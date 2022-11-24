ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 1

Related
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winners: $4 million prize won in Norwood

One lucky lottery ticket-holder in Massachusetts has beaten incredibly slim odds to score a $4 million prize. The $4 million award, the top prize in the “$4,000,000 Spectacular” scratch-off lottery game, was won Friday. The winning ticket was bought at a Shaw’s supermarket location in Norwood. The winnings amount to $2.6 million before taxes. The odds of winning the award are one in 5.04 million.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: Massachusetts residents to see 14% tax refunds by December

Massachusetts residents are set to receive 14% tax refunds by December of this year. The refunds are due to a stipulation in Massachusetts law; when tax revenue collections in a fiscal year exceed an annual tax revenue cap, the excess revenue is given back to taxpayers, according to the Massachusetts website. Such a case occurred this year, with the total exceeding the price cap stipulated by chapter 62F of the Massachusetts General Laws by $2.941 billion.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Mass. State Lottery: 2 ‘Lucky for Life’ players win $25K a year for life

Two Bay Staters will never miss their holiday bonuses again after they each won $25,000 a year for life from the Massachusetts State Lottery on Tuesday. Both of the winners were playing the “Lucky for Life” lottery game. The player must select five numbers ranging from one through 48, and one Lucky Ball number ranging one through eight. The individuals who won $25,000 a year for life matched all five of their first numbers, but did not match the Lucky Ball.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Medical Notes: Nov. 28, 2022

AGAWAM - The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI-WM) of Western Massachusetts would like to inform the public that the NAMI Connection Recovery Support Groups have resumed in a virtual format. Mondays, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Access online with zoom: https://us02web.zom.us/j/88206475051; access by phone, 646-558-8656, meeting ID: 88206475051. Wednesdays, 6...
HOLYOKE, MA
WCVB

Massachusetts communities kick off holiday season with various celebrations

QUINCY, Mass. — There was a rumor that Santa Claus was going to be dropping in via helicopter for a quick visit to the Boston area this weekend. Thousands of all ages patiently waited at Pageant Field in Quincy, Massachusetts, and Old Saint Nick landed at around noon to greet as many children as possible — a welcome sight for parents given the COVID-19 pandemic put some holiday traditions on pause.
QUINCY, MA
travelawaits.com

12 Quaint Massachusetts Towns Perfect To Visit During Christmas

New England has no shortage of towns that could be mistaken for a Currier & Ives print come to life, or, at the very least, the set of Gilmore Girls. All around the Northeast at Christmas, you can find plenty of cozy, light-strung streets to stroll, spiked cocoa in hand, but the largest density of holiday-ready villages is in Massachusetts.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

2 Mass. men clocked over 100 MPH in NH, charged with drunk driving

BOW, N.H. – Two Massachusetts men were arrested early Sunday morning on drunk driving charges after police say they were clocked at speeds over 100 MPH.New Hampshire State Police said 25-year-old Jacob Hulsoor of Dorchester was caught on radar driving about 120 MPH just after 3 a.m. on Interstate 93 in Bow.After stopping Hulsoor, police charged him with aggravated driving under the influence. He is set to appear in court at a later date.Earlier in the night, the same trooper stopped Lionel Desilva, 45, of Merrimac. State police said Desilva was driving 100 MPH on I-93 in Concord.Desilva was also charged with aggravated drunk driving.
BOW, NH
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
89K+
Followers
70K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy