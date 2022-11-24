ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
College Football News

Coaches Poll Top 25 Rankings Prediction Week 14

What will the 2022 Coaches Top 25 Poll potentially look like after Week 13? It’s our predicted best guess on the college football rankings. This is NOT the actual 2022 Week 14 USA TODAY Coaches Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be.
FanSided

Projected College Football Playoff rankings after Michigan downs Ohio State

Michigan’s emphatic victory over Ohio State will shake up the College Football Playoff rankings and put the Wolverines in line for some first-place votes. Ohio State was a sizable favorite over Michigan despite sitting just one place ahead of them in the College Football Playoff rankings. The Wolverines proved it was a mistake to doubt them by wallopping their rivals.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

What Jim Harbaugh Said After Blowout Win Over Ohio State

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was all smiles during his postgame press conference after Saturday's blowout win over Ohio State. The Wolverines leader was understandably happy with his team after coming into Columbus and leaving with a 45-23 final score. Harbaugh wasn't surprised by Michigan's dominance in the biggest game...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Urban Meyer Getting Mentioned For Prominent College Job

Urban Meyer has not coached in college in four years, but that doesn't mean he isn't still being mentioned for jobs. The latest opening people are imagining Meyer as a fit for is Cincinnati. The Bearcats are looking for a new head coach after Luke Fickell agreed to take over the reins at Wisconsin.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Kirk Ferentz Is Getting Crushed For Iowa's Performance vs. Nebraska

Iowa entered this Friday's game against Nebraska on a four-game winning streak. However, all the positive momentum the Hawkeyes have built over the past month has just been destroyed by the Cornhuskers. The Hawkeyes are trailing 17-0 to the Cornhuskers at halftime. Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson had 196 passing yards...
LINCOLN, NE
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan gets commitment from 2023 linebacker from Ohio

Michigan’s football program has scored a win in Ohio ahead of Saturday’s top-five clash against the Buckeyes in Columbus. Cincinnati Princeton 2023 three-star linebacker Breeon Ishmail announced his commitment to the Wolverines on Friday afternoon in a post on Twitter, choosing them over four other finalists: Tennessee, Pitt, Cincinnati and Louisville.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Look: Paul Finebaum Releases His New Top 4 Rankings

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum has released his new top four rankings. The longtime ESPN college football analyst has released his new rankings on Sunday morning. Finebaum has Georgia at No. 1. “The Dawgs dogged it in the first half against Georgia Tech. You can expect that they were...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Look: Jim Harbaugh Reacts To Michigan Players Planting Flag

Michigan got the biggest win of its season to date on Saturday against Ohio State. The Wolverines went up to Columbus, a place they hadn't won in since 2000, and plastered the Buckeyes by 22, 45-23. The win got them to 12-0 and sent them to the Big Ten Championship Game for the second-consecutive season.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WolverineDigest

Michigan Lands Commitment On Eve Of 'The Game'

The No. 3 ranked Wolverines got a bit of good news on Friday as they prepare for their big showdown in Columbus with No. 2 Ohio State. Breeon Ishmail, a rising three-star athlete out of Cincinnati (Ohio) announced his commitment to Michigan via his social media account earlier today. According...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Paul Finebaum says Heisman Trophy race is over ahead of Championship Weekend

Paul Finebaum doesn’t need to see what happens in Championship Weekend to declare a winner for the Heisman Trophy. According to Finebaum, the Heisman race was decided over Rivalry Weekend. Sunday morning, Finebaum made an appearance on ESPN’s SportsCenter to discuss the Heisman battle. With injuries to Hendon Hooker...
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Nebraska Coach Decision

After months of speculation, Nebraska has locked in on a target to fill its head coaching vacancy. It appears the Cornhuskers want Matt Rhule to lead their program. "Nebraska has zeroed in on former Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule as @HuskerFBNation’s next head coach, and the two sides hope to finalize a deal in the coming days, sources tell ESPN," Chris Low reported on Friday afternoon.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

LeBron James Has Blunt Reaction To Ohio State's Loss

LeBron James is a well-known Ohio State superfan. Naturally, the NBA superstar was not too pleased by the Buckeyes' performance in Saturday's home loss to the rival Michigan Wolverines. "Good Ole Old Fashion A** Kicking!!!" James wrote on Twitter. LeBron certainly isn't wrong. Despite entering the game as eight-point favorites,...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Loses Another Key Starter For Michigan Game

Ohio State is a little banged up heading into "The Game" this afternoon. Standout running back TreVeyon Henderson and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba are two of several Buckeyes who were declared out before today. Right guard Matt Jones, who was a game-time decision, has now been ruled out, according to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Video Of Sad Ohio State Fan Going Viral

It's far from over in Columbus, but Ohio State fans are starting to feel the pressure down four with Michigan driving and the fourth quarter fast approaching. The energy in The Shoe is starting to dissipate with each yard gained by the Wolverines' offense. And no fan embodied that more...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy