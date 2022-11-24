ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Five-star recruit talking to Duke basketball coaches 'constantly'

By Matt Giles
BlueDevilCountry
BlueDevilCountry
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ERcXi_0jMJhcKm00

Sage Hill High School (Calif.) small forward Carter Bryant earned a Duke basketball offer in mid-September. And according to the 6-foot-8, 225-pound five-star's chat this week with Rivals' Travis Graf, the interest out of Durham hasn't dwindled.

Bryant, a noticeably shifty wing who ranks No. 15 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite, noted that he hears from Duke basketball assistant coaches Amile Jefferson and Jai Lucas, plus first-year head coach Jon Scheyer.

"I talk to them constantly," Bryant told Graf. "They just check up on me and make sure I'm good as a person."

The high school junior listed Arizona, Duke, Louisville, and Texas as the four programs currently recruiting him the hardest. But he did not mention a timeline for naming finalists or choosing a college.

Thus far, Bryant has taken only one official visit: to Louisville a couple of weeks ago. There's a chance, though, the Blue Devils will host him soon.

Scroll to Continue

"I might get down there for a visit," Carter Bryant said to Graf regarding his interest in checking out the Duke campus. "Hopefully, I can get down there before I get back playing."

Graf reported that Bryant's first game as a junior is on Dec. 10, so look for more intel on his possible trip to Tobacco Road in the coming weeks.

Scheyer and his cohorts have already reeled in one 2024 pledge in Paul VI Catholic High School (Va.) four-star small forward Darren Harris.

In addition to Carter Bryant, six uncommitted prospects in the class hold an offer from the Blue Devils. They are five-star combo guard Dylan Harper, five-star shooting guard Tre Johnson, five-star small forward Naas Cunningham, five-star small forward Bryson Tucker, four-star small forward Tyler Betsey, and four-star center James Brown.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for more Duke basketball recruiting updates.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BlueDevilCountry

Career night for former Duke basketball guard Tre Jones

On Saturday night, former two-year Duke basketball treasure Tre Jones tallied a career-high 23 points for the San Antonio Spurs (6-15). A career-high 13 assists. Eight rebounds, tying a season-high. Two steals. Only one turnover in 36 minutes on the floor. Yes, even though Jones' impressive numbers came in a...
DURHAM, NC
thecomeback.com

Basketball world reacts as Alabama upsets UNC in 4 overtimes

The North Carolina Tar Heels and Alabama Crimson Tide played an early season game Sunday that belonged in March Madness. This game turned into an endurance slog, as the two teams battled through four overtimes in the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, Oregon. No. 18 Alabama finally prevailed, 103-101, against No. 1 North Carolina.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
BlueDevilCountry

Jon Scheyer suffers first double-digit defeat

The Duke basketball squad, under the direction of first-year head coach Jon Scheyer, never quite recovered from an 11-0 run by the No. 24 Purdue Boilermakers (6-0, 0-0 Big Ten) midway through the first half of the Phil Knight Legacy championship bout in Portland, Ore., on Sunday afternoon. That ...
DURHAM, NC
tarheelblog.com

UNC vs. NC State: Winners, Losers, & Honorable Mentions

On a Black Friday that can only be rivaled by recovering from eating undercooked turkey, The Tar Heels lost to the Wolfpack on a frustrating afternoon, causing them to limp into the ACC championship game next weekend in Charlotte. It was painful being in the stadium watching all of this, coming so close and then seeing their fans celebrate as if they won the national championship. Clearly it’ll be their highlight of the year.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
AllTarHeels

Tar Heels suffer first loss at the hands of Iowa State

Eight minutes after North Carolina's heartbreaking loss to N.C. State on the gridiron, the Tar Heels were dealt another blow across the country in Portland. Iowa State guard Caleb Grill entered Friday night's matchup against North Carolina shooting 4-for-24 from three on the season. Grill eclipsed his season total in 40 minutes, connecting on seven three-point attempts and scoring 31 points in Iowa State's 70-65 upset win over the Tar Heels.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Tar Heels Turn Toward ACC Title Game

CHAPEL HILL, N.C –– Just moments after a missed field goal ended Friday’s game, N.C. State wide receiver Devin Carter and two teammates scrambled to North Carolina’s midfield logo to plant their team flag, driving home the point of how much had changed for the Tar Heels.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
The Associated Press

