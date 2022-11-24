ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wcn247.com

AP Top 25: Michigan up to No. 2 behind top-ranked Georgia

Michigan moved up to No. 2 in The Associated Press college football poll, with TCU at No. 3 and Southern California at No. 4 behind top-ranked Georgia after four top-10 teams lost on the final day of regular-season games. The Bulldogs are No. 1 for the eighth straight week and 11th time this season in the AP Top 25. Georgia received 58 first-place votes and Michigan received the other five. The Wolverines reached a season-high No. 2 after beating Ohio State, which dropped the Buckeyes three spots to No. 5.
ATHENS, GA
wcn247.com

Michigan women beat Baylor for Gulf Coast Showcase title

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Emily Kiser scored 26 points on 10-of-13 shooting and grabbed 13 rebounds, Laila Phelia added 20 points and Michigan scored the final 11 points to beat No. 21 Baylor 84-75 in the championship game of the Gulf Coast Showcase. Maddie Nolan scored seven of her 12 points in a 20-5 run over the final 4-plus minutes for No. 22 Michigan (7-0). Jaden Owens scored 22 points on 9-of-13 shooting for the Bears and Ja'Mee Asberry added 15 points and six assists. Bella Fontleroy scored 14 points and made 4 of 8 from behind the arc. Baylor shot 55% from the field and hit 10 3s but committed 22 turnovers — six by Owens — and made 3 of 7 from the free-throw line.
WACO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy