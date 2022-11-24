ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

Twitter reportedly scraps holiday pay for contractors as part of new rules that will begin during Thanksgiving

By Kate Duffy
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OR9r9_0jMJke4100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fUagq_0jMJke4100
Twitter owner Elon Musk.

Patrick Pleul/AP

  • Twitter has cut holiday pay for contractors from Thanksgiving onwards, per a Platformer reporter.
  • The company also fired some engineers because their "code is not satisfactory," per a Verge reporter.
  • Elon Musk has introduced cost-cutting measures at Twitter since taking over the company.

Elon Musk's Twitter has decided to scrap holiday pay for contractors working for the social-media company, according to Platformer reporter Zoë Schiffer.

The measure will start during Thanksgiving, according to Schiffer.

Amid the mass layoffs since Musk's takeover, Twitter started to fire contractors on November 12 and those affected found out they'd lost their job when they were locked out of work accounts, Axios reported.

It's not the only measure that Twitter has reportedly introduced in the runup to Thanksgiving.

The Verge's Alex Heath said on Thursday that some Twitter engineers received an email on Wednesday evening, saying they were fired because their "code is not satisfactory." Twitter sent "performance warning" emails to other engineers, telling them to "restore our confidence and demonstrate your contributions to the team," according to Heath.

The report came off the back of a leaked email, seen by Insider , saying on Monday that all Twitter employees who were coding or doing technical work would be expected to submit a weekly summary of everything they've worked on.

Twitter didn't immediately respond to Insider's request for comment made outside of normal US operating hours about the company reportedly cutting contractors' holiday pay and firing some engineers.

Musk tweeted on Thursday that Twitter users may notice "small, sometimes major, improvements in speed" on the app, adding that it would be more significant in countries at a distance from the US.

The reported changes in Twitter's workforce come at a time when the company is cutting costs.

Twitter said on Monday in a company email viewed by Insider's Kali Hays that it was facing "a challenging economic climate where greater attention to cost management is essential." It listed the number of perks that it would no longer pay for, including home WiFi, wellness, and quarterly team activities.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 3

Related
Business Insider

Mark Cuban tells Elon Musk 'your business, your decision' after his suggestion that only certain users should pay the $8 verification fee was bluntly rejected

Elon Musk bluntly rejected Mark Cuban's suggestions about a free verification program for some users on the social-media platform. Cuban, a billionaire entrepreneur, quote-tweeted Musk's post to Jack Dorsey about Twitter accounts using Community Notes, formerly known as Birdwatch, a feature that allows users to identify and flag misleading information.
Fortune

Vomiting into trash cans, crying at the Halloween party, and ghost employees: Elon Musk’s first days at Twitter as he attempts to put the company ‘on a healthy path’

Elon Musk’s tenure as Twitter CEO has gotten off to a hectic start. The two weeks since Elon Musk’s $44 billion Twitter takeover have been eventful, to say the least. The day before closing the deal, Musk entered Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters with a smile on his face before holding a friendly meeting with his new staff. At the same time, he also pledged in an open letter to advertisers that he would turn the platform into a “common digital town square” where users could amicably share ideas across borders and ideologies.
Business Insider

Trump has reportedly told people he can't leave his Twitter clone Truth Social because he'd risk torpedoing a company tied to his name

Trump privately voiced why he feels he can't leave Truth Social, the Washington Post reports. Leaving for Twitter would risk Truth Social failing, and it's too closely associated with his brand, the Post reported. Trump has said publicly he wouldn't rejoin Twitter because he's committed to Truth Social. Conservatives rejoiced...
Business Insider

Business Insider

749K+
Followers
45K+
Post
444M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy