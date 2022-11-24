Read full article on original website
Related
Cape Gazette
302 Food Rescue unveiled in Milford
As the weather turns frigid in the Cape Region, the Food Bank of Delaware has teamed up with Bayhealth and Food Lion to start a new program to help get food to those in need. The program is 302 Food Rescue, an app that helps connect volunteers with food pantries to deliver fresh foods from participating grocery stores, restaurants and caterers. Bayhealth serves as the primary sponsor, while the Food Bank provides volunteers and Food Lion is helping to provide food.
Cape Gazette
Health Fitness & Leisure Expo seeks exhibitors March 11
Delaware Resorts Expos announces its 4th Annual Health Fitness & Leisure Expo is scheduled for Saturday, March 11, at Cape Henlopen High School on Kings Highway in Lewes. More than 80 exhibitors will offer a full array of health, fitness, retirement community and leisure-related products and services for current and future resort-area residents and their homes. Lead sponsor Beebe Healthcare will again offer free health screenings.
delawarepublic.org
New Sussex County Substation looks to improve reliability for Delaware Delaware Electric Cooperative customers
Delaware Electric Cooperative has completed construction on a new $4.4 million substation in Sussex County. The Dorey Substation went on line late last month, providing power to an estimated 2,100 homes in the Georgetown area. “This was an old switching station that previously provided power to one of our transmission...
hwy.co
Add the James Farm Ecological Preserve to Your List
Delaware beaches tend to be very busy in the summertime. If you’re looking for a peaceful retreat while remaining close to the coastline, perhaps you should drive to the James Farm Ecological Preserve, DE. From hiking trails and observation decks to educational programs and a sandy beach, it’s a...
Cape Gazette
Community Bank donation supports Milton Fire Department
Community Bank Delaware recently presented a $2,500 donation to Milton Fire Department in support of its new addition. The bank has committed to donate a total of $7,500 over a three-year period. To meet the increased needs resulting from the population growth in Milton, it was necessary for the Milton...
Cape Gazette
Bayhealth is top fundraiser in state for heart health
The Southern Delaware Heart Walk was one for the record books with premier sponsor Bayhealth far exceeding its fundraising goal, becoming the American Heart Association of Delaware’s top health system fundraiser in Delaware with more than $51,000 donated. This comes just a week before Bayhealth, AHA, Food Bank of...
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth professor pens second novel
The long-held dream comes true once again for Rehoboth author Ethan Joella, whose second novel, “A Quiet Life,” will be released by Simon & Schuster Tuesday, Nov. 29. In November 2021, when Simon & Schuster published his first book, “A Little Hope,” Joella was told the publisher generally waits to see how the first novel sells before buying a second one. However, Simon & Schuster signed him for a second novel before the first was even available for sale.
Cape Gazette
Gallo Gives Foundation awards community donations
As part of its continual effort to make a difference in the community in which its associates live and serve, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty’s Gallo Gives Foundation awarded its quarterly donations to: First Tee Delaware, Autism Delaware, Sussex Strong Foundation, Community Resource Center, Cape Community Fund, Sussex Housing Group, and Beebe Medical Foundation. In all, $11,500 was donated in this round of giving.
Cape Gazette
Sussex Consortium students tie-dye donated Buddy Walk T-shirts
When Sussex Consortium teacher Catherine Flaherty received the gift of leftover donated T-shirts from the Rehoboth Beach Boardwalk Buddy Walk, she saw an opportunity for an art and learning project. To thank the Boardwalk Buddy Walk, Flaherty’s class tie-dyed shirts for the board members. “We had so much fun...
Cape Gazette
Reflections on Sussex, The Nature Conservancy and the future
I have been lucky to live in Sussex County my entire life, and my family has been here for generations. Many of us who have lived here for so long have seen the county transform from a quiet, rural setting to a place bustling with new development and ever busier beaches and towns. The challenge has been – and will likely always be – how we can preserve and protect Sussex County’s natural resources while continuing to grow the county’s economic opportunities for its residents.
Cape Gazette
Walter David Racine III, loved sailing
Walter “Dave” David Racine III, 87, of Rehoboth Beach, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, at his home. He was born Monday morning March 11, 1935, in Wilmington, son of the late Walter David Jr. and Helen (Solway) Racine. Dave lived in NYC until 1938, when the family...
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth Public School building added to historic diorama
Several Rehoboth Beach residents living today attended the brick Rehoboth Beach Public School built along the north side of third-block Rehoboth Avenue in 1908. The old brick schoolhouse building was Rehoboth’s second such facility. Today, the new City Hall occupies that location. Students from first to 11th grade were...
WGMD Radio
DSP & Seaford PD Holding Community Cafe Monday Morning
Delaware State Police Troop 5 and Seaford Police will host a Community Cafe on Monday, November 28 beginning at 9am at Smith’s Cafe on Sussex Highway in Seaford. Troop 5 Administration, Seaford Police Administration and Community Engagement Officers will be on hand to meet and talk with members of the public. State and Local police want to strengthen their relationship with the communities they serve.
Cape Gazette
Giving thanks for charity through golf
Charity fundraising golf tournaments raise billions of dollars each year throughout the United States. The professional golf tours and their associations with local charities generate much of this money. However, most charity golf events are not involved with the PGA or LPGA. Instead, these tournaments serve local needs or a regional element of larger charitable interests.
Cape Gazette
Georgetown homeless village opening delayed
The planned opening before Thanksgiving of the homeless Pallet village in Georgetown has been delayed. The 40 cabin-like, 64-square-foot units were fabricated by a team of volunteers from several county companies in mid-October on First State Community Action Agency property in downtown Georgetown. In a partnership between Town of Georgetown...
PhillyBite
Best Mexican Restaurants in Delaware
- I love eating at the best Mexican restaurants whenever I'm in Delaware. From Newark to Wilmington, there are dozens of excellent Mexican restaurants. These are some of my favorites, and I'd like to share them with you. Mariachi Restaurant in Rehoboth Beach DE. Mariachi Restaurant offers authentic Spanish and...
Cape Gazette
Historic Maull House will be open to the public Dec. 3
The Col. David Hall Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will welcome visitors to the Thomas Maull House from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3, at 536 Pilottown Road, Lewes. In addition to tours, there will be a bake sale and hand-knit maritime mitts for sale,...
Cape Gazette
Lewes-Rehoboth Rotary Club honors past presidents
Lewes-Rehoboth Beach Rotary Club held its annual ceremony and dinner to honor and thank past presidents Oct. 24 at the Children’s Beach House in Lewes. Honorees shown are (l-r) George Jarvis (2019-20), Jason Bentley (2018-19), Parker Livingston (2017-18), Jack Riddle (2012-13), Chuck Ward (2020-21), Andrew Ratner (2002-03), Michael Makowski (1999-2000), Bill Huntley (2021-22), and Anis Saliba (1981-82).
Cape Gazette
Paige A. Lynch, George & Lynch retiree
Paige A. Lynch, 61, of Houston, passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Paige was born and raised in Milford, and had a lifelong career of 42 years with George & Lynch Inc., where he worked his way through the company to ultimately being equipment superintendent.
Cape Gazette
Louis P. Corrozi, active church member
Louis P. Corrozi, 75, of Rehoboth Beach, passed away Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at ChristianaCare Seasons AccentCare in Wilmington Hospital. Lou was born June 23, 1947, in Wilmington, son of the late John S. Corrozi and Mary (DeAngelis) Corrozi. He was a graduate of Salesianum High School and attended University of Delaware.
Comments / 0