TechCrunch

Amazon shutting down wholesale distribution in third business exit in India

The American e-commerce giant said Monday that it is discontinuing Amazon Distribution, its wholesale e-commerce website available in small neighborhood stores in Bengaluru, Mysore and Hubli. “We don’t take these decisions lightly. We are discontinuing this programme in a phased manner to take care of current customers and partners,” a...
The Associated Press

Dar Launches Action Plan for a Net Zero Future in the MENA Region

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 28, 2022-- At the United Nations’ Climate Change Conference 2022, international design firm Dar Al Handasah Consultants Shair and Partners – Dar – launched a research-backed action plan that countries in the Middle East and North Africa can follow to decarbonize three key sectors – the built environment, transportation, and water and energy resources – in order to achieve net zero ambitions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221127005122/en/ Dar Group Chairman and CEO Talal Shair joins the company’s leading sustainability experts at COP 27 in Sharm El Sheikh (Photo: AETOSWire)
TechCrunch

Amazon to shut down food delivery business in India

The retailer will shut down the food delivery business, called Amazon Food, on December 29 in India. It launched Food in India in May 2020 in parts of Bengaluru. The company later expanded the service across the city, tying up with additional restaurants, but it never heavily promoted or marketed the platform.
TechCrunch

Efficient growth? No problem, bootstrapped startups say

Investors these days want to see not only growth, but also a path to profitability — and it isn’t always easy for venture-backed startups to suddenly correct course. But their bootstrapped peers have a leg up, a recent report shows. Let’s explore. — Anna. Cheaper growth.
Variety

India Considering Higher Cap on Filming Incentives, Film Facilitation Office Gets Investment Focus (EXCLUSIVE)

The cap on India’s filming incentives, which were revealed at Cannes in March, could dramatically rise if necessary, the country’s top film bureaucrat has revealed. Currently, the Indian federal government reimburses up to 30% of qualifying production expenditure to a maximum of INR20 million ($244,000). An additional 5% to a maximum of INR5 million ($61,100) is granted to productions employing 15% or more manpower in India. The minimum qualifying production expenditure spending threshold is INR25 million ($305,500). “We are open to suggestions and open to ideas, we are discussing with the Motion Picture Association and I’m proposing that we will have...
TechCrunch

Has the FTX mess iced venture interest in crypto?

The Terra/Luna mess comes to mind. As does the meltdown of Three Arrows Capital. And that’s not to mention the rapid fall of FTX and its related entities. The Exchange explores startups, markets and money. every morning on TechCrunch+ or get The Exchange newsletter every Saturday. Amid all of...
The Associated Press

2022 World Textile Merchandising Conference Opens to Explore New Trends in Industry

The fifth edition of the World Textile Merchandising Conference (WTMC) opened on Nov. 16 in Keqiao District of east China’s Shaoxing city. Under the theme of “Create Value worldwide through Collaboration,” the conference focused on multiple topics including industry collaboration, digitization, transformation for sustainable growth, and integration and innovation. Participants also discussed the new trends in global textile industry amid the evolving global landscape. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221125005094/en/ Yuan Jian, deputy Party chief of Keqiao District and also head of the district government, hosted the opening ceremony. He said that as the world’s...

