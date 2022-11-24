The Celtics will be without Jayson Tatum when they take on the Wizards on Sunday. Tatum was officially listed as out on the injury report because of his left ankle sprain. It’ll be the first time this season Tatum is out because of an injury as he’s played in all of Boston’s 19 games this season. Rob Williams and Danilo Gallinari also continue to be out with their long-term knee injuries.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO