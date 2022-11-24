ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Celtics injury report: Jayson Tatum out for Sunday’s game against Wizards

The Celtics will be without Jayson Tatum when they take on the Wizards on Sunday. Tatum was officially listed as out on the injury report because of his left ankle sprain. It’ll be the first time this season Tatum is out because of an injury as he’s played in all of Boston’s 19 games this season. Rob Williams and Danilo Gallinari also continue to be out with their long-term knee injuries.
Jaylen Brown said Celtics ‘haven’t played our best ball yet’ despite 16-4 record

BOSTON — When the Celtics endured off-court drama heading into training camp, expectations were relatively measured. Boston did go all the way to the NBA Finals last season and the title hopes didn’t disappear overnight. But with Ime Udoka’s suspension, there was healthy skepticism that the C’s would look like world beaters to at least start the season.
Linus Ullmark injury: Bruins goalie knocked out of game vs. Hurricanes

Linus Ullmark, who has played a huge role in the Bruins’ early season success, was knocked out of Friday’s game with an injury. Ullmark appeared to be shaken up, 6:57 into the third period. He was slow to get up and then headed to the Boston dressing room. Jeremy Swayman, who recently returned from his own leg injury replaced him in the Bruins goal with Boston trailing 2-1. The Bruins tied the game shortly afterward.
Winter Classic Jerseys: Bruins, Penguins unveil sweaters for Fenway game

With just over a month before the Winter Classic at Fenway Park (Jan. 2, 2 p.m.), the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins revealed the uniforms they’ll wear for the event. The Bruins’ black uniforms feature the bear logo that was the shoulder patch on their jerseys in the 1980s and early 1990s. It’s under the word “Boston” in white lettering.
