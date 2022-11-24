ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bill Belichick comments on two controversial calls that hurt Patriots in loss to Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS — The officiating crew was heavily involved on Thanksgiving, as the Patriots fell to the Vikings, 33-26, in Minnesota. The most controversial call of the night came on an overturned touchdown late in the third quarter. Hunter Henry initially hauled in a pass at the goal line to put the Patriots up, 30-23, but after video review, the call on the field was overturned. Following the game, Henry remained adamant that he caught it, but New England settled for a field goal and didn’t score for the remainder of the evening.
Buccaneers vs. Browns: How to watch week 12 football for free

DraftKings promo code:$150 bonus for Thanksgiving weekend football

How to watch Jets vs. Bears in week 12 NFL football, TV, free live stream

NFL RedZone 2022, Week 12: Live start time, how to watch on TV, without cable

Falcons vs. Commanders: How to watch NFL football on FOX

Mac Jones is finally headed in the right direction with Patriots | Mark Daniels

We live in a world that’s hypercritical. When you’re a quarterback, you’re either a future MVP candidate or someone your fanbase wants to move on from. Perspective is a virtue. It’s hard to have it when your team is losing. It’s tough to take moral victories when two of your division rivals have two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. It’s even harder to look at the silver lining when you watched Tom Brady for 20 years.
How to watch Packers vs. Eagles on Sunday night for free in Week 12

How Patriots' loss to Vikings affected New England's playoff standing

Thursday’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings knocked the Patriots off the AFC playoff ladder at least temporarily. New England fell to 6-5 which dropped them from the No. 6 position to No. 8 in the conference as the Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) and New York Jets (6-4), who don’t play until Sunday each moved up past them. Seven teams make the playoffs from each conference. The No. 1 overall seed gets a bye. The division winners are the top four seeds and the three wild card teams are seeded 5-7.
