck), 1122 Turtle Ridge Drive – 100. •...
UNION COUNTY, NC
Indian Trail duo wins award at National Gingerbread House Competition

ASHEVILLE – Michael and Julie Andreacola, of Indian Trail, submitted a winning entry in the largest Annual National Gingerbread House Competition at The Omni Grove Park Inn. The competition not only attracted 219 entries but also celebrated its 30th year with new specialty awards, a new judge and increased prizes. More than $40,000 in cash and prizes were available to winners.
INDIAN TRAIL, NC
Research program studying Union County well water

CHAPEL HILL – The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s Superfund Research Program is conducting a study to prevent and reduce harmful exposure to contaminated well water. In coordination with its partners at Clean Water for NC, the program is conducting a survey to better understand well...
UNION COUNTY, NC
Native American Studies Center hosts ninth annual Winter Art Festival

LANCASTER – Just in time for the holiday season, shop for jewelry, Catawba pottery, baskets, quilts and one-of-a-kind artwork at the ninth Winter Native American Art and Craft Festival, held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 3 at USC Lancaster’s Native American Studies Center. Held in conjunction...
LANCASTER, SC
College Basketball: McLaurin drops 16 points in Queens loss to George Mason

FAIRFAX, Va. – The Queens University of Charlotte men’s basketball team fell to the George Mason Patriots, 72-65, on Nov. 26 at EagleBank Arena despite five Royals reaching double figures, including a season-high 16 points from BJ McLaurin. Queens (5-2) jumped out to an 18-6 lead banging five...
FAIRFAX, VA

