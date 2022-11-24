Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
A Davenport woman is accused of driving straight toward two Polk County deputies as she exited a pawn storeEddyEvonAnonymousPolk County, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
5 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Lake County Florida ToursLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
Related
fox35orlando.com
Orlando Weather Forecast: Warm day across Central Florida with small chance for storms
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 68 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 77 degrees | Rain: 0%. Main weather concerns: Unseasonable temperatures continue through the afternoon with highs in the 80s. A weak approach front will be accompanied by showers. A few storms are possible with lightning. These showers will continue to move to the east through the early evening.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando weather forecast: Nice Florida beach day with cooler temperatures ahead
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 70 degrees. Above normal temperatures for this time of year across Central Florida. Temperatures will continue to climb into the low 80s in the interior and mid/upper 70s along the coast. A few coastal showers are possible before sunset. An approaching front will shift the winds to the SW this evening, this will help keep showers offshore.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando weather: Highs in the 80s for Black Friday shopping in Central Florida ahead of next cold front
ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 85 degrees. Happy Black Friday! We start the day with patchy dense fog. There is a Dense Fog Advisory in Orange, Seminole, Lake, Volusia, Marion and Flagler Counties until 9 a.m. Slow down and use your low beam headlights. This afternoon highs will reach the...
fox35orlando.com
Christmas events in Orlando and Central Florida: Dec. 2-4, 2022
ORLANDO, Fla. - It's the most wonderful time of the year! If you're looking to have a holly, jolly time with family and friends this holiday season, be sure to check out this list of Christmas events taking place in Orlando and across Central Florida during the first weekend of December.
fox35orlando.com
Saturday marks the busiest Thanksgiving travel day at MCO
ORLANDO, Fla. - At Orlando International, Saturday morning, passengers headed through security and waited for their flights in the terminal. It hardly looked like was the busiest travel day of the Thanksgiving holidays season – but it was. Airport officials say on Saturday more than 165,000 travelers would be...
fox35orlando.com
Very merry holiday events happening around Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - The holidays are upon us and things are looking merry and bright around Central Florida! From life-size gingerbread houses to dazzling nights and millions of twinkling lights, there are plenty of family-friendly events that are sure to fill you with yuletide cheer!. Drive-thru holiday lights show at...
fox35orlando.com
Christmas bars in Florida: 10 holiday-themed pop-up bars to visit
With Thanksgiving festivities behind us, it's about time to start gearing up for Christmas-themed everything — including pop-up bars. Holiday-themed drinks are being showcased all around Orlando, but one concept aims to bring over-the-top Christmas decorations and cheer to a bar near you. Miracle is a Christmas-themed pop-up cocktail...
floridavacationers.com
19 Best Things to Do in Orlando At Christmas This Year!
Looking for the best things to do in Orlando at Christmas?. Christmas is right around the corner, and with COVID easing up over time, many of you can’t wait to travel somewhere for Christmas. I can’t blame you. Amongst the top places to travel in the United States is Orlando, Florida. Warm, sunny, beautiful Florida.
fox35orlando.com
Will Christmas tree prices be going up in Florida?
ORLANDO, Fla. - Christmas tree shops are already busy. But as you go to grab your fir this year, you might notice the pickings are a bit slim and the price tags are a bit hefty. Jose Rivas, the owner of Josario’s Christmas Trees in Orlando, explained that, just like...
WSVN-TV
RV eviction trouble for mobile home residents in Florida Keys
(WSVN) - They were told they have less than three months to pack up and leave the RV parks they have called home for years. But for many of the residents, just driving off is not an option. Here’s Kevin Ozebek with tonight’s 7 Investigates. Their favorite feature...
fox35orlando.com
VIDEO: Florida father who vanished on Thanksgiving seen walking near pond
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - The Osceola County Sheriff's Office released new surveillance video Sunday that shows a missing 73-year-old Florida man with dementia – who vanished on Thanksgiving Day – walking near a pond. According to investigators, Herman McClenton has been missing since Thursday, Nov. 24, after he...
fox35orlando.com
Teen recovers from shark attack • Officer who can't swim jumps in pond, saves infant • Popular bakery closes
A Florida teen is recovering quickly after losing her leg in a shark attack, a Florida police officer who can't swim jumps in a pond to save an infant who almost drowned, a Sanford man was arrested after 4 dogs were found dead at his alleged puppy mill, and a 21-year-old was killed in a motorcycle crash on Thanksgiving Day: Here are the top stories from FOX 35's Week in Review.
fox35orlando.com
Helicopter crashes at Space Coast Regional Airport
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A small helicopter crashed at the Space Coast Regional Airport Sunday morning, according to the Titusville Fire Department. When emergency crews arrived in the area shortly before 11:30 a.m, authorities said they found the two-seater aircraft on its side. A spokesperson for the fire department said...
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying Dragon cargo from Kennedy Space Center
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — After some delays, we were able to see a rocket launch this weekend. SpaceX launched its Falcon 9 rocket on Saturday, carrying a Dragon cargo capsule from Kennedy Space Center. The rocket was set to blast off from Launch Complex 39A at 2:20 p.m. This...
fox35orlando.com
Why plumbers call the day after Thanksgiving 'Brown Friday'
ORLANDO, Fla. - While shoppers call the Friday after Thanksgiving Black Friday, plumbers are bracing for what they consider "Brown Friday." Sound kind of gross, right? But the name wasn't given for the reason you might be thinking of. The Friday after Thanksgiving is called "Brown Friday" because it tends...
fox35orlando.com
Florida woman suing Velveeta over 'false' cooking time claim
A Florida woman has filed suit against Velveeta alleging that the statement on its microwavable shells and cheese meal is false and misleading because the product takes longer to cook than the advertised 3 ½ minutes. Amanda Ramirez, of Hialeah, Florida filed the class action lawsuit against the Pennsylvania...
Florida woman dies after test drive ends in deadly crash
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A Florida woman was killed Saturday when a test drive from a Nissan car dealership ended in a crash, authorities said. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Clifford Worme, 86, of Davenport was test-driving a 2023 Nissan Rogue from the Hill Nissan car dealership in Winter Haven with Jean Worme, 76, of Davenport, and a sales representative, WFLA-TV reported.
Florida Woman Discovers Mystery Fish That Looks Like It Crawled Out Of The Pits Of Hell
Yep, I’ll be contemplating the next time I step foot into the water. It truly is wild to think about what sits below the surface of the water, whether it’s freshwater or saltwater, and could be swimming around your leg at any moment without realizing it. And after...
fox35orlando.com
Fusion Fest brings together different cultures, experiences to Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - America has long been known as a melting pot of people, cultures, and traditions and that was all proudly on display today at Orlando's fifth-annual fusion fest. According to Thali Sugisawa, Fusion Fest Organizer, Fusion Fest is a nonprofit with a mission of celebrating all the different...
Orlando Dog Found Trapped in Trash Can Seeks Forever Home
It’s an unfortunate fact that some people treat their pets like garbage. But no dog deserves the fate that befell an Orlando dog who was discovered stuck inside a trash can. A Stinky Situation The canine’s name is Panda, and she’s estimated to be 4 years old. She was pulled from the garbage bin by […] The post Orlando Dog Found Trapped in Trash Can Seeks Forever Home appeared first on DogTime.
Comments / 0