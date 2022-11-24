ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wfxrtv.com

WBB: Longwood at Virginia Tech

Highlights and reaction from Virginia Tech's meeting with Longwood at Cassell Coliseum on Sunday in Blacksburg. Highlights and reaction from Virginia Tech's meeting with Longwood at Cassell Coliseum on Sunday in Blacksburg. State semifinals set after Wythe, Glass and Heritage …. There will be a total of five Southwest Virginia...
BLACKSBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Wine down on Black Friday with Gladheart Wine & Brews

Gladheart Wine and Brews to host Black Friday nightcap with wine tasting. Wine down on Black Friday with Gladheart Wine & Brews. Gladheart Wine and Brews to host Black Friday nightcap with wine tasting. Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week Region 2C Finals …. Friday Night Blitz Game of...
SALEM, VA
wfxrtv.com

Foodie Friday: What to do with Thanksgiving leftovers

BLACKSBURG, Va (WFXR) — Each Friday on “Good Day Virginia” is Foodie Friday, we highlight restaurants, chefs, and more throughout southwest Virginia. If you’re stuck wondering what to do with all those Thanksgiving leftovers? WFXR’s Hazelmarie Anderson has you covered. She spoke with Chef JC Botero from The Inn at Virginia Tech, who shared some creative ways to get the bird and all the trimmings, back on the plate.
VIRGINIA STATE
wfxrtv.com

Fashion for Evergreens returns to Hotel Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) –The United Way and Hotel Roanoke are teaming up to do good this holiday season. They’ve officially kicked off their “Fashion for Evergreens” Christmas tree display and the competition is hot. There are over 25 trees decorated by local organizations and people can...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Local vendors gearing up for small business Saturday

ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) — Black Friday has come and gone but many local businesses are just starting to gear up as we head into small business Saturday. The day is used to celebrate and support small businesses in the community and with inflation and lingering effects from COVID-19 local businesses are encouraging the community to shop small this weekend.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

LPD responded to single shot fired on Saturday night

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Lynchburg Police responded to a gunshot fired on Saturday night. The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) says they responded at 11:30 p.m. to the 900 block of Main Street for a report of a single shot fired. They report being able to recover a cartridge casing in the area.
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

RPD investigating fatal hit and run

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police say they are investigating a hit and run after finding an unresponsive man near a road. The Roanoke Police Department reports receiving a 9-1-1 call about an injured person in the 5000 block of Salem Turnpike Northwest on Friday, Nov. 25 at 9:44 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene they located the man unresponsive and lying along an embankment. Roanoke Fire-EMS determined that he had passed away.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Southbound lanes on I-81 in Roanoke Co. shut down due to crash

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is reporting a tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 81 in Roanoke County. The crash has shut down southbound lanes. The crash is in the area of mile marker 138.4. Drivers should expect delays when traveling in the area.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

No injuries reported in Iron Gate house fire

IRON GATE, Va. (WFXR) — Iron Gate Volunteer Fire and Rescue was dispatched to a house fire on Sunday morning. Firefighters say at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27 multiple fire departments responded to the house fire including East End Fire and Rescue and Botetourt County Department of Fire and EMS.
IRON GATE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy