Read full article on original website
Related
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Amherst
A winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was the highest lottery prize won in Massachusetts on Saturday. The ticket was sold at R&P Package Store. The next-highest lottery prize won on Saturday was a $15,000 Keno ticket sold at The Brook Kitchen and Tap in Holbrook. Overall, there were 185 winning...
Massachusetts State Lottery winners: $4 million prize won in Norwood
One lucky lottery ticket-holder in Massachusetts has beaten incredibly slim odds to score a $4 million prize. The $4 million award, the top prize in the “$4,000,000 Spectacular” scratch-off lottery game, was won Friday. The winning ticket was bought at a Shaw’s supermarket location in Norwood. The winnings amount to $2.6 million before taxes. The odds of winning the award are one in 5.04 million.
Mass. State Lottery: Here’s who won $2 million with a scratch ticket
The winner of a $2 million scratch ticket chose to receive his prize in cash, the Massachusetts State Lottery said. Fredi Rubio, of Sterling, won his $2 million prize playing the “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” scratch ticket game. Rubio purchased his ticket from Appletown Market in Sterling. Rubio chose...
PHOTOS: Pink sunrise seen across western Massachusetts
22News viewers sent in photos of the sunrise in western Massachusetts Sunday morning.
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Massachusetts residents to see 14% tax refunds by December
Massachusetts residents are set to receive 14% tax refunds by December of this year. The refunds are due to a stipulation in Massachusetts law; when tax revenue collections in a fiscal year exceed an annual tax revenue cap, the excess revenue is given back to taxpayers, according to the Massachusetts website. Such a case occurred this year, with the total exceeding the price cap stipulated by chapter 62F of the Massachusetts General Laws by $2.941 billion.
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties November 27, 2022 edition
Adrienne N. Lachappelle, Adrienne N. Brodowski and Michael W. Lachappelle to Campbell Drive LLC, 24 Campbell Drive, $300,000. Campagnari Construction LLC, receiver, Agawam Town and Catherine Carrier to Campagnari Construction LLC, 20 Ottawa St., $151,000.
Food Stamps: Massachusetts’ Benefits Schedule for December 2022 and How To Get SNAP EBT Discounts
SNAP is run by the Department of Transitional Assistance (DTA) in Massachusetts, helping low-income households expand their food budget by sending out monthly benefits through the Massachusetts EBT...
MassLive.com
Mass. State Lottery: 2 ‘Lucky for Life’ players win $25K a year for life
Two Bay Staters will never miss their holiday bonuses again after they each won $25,000 a year for life from the Massachusetts State Lottery on Tuesday. Both of the winners were playing the “Lucky for Life” lottery game. The player must select five numbers ranging from one through 48, and one Lucky Ball number ranging one through eight. The individuals who won $25,000 a year for life matched all five of their first numbers, but did not match the Lucky Ball.
Medical Notes: Nov. 28, 2022
AGAWAM - The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI-WM) of Western Massachusetts would like to inform the public that the NAMI Connection Recovery Support Groups have resumed in a virtual format. Mondays, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Access online with zoom: https://us02web.zom.us/j/88206475051; access by phone, 646-558-8656, meeting ID: 88206475051. Wednesdays, 6...
Powerball: See the winning numbers in Saturday’s $48 million drawing
It’s time to grab your tickets and check to see if you’re a big winner! The Powerball lottery jackpot continues to rise after one lucky winner in Kansas won $93 million in the November 19 drawing. Is this your lucky night?. Here are Saturday’s winning lottery numbers:
WCVB
Massachusetts communities kick off holiday season with various celebrations
QUINCY, Mass. — There was a rumor that Santa Claus was going to be dropping in via helicopter for a quick visit to the Boston area this weekend. Thousands of all ages patiently waited at Pageant Field in Quincy, Massachusetts, and Old Saint Nick landed at around noon to greet as many children as possible — a welcome sight for parents given the COVID-19 pandemic put some holiday traditions on pause.
These holiday movies were filmed in New England
Many towns in Massachusetts are considered to be picturesque holiday communities. But if holiday charm is measured in Hallmark-esque movies, Connecticut takes the win.
20 lottery tickets with 6-figure prizes sold in Massachusetts last week
BOSTON — There were nearly two dozen lottery tickets with prizes of at least $100,000 sold in Massachusetts last week. Between Monday and Saturday, 19 people hit for lottery prizes worth $100,000, according to the Massachusetts Lottery Commission. There was one winning ticket worth $650,000. The winners are as...
travelawaits.com
12 Quaint Massachusetts Towns Perfect To Visit During Christmas
New England has no shortage of towns that could be mistaken for a Currier & Ives print come to life, or, at the very least, the set of Gilmore Girls. All around the Northeast at Christmas, you can find plenty of cozy, light-strung streets to stroll, spiked cocoa in hand, but the largest density of holiday-ready villages is in Massachusetts.
2 Mass. men clocked over 100 MPH in NH, charged with drunk driving
BOW, N.H. – Two Massachusetts men were arrested early Sunday morning on drunk driving charges after police say they were clocked at speeds over 100 MPH.New Hampshire State Police said 25-year-old Jacob Hulsoor of Dorchester was caught on radar driving about 120 MPH just after 3 a.m. on Interstate 93 in Bow.After stopping Hulsoor, police charged him with aggravated driving under the influence. He is set to appear in court at a later date.Earlier in the night, the same trooper stopped Lionel Desilva, 45, of Merrimac. State police said Desilva was driving 100 MPH on I-93 in Concord.Desilva was also charged with aggravated drunk driving.
Massachusetts and Georgia both claim this popular holiday tune
There's a dispute over where this popular Christmas carol was written.
Massachusetts State Lottery: Here’s who won $1 million prize from Mobil gas station
The winner of a $1 million scratch ticket sold at a Mobil gas station in Adams claimed her prize in a one-time cash payout of $650,000 before taxes on Monday, Nov. 14, the Massachusetts State Lottery said. Karen Andrews of Adams told the lottery she wanted to play the “$4,000,000...
PVTA waiving bus fees through the end of the year
From now until the end of the year you can ride a PVTA bus for free in every Western Massachusetts city and town the Pioneer Valley Transit Authority buses transport passengers.
Caesars promo code for Ravens-Jaguars scores massive first bet insurance
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to masslive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The best Caesars promo code offer is delivering a trio of bonuses for Ravens-Jaguars this Sunday. While players in Maryland will be able...
Here’s Why it’s Illegal in Massachusetts to Remove Mattress Tags
As we continue to examine some strange Massachusetts laws along with laws that are still on the books even though they are archaic, one law that I always wondered about was the "removing the tag(s)/label from the mattress" law. My friends and I always wondered if the act of removing...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
89K+
Followers
70K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 1