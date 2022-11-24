Read full article on original website
Why Celtics’ Payton Pritchard has earned ‘microwave’ scorer role off bench
BOSTON — Payton Pritchard has delivered nearly every single time the Celtics have called his number this season. It happened when Malcolm Brogdon was out for a week and a spot in the rotation opened up. It happened again Friday, when Pritchard subbed in along with Luke Kornet as they sparked the Celtics to victory.
Celtics injury report: Jayson Tatum out for Sunday’s game against Wizards
The Celtics will be without Jayson Tatum when they take on the Wizards on Sunday. Tatum was officially listed as out on the injury report because of his left ankle sprain. It’ll be the first time this season Tatum is out because of an injury as he’s played in all of Boston’s 19 games this season. Rob Williams and Danilo Gallinari also continue to be out with their long-term knee injuries.
Jaylen Brown said Celtics ‘haven’t played our best ball yet’ despite 16-4 record
BOSTON — When the Celtics endured off-court drama heading into training camp, expectations were relatively measured. Boston did go all the way to the NBA Finals last season and the title hopes didn’t disappear overnight. But with Ime Udoka’s suspension, there was healthy skepticism that the C’s would look like world beaters to at least start the season.
Steph Curry ‘doing his part as loyal Red Sox fan’ by recruiting Aaron Judge to Giants (report)
Warriors superstar Steph Curry is a lifelong Red Sox fan who even had his bachelor party at Fenway Park back in 2011. Now, he’s trying his best to help lure one of the best players in baseball out of Boston’s division. The Giants have employed Curry to help...
Four takeaways as Celtics beat Wizards 130-121 behind Jaylen Brown’s 36 points
BOSTON — The Celtics’ offense erupted for 113 points in the first three quarters on Sunday night, helping them cruise to a comfortable 130-121 win over the Washington Wizards at TD Garden. Boston was without Jayson Tatum (sprained ankle) in the victory but that did not slow down...
Linus Ullmark injury: Bruins goalie knocked out of game vs. Hurricanes
Linus Ullmark, who has played a huge role in the Bruins’ early season success, was knocked out of Friday’s game with an injury. Ullmark appeared to be shaken up, 6:57 into the third period. He was slow to get up and then headed to the Boston dressing room. Jeremy Swayman, who recently returned from his own leg injury replaced him in the Bruins goal with Boston trailing 2-1. The Bruins tied the game shortly afterward.
What Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown said shifted Celtics’ energy in win over Kings
BOSTON — The vibes seemed off for the Celtics as they saw their 16-point lead flipped into a deficit against the Kings. While Boston was aggressive to start the game, Sacramento was more than willing to dominate the second quarter to make it a close game. But the C’s...
Winter Classic Jerseys: Bruins, Penguins unveil sweaters for Fenway game
With just over a month before the Winter Classic at Fenway Park (Jan. 2, 2 p.m.), the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins revealed the uniforms they’ll wear for the event. The Bruins’ black uniforms feature the bear logo that was the shoulder patch on their jerseys in the 1980s and early 1990s. It’s under the word “Boston” in white lettering.
