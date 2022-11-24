ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Don't toss your grease down the drain after Thanksgiving

WASHINGTON — As you get ready to cook your Thanksgiving feast, WSSC Water is reminding homeowners how to properly dispose of cooking grease. Officials caution that pouring grease down a sink drain can lead to a costly sewer backup when the cooking is done. WSSC Water said there is...
Here's what Thanksgiving foods you can bring through TSA

WASHINGTON — As busy travelers rush through the airport this holiday season, security checkpoints will certainly be a part of the journey, and it's usually not the favorite. Long lines amongst the hustle and bustle, all while working to remember the rules, can feel like the price to pay for the fun that lies ahead.
