Casa Grande, AZ

3 People Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Casa Grande (Casa Grande, AZ)

 3 days ago

Photo byNationwide Report

The Arizona Department of Public Safety reported a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday.

The accident occurred near State Route 587 on the westbound lanes off Interstate 10 at around 4 a.m.

According to the officials, a vehicle had gone off the freeway and into the median. The driver then over-corrected which resulted in the truck rolling over.

The officials have reported that 3 people were killed at the scene - a man, a 3-year-old girl, and an infant. There were also victims who had to be taken to the hospital - a woman, a 5-year-old boy, a 13-year-old girl, and another infant. They were flown to a nearby Phoenix hospital. The officials have also said that the infant incurred life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the fatal crash is being investigated.

The officials suspect fatigue to be a contributing factor.

There are no other details available at the moment.

November 24, 2022

Source: KOLD News