Leonard's late TD toss sinks Wake Forest 34-31

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Riley Leonard threw for a career-best 391 yards and four touchdowns and Duke used a late touchdown to close out the regular season with a 34-31 victory over Wake Forest on Saturday. Leonard, who completed 29-of-41 passes, connected with Sahmir Hagans for the game-winning score, a 20-yard reception with just over two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Hagans finished with two touchdowns and set career-highs in receptions and receiving yards, as did Duke’s Jalon Calhoun. As a duo, Hagans and Calhoun accounted for 19 receptions and 313 receiving yards. With the win, the Blue Devils (8-4, 5-3 ACC) snapped a three-game losing streak in their series with the Demon Deacons and recorded their first eight-win regular season since 2014. “I think we put down a marker about how long it’s going to take for Duke football to get competitive,” said first-year Duke coach Mike Elko, who inherited a program that went 5-18 in 2020 and 2021.
DURHAM, NC
tarheelblog.com

UNC vs. NC State: Three Things Learned

Two losses in a row that on the face of current form looks destined to become three. A free fall in offensive production on a team that required the Tar Heels to put up basketball points to win games. When the well dried up, it got ugly. So it goes with UNC’s heartbreaking loss to NC State to close the regular season.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke basketball unveils Black Friday starting five

The Duke basketball team survived the first round of the Phil Knight Legacy tournament in Portland, Ore., on Thanksgiving, largely thanks to the double-doubles from freshman power forward Kyle Filipowski and graduate center Ryan Young. Fast forward 24 hours. Now, against the almost-ranked Xavier Musketeers (4-1, 0-0 Big East) at...
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke basketball heats up in first half against Xavier

After a lackluster start that turned into a frustratingly ugly 54-51 win over the Oregon State Beavers on Thanksgiving, Duke basketball was looking for an explosive start in its Phil Knight Legacy semifinal matchup against the Xavier Musketeers (4-1, 0-0 Big East) in Portland, Ore., on Friday. And 7-foot freshman...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

UNC becomes first ACC school to offer Clinton edge Amaris Williams

Clinton, N.C. — North Carolina became the first school from the ACC to extend an offer to Clinton High School junior defensive lineman Amaris Williams. According to a tweet sent by Williams on Friday afternoon, the Tar Heels extended an offer to him on Friday ahead of the Tar Heels' game with NC State. It comes just a few days after Southern California offered Williams.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
backingthepack.com

We are having all of the salt, thank you

What’s a good rivalry win without just rubbing it in at every possible opportunity? Ben Finley managed to drop a reference to his brother’s “Carter-Finley North” remark while also throwing this one out there:. That’s some seriously impressive trolling for a dude starting his first game;...
RALEIGH, NC
ClutchPoints

Pete Nance gets real on Tar Heels’ shocking loss to Iowa State

After coming in this week being ranked as the No. 1 team in the country, the UNC Tar Heels suffered a shocking, 70-65, loss on Friday to the Iowa State Cyclones in the semifinals of the Phil Knight Invitational. After the game, UNC graduate student Pete Nance exclaimed that the Tar Heels can’t get too down about the loss as per Andy Katz of NCAA.com.
AMES, IA
247Sports

UNC football: Tar Heels' disappointing end to regular season highlighted by media after loss to NC State

UNC had a chance to clinch a 10-win season in Year 4 under Mack Brown but fell short against NC State and suffered its second straight home loss to end the regular season 9-3. Kicker Noah Burnette missed a short one in regulation and another one that would have sent the game to a third overtime, as NC State escaped with a 30-27 victory. The Wolfpack started their fourth quarterback of the season in redshirt freshman Ben Finley.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
kcfmradio.com

Phil Knight Invitational/Phil Knight Legacy Tournament Results

The Oregon State Beavers put up a tough battle against the Duke Blue Devils. The beavers exchanged the lead with Duke 11 times during the game but in the end came up a little short. Duke won out 54-51. Jordan Pope led the Beavers with 14 points. They face the Florida today at 3 pm with a 2:30 start time on KCFM.
CORVALLIS, OR
BlueDevilCountry

BlueDevilCountry

Raleigh, NC
2K+
Followers
421
Post
593K+
Views
ABOUT

BlueDevilCountry is a FanNation channel dedicated to Duke athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy