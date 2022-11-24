Read full article on original website
Three Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Roanoke citizens should be aware of the possibility of the sucker punch knockout gameCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Annual Vinton Christmas Parade is scheduled for December 1Cheryl E PrestonVinton, VA
Christmas Fantasyland in Downtown Roanoke is different than it was in the 1980sCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Christmas Trees on display in the Roanoke ValleyCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WBB: Longwood at Virginia Tech
Highlights and reaction from Virginia Tech's meeting with Longwood at Cassell Coliseum on Sunday in Blacksburg. Highlights and reaction from Virginia Tech's meeting with Longwood at Cassell Coliseum on Sunday in Blacksburg. State semifinals set after Wythe, Glass and Heritage …. There will be a total of five Southwest Virginia...
Wine down on Black Friday with Gladheart Wine & Brews
Gladheart Wine and Brews to host Black Friday nightcap with wine tasting. Wine down on Black Friday with Gladheart Wine & Brews. Gladheart Wine and Brews to host Black Friday nightcap with wine tasting. Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week Region 2C Finals …. Friday Night Blitz Game of...
State semifinals set after Wythe, Glass and Heritage advance with region crowns
(WFXR) — There will be a total of five Southwest Virginia squads competing for a spot in the state championship after George Wythe, E.C. Glass and Heritage won their respective region finals on Saturday. They join Christiansburg and Appomattox, who won on Friday night. The Maroons defeated Grayson County,...
Friday Night Blitz Week 14 Play of the Night - Christiansburg's Curtis Altizer
Friday Night Blitz Week 14 Play of the Night - Christiansburg's Curtis Altizer. Friday Night Blitz Week 14 Play of the Night – Christiansburg’s …. Friday Night Blitz Week 14 Play of the Night - Christiansburg's Curtis Altizer. Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week Region 2C Finals...
Foodie Friday: What to do with Thanksgiving leftovers
BLACKSBURG, Va (WFXR) — Each Friday on “Good Day Virginia” is Foodie Friday, we highlight restaurants, chefs, and more throughout southwest Virginia. If you’re stuck wondering what to do with all those Thanksgiving leftovers? WFXR’s Hazelmarie Anderson has you covered. She spoke with Chef JC Botero from The Inn at Virginia Tech, who shared some creative ways to get the bird and all the trimmings, back on the plate.
Fashion for Evergreens returns to Hotel Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) –The United Way and Hotel Roanoke are teaming up to do good this holiday season. They’ve officially kicked off their “Fashion for Evergreens” Christmas tree display and the competition is hot. There are over 25 trees decorated by local organizations and people can...
Local vendors gearing up for small business Saturday
ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) — Black Friday has come and gone but many local businesses are just starting to gear up as we head into small business Saturday. The day is used to celebrate and support small businesses in the community and with inflation and lingering effects from COVID-19 local businesses are encouraging the community to shop small this weekend.
LPD responded to single shot fired on Saturday night
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Lynchburg Police responded to a gunshot fired on Saturday night. The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) says they responded at 11:30 p.m. to the 900 block of Main Street for a report of a single shot fired. They report being able to recover a cartridge casing in the area.
Department of Forestry takes over fighting Tobacco Row Mountain Fire
— UPDATE 11/26 4:29 p.m.: According to Monelision Fire Department no injuries have been reported due to the brush fire on Tobacco Row Mountain. Firefighters say the biggest focus is containing the fire and they don’t suspect any residents will have to be evacuated. The Virginia Department of Forestry...
Brush fire burns trailer and multiple sheds in Bedford
BEDFORD, Va. (WFXR) — Forest Fire Department reports being on the scene of a 30-plus acre brush fire in Bedford. Firefighters say the fire has also burned a trailer and multiple sheds.
“It supports the people” local businesses share the importance of shopping small
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va (WFXR) — Several local businesses came together this weekend to celebrate Small Business Saturday. The day is used as a chance to support small businesses in the community– but local business owners tell WFXR they need ongoing support. Shannon Schultz is the owner of “Like...
RPD investigating fatal hit and run
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police say they are investigating a hit and run after finding an unresponsive man near a road. The Roanoke Police Department reports receiving a 9-1-1 call about an injured person in the 5000 block of Salem Turnpike Northwest on Friday, Nov. 25 at 9:44 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene they located the man unresponsive and lying along an embankment. Roanoke Fire-EMS determined that he had passed away.
Southbound lanes on I-81 in Roanoke Co. shut down due to crash
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is reporting a tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 81 in Roanoke County. The crash has shut down southbound lanes. The crash is in the area of mile marker 138.4. Drivers should expect delays when traveling in the area.
No injuries reported in Iron Gate house fire
IRON GATE, Va. (WFXR) — Iron Gate Volunteer Fire and Rescue was dispatched to a house fire on Sunday morning. Firefighters say at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27 multiple fire departments responded to the house fire including East End Fire and Rescue and Botetourt County Department of Fire and EMS.
