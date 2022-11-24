Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
Amazon shutting down wholesale distribution in third business exit in India
The American e-commerce giant said Monday that it is discontinuing Amazon Distribution, its wholesale e-commerce website available in small neighborhood stores in Bengaluru, Mysore and Hubli. “We don’t take these decisions lightly. We are discontinuing this programme in a phased manner to take care of current customers and partners,” a...
Dar Launches Action Plan for a Net Zero Future in the MENA Region
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 28, 2022-- At the United Nations’ Climate Change Conference 2022, international design firm Dar Al Handasah Consultants Shair and Partners – Dar – launched a research-backed action plan that countries in the Middle East and North Africa can follow to decarbonize three key sectors – the built environment, transportation, and water and energy resources – in order to achieve net zero ambitions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221127005122/en/ Dar Group Chairman and CEO Talal Shair joins the company’s leading sustainability experts at COP 27 in Sharm El Sheikh (Photo: AETOSWire)
CNBC
Foreign students to reportedly be barred from UK unless studying at top universities
LONDON — Foreign students wanting to study in Britain may be turned away unless they have secured a place at a "top university," according to a report by The Times newspaper. Ministers were allegedly discussing how to reduce flows to the U.K. after record levels of net migration were...
TechCrunch
Amazon to shut down food delivery business in India
The retailer will shut down the food delivery business, called Amazon Food, on December 29 in India. It launched Food in India in May 2020 in parts of Bengaluru. The company later expanded the service across the city, tying up with additional restaurants, but it never heavily promoted or marketed the platform.
Cost-of-living crisis casts shadow over Europe's Black Friday
LONDON, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Europe's retailers are hoping Black Friday discount day will get shoppers spending, though it is taking place against a backdrop of a worsening cost-of-living crisis and the distraction of the soccer World Cup.
Migration to UK rises to record 504,000 with Ukraine and Hong Kong schemes
Jump in number of international students a factor in figure that is at least 400,000 higher than home secretary is aiming for
TechCrunch
Efficient growth? No problem, bootstrapped startups say
Investors these days want to see not only growth, but also a path to profitability — and it isn’t always easy for venture-backed startups to suddenly correct course. But their bootstrapped peers have a leg up, a recent report shows. Let’s explore. — Anna. Cheaper growth.
India Considering Higher Cap on Filming Incentives, Film Facilitation Office Gets Investment Focus (EXCLUSIVE)
The cap on India’s filming incentives, which were revealed at Cannes in March, could dramatically rise if necessary, the country’s top film bureaucrat has revealed. Currently, the Indian federal government reimburses up to 30% of qualifying production expenditure to a maximum of INR20 million ($244,000). An additional 5% to a maximum of INR5 million ($61,100) is granted to productions employing 15% or more manpower in India. The minimum qualifying production expenditure spending threshold is INR25 million ($305,500). “We are open to suggestions and open to ideas, we are discussing with the Motion Picture Association and I’m proposing that we will have...
ECB receive £400 million bid for private equity stake in the Hundred
Offer for 75 percent stake in new competition shows direction of travel for English cricket
TechCrunch
Has the FTX mess iced venture interest in crypto?
The Terra/Luna mess comes to mind. As does the meltdown of Three Arrows Capital. And that’s not to mention the rapid fall of FTX and its related entities. The Exchange explores startups, markets and money. every morning on TechCrunch+ or get The Exchange newsletter every Saturday. Amid all of...
Over 460 of the most promising startups of 2022 in edtech, fintech, crypto, cloud, proptech and more, according to VCs
Despite the rough economic environment for tech startups, some are thriving. We asked VCs to name the most promising ones across industries.
2022 World Textile Merchandising Conference Opens to Explore New Trends in Industry
The fifth edition of the World Textile Merchandising Conference (WTMC) opened on Nov. 16 in Keqiao District of east China’s Shaoxing city. Under the theme of “Create Value worldwide through Collaboration,” the conference focused on multiple topics including industry collaboration, digitization, transformation for sustainable growth, and integration and innovation. Participants also discussed the new trends in global textile industry amid the evolving global landscape. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221125005094/en/ Yuan Jian, deputy Party chief of Keqiao District and also head of the district government, hosted the opening ceremony. He said that as the world’s...
