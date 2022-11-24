Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Make Your Christmas Card Photos Pop With an Unexpected LocationRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
Party Like It's 1920 at John Dillinger's Actual Speakeasy HideoutRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
3 Great Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
cbs4indy.com
1 arrested after deadly shooting in Hope, Indiana
HOPE, Ind. — The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office has a man in custody after a deadly shooting Saturday night. The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the 300 block of Elm Street in Hope shortly before 10 p.m. on a report of a person shot. When they arrived, they found 18-year-old Jesse Bragg suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.
cbs4indy.com
Person found shot to death in Lafayette alley
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Lafayette police are investigating after a male was found shot to death Friday afternoon in an alley. The Lafayette Police Department has launched a homicide investigation into the death. The male’s body was found around 2:15 p.m. Friday in an alley near 60 Green Street.
WIBC.com
IMPD Investigates Early Morning Homicide
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating an early Saturday-morning homicide. Officers were called to a home on South Temple Avenue, where they found a man who had been shot. The Indianapolis Fire Department arrived, and he was pronounced dead. As of Saturday afternoon, no one has been arrested in connection...
cbs4indy.com
Triple murder suspect jailed on pre-trial release violation
INDIANAPOLIS — Accused triple killer Caden Smith turned 18 last Wednesday morning and celebrated with a female friend in her brother’s house, where Indy police detectives served a search warrant and claimed they found marijuana, ammunition and four guns. Smith was out on bond at the time, wearing...
cbs4indy.com
2 dead after train crashes into car in Rush County
RUSH COUNTY, Ind. –Police are investigating after two people were killed in a crash involving a train and passenger vehicle early Sunday morning. The Rush County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 2 a.m. on County Road 700 West in Arlington. When police arrived, they found two occupants of a passenger vehicle dead. No injuries were reported on the train.
cbs4indy.com
Male shot, killed on Indy’s southeast side
INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after a male was found shot to death early Saturday morning on Indy’s southeast side. Police were called to the 3300 block of S. Temple Avenue around midnight for a person shot. When they arrived, they found the male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound(s). The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Teen suspected of killing 3, back in custody after pretrial violation
The teenager charged with murdering three people in December 2021 is back in jail following a pretrial violation.
cbs4indy.com
Columbus police seek driver who opened fire during Thanksgiving road rage shooting
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Police in Columbus are looking for a man accused of firing multiple shots at a vehicle during a road rage incident on Thanksgiving. At about 4:40 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to Indianapolis Road near Brian Drive. Police said they spoke with a man who told...
cbs4indy.com
Edinburgh man arrested on murder charge after Thanksgiving shooting
EDINBURGH, Ind. — A 20-year-old Edinburgh man is facing a murder charge after he shot and killed a person on Thanksgiving, the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office said. At about 6:15 p.m. Thursday, sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the area of 15000 North Bluff Road.
Former Delphi investigator always thought more than one person could be involved
Former FBI Special Agent in Charge Paul Keenan oversaw the bureau's role in the Delphi case for nearly two years. He said investigators always thought that the crime could've been committed by more than one person.
cbs4indy.com
Man arrested for attempted murder after Thanksgiving stabbing in Muncie
MUNCIE, Ind. — The Muncie Police Department has arrested a 58-year-old man after a Thanksgiving stabbing. Charles Harris is charged with attempted murder and is currently being held in the Delaware County Jail. According to police, officers were called to a home in the 800 block of S. Madison...
Indy family asks public to help catch driver who hit 8-year-old and fled
INDIANAPOLIS — A Indianapolis family on the city’s near southeast side is asking for the public’s help in identifying a driver who hit their 8-year-old son and then fled the scene. According to an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Report, the hit-and-run occurred at 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday in the 1100 block of St. Paul Street, a […]
Fatality reported in I-69 semi crash
ANDERSON, Ind — INDOT reports a person is dead after a semi crash on Interstate 69 in Madison County. It happened shortly after 11 a.m. Friday. A semi trailer overturned between Markelville Road and Rangeline Road near Anderson. Indiana State Police has not yet released any details in the...
WIBC.com
Coroner-Elect: Body Count Will Rise for One of Indiana’s Most Prolific Serial Killers
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Bones found in the 1990s on Fox Hallow Farms in Westfield are linked to Herb Baumeister, the man largely considered Indiana’s most prolific serial killer. In 1996, authorities found only 11 DNA profiles among the bones and identified eight of the men. Now, that...
cbs4indy.com
Texas woman scams Indiana man out of $1.2 million
NEW PALESTINE, Ind. — A Fort Worth, Texas, woman is accused of scamming a New Palestine man out of more than $1 million over a 16-month period in which she lied to him about medical expenses but instead used the money he sent her to gamble at Oklahoma casinos.
Plane crashes near Indianapolis Regional Airport
The plane crash happened off Mt. Comfort Road, just north of I-70.
Neighbors react to 16-year-old killed in Friday shooting
Numbers show that more teens have been killed by gun violence this year than all last year. This year numbers show that 14 teens have been killed by gun violence in Indianapolis.
Firefighters find person dead inside home while responding to house fire
MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. — Fire investigators in Hancock County are looking into a house fire where a person was found dead inside Wednesday night. Emergency crews with the McCordsville Police Department and the Vernon Township Fire Department were called to the fire in the Bay Creek subdivision around 9 p.m. When they arrived, firefighters found a person dead inside the home.
korncountry.com
North High School employee arrested for child solicitation, fired after two decades at school
Johnson was fired when Bartholomew Consolidated School Corporation (BCSC) learned of the charges on November 23, BCSC Communications Coordinator Josh Burnett said in a statement to LocalNewsDigital. During one of those exchanges, authorities allege that Johnson, 52, arranged to meet with the minor for the purpose of having a sexual...
Local lawyer talks complexities, unusual aspects of latest Delphi developments
INDIANAPOLIS — More questions than answers has always been a feature of the Delphi investigation, and this latest phase of the case is no different. It has nearly been a month since Richard Allen was first arrested in connection to the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German in Delphi in 2017, but still, the […]
Comments / 0