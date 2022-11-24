ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

cbs4indy.com

1 arrested after deadly shooting in Hope, Indiana

HOPE, Ind. — The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office has a man in custody after a deadly shooting Saturday night. The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the 300 block of Elm Street in Hope shortly before 10 p.m. on a report of a person shot. When they arrived, they found 18-year-old Jesse Bragg suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.
HOPE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Person found shot to death in Lafayette alley

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Lafayette police are investigating after a male was found shot to death Friday afternoon in an alley. The Lafayette Police Department has launched a homicide investigation into the death. The male’s body was found around 2:15 p.m. Friday in an alley near 60 Green Street.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WIBC.com

IMPD Investigates Early Morning Homicide

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating an early Saturday-morning homicide. Officers were called to a home on South Temple Avenue, where they found a man who had been shot. The Indianapolis Fire Department arrived, and he was pronounced dead. As of Saturday afternoon, no one has been arrested in connection...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Triple murder suspect jailed on pre-trial release violation

INDIANAPOLIS — Accused triple killer Caden Smith turned 18 last Wednesday morning and celebrated with a female friend in her brother’s house, where Indy police detectives served a search warrant and claimed they found marijuana, ammunition and four guns. Smith was out on bond at the time, wearing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

2 dead after train crashes into car in Rush County

RUSH COUNTY, Ind. –Police are investigating after two people were killed in a crash involving a train and passenger vehicle early Sunday morning. The Rush County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 2 a.m. on County Road 700 West in Arlington. When police arrived, they found two occupants of a passenger vehicle dead. No injuries were reported on the train.
RUSH COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Male shot, killed on Indy’s southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after a male was found shot to death early Saturday morning on Indy’s southeast side. Police were called to the 3300 block of S. Temple Avenue around midnight for a person shot. When they arrived, they found the male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound(s). The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Edinburgh man arrested on murder charge after Thanksgiving shooting

EDINBURGH, Ind. — A 20-year-old Edinburgh man is facing a murder charge after he shot and killed a person on Thanksgiving, the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office said. At about 6:15 p.m. Thursday, sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the area of 15000 North Bluff Road.
EDINBURGH, IN
cbs4indy.com

Man arrested for attempted murder after Thanksgiving stabbing in Muncie

MUNCIE, Ind. — The Muncie Police Department has arrested a 58-year-old man after a Thanksgiving stabbing. Charles Harris is charged with attempted murder and is currently being held in the Delaware County Jail. According to police, officers were called to a home in the 800 block of S. Madison...
MUNCIE, IN
WTHR

Fatality reported in I-69 semi crash

ANDERSON, Ind — INDOT reports a person is dead after a semi crash on Interstate 69 in Madison County. It happened shortly after 11 a.m. Friday. A semi trailer overturned between Markelville Road and Rangeline Road near Anderson. Indiana State Police has not yet released any details in the...
MADISON COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Texas woman scams Indiana man out of $1.2 million

NEW PALESTINE, Ind. — A Fort Worth, Texas, woman is accused of scamming a New Palestine man out of more than $1 million over a 16-month period in which she lied to him about medical expenses but instead used the money he sent her to gamble at Oklahoma casinos.
NEW PALESTINE, IN
WTHR

Firefighters find person dead inside home while responding to house fire

MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. — Fire investigators in Hancock County are looking into a house fire where a person was found dead inside Wednesday night. Emergency crews with the McCordsville Police Department and the Vernon Township Fire Department were called to the fire in the Bay Creek subdivision around 9 p.m. When they arrived, firefighters found a person dead inside the home.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN

