According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron, a Wayne County man has been arrested on multiple charges including drunk driving after a vehicle pursuit. On November 25, 2022, at approximately 6:50 pm Deputies Derek Dennis and Jerry Coffey observed a vehicle not stopping for a stop sign at the intersection of Meadow Creek and Dodson Hollow Roads. When the vehicle turned onto Kentucky Highway 1619 it crossed over into the opposite lane of travel. The Deputies activated their emergency equipment to make a traffic stop. The vehicle failed to stop and continued crossing lanes of traffic. The vehicle made several turns on different county and state roads. During the pursuit the Deputies observed the driver discarding something from the vehicle. The vehicle finally came to a stop on Frazer Chapel Road. Deputies were then able to take the driver into custody after a short struggle. The discarded item was recovered with the driver admitting it was the item from his vehicle which was a plastic bag containing methamphetamine residue.

WAYNE COUNTY, KY ・ 15 HOURS AGO